Inverness boasts ‘onwards and upwards’ for restaurants despite Alleycat closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Inverness boasts ‘onwards and upwards’ for restaurants despite Alleycat closure

By Andy Morton
July 9, 2022, 5:00 pm
Inverness Alleycat closure
Inverness was hit hard by the pandemic but what affect has there been on restaurants and cafes?

As restaurant and cafe owners face unprecedented pressure across the UK, Inverness is going through its own tumultuous time.

The Highland capital relies heavily on tourists to keep the tills ringing and was badly hit by a near tourism collapse over the past two years.

However, as hospitality gears up for what is expected to be a strong summer season, a divide has opened.

As some business expand, others have taken the decision to close down for good.

‘I had to think about how to financially survive’

Take, for example, Alina Ben Larbi.

Last week, the 24-year-old made the difficult decision to close Alleycat, the vegan cafe she ran with two business partners.

Alina Ben Larbi from AlleyCat in Inverness
Alina Ben Larbi has faced a number of challenges at Alleycat.

A number of factors played into the decision, says Alina, not all of them business related.

She came on board at the restaurant last September with a plan to turn it into a community hub and safe space for Inverness’s LGBT+ community.

But, as business partners dropped out, Alina unexpectedly found herself confronted with the economic reality of Inverness’s hospitality scene.

“My background is in the arts, so I never really considered the financial aspect until [business partner and Alleycat founder Andrew Barnett] said he was going to leave,” Alina said. “I had to think about how to financially survive by myself.”

Alina says that post-pandemic, customers in Inverness remained hesitant about going out to eat. The tourist trade picked up strongly, but locals stubbornly stayed at home.

Inverness Alleycat closure
Alina wanted to turn Alleycat into a community hub.

Meanwhile, she felt let down by the vegan community in Inverness, whose vocal support for the restaurant didn’t always turn into patronage.

“With the Alleycat, we’ve had a lot of people who really wanted a vegan cafe in Inverness and who are super upset that it’s not happening anymore,” Alina says. “And people who would still only come in once a year.”

The experience, she says, made her “a bit cynical” and eventually she had to make a decision.

Unable to find new partners, or invest the required 60 hours a week needed to keep the Alleycat running while also studying for a master’s degree, she called it quits.

Alleycat is an Inverness ‘minority’

Despite the challenges Alina faced, a business group in Inverness believes that Alleycat is not an accurate representation of the city’s hospitality sector.

“It’s never good to hear someone shut down people losing their jobs – it’s a disaster,” says Norman MacDonald, a board member and director for local trade body Inverness Bid. “But it’s definitely going to be in the minority; I’m talking about 5% of what the real story is in Inverness.”

According to Mr MacDonald, who owns Inverness restaurant Cafe 1, the “real story” for Inverness is “onwards and upwards”.

Norman MacDonald believes it's "onwards and upwards' for Inverness despite Alleycat closure
Cafe 1 owner Norman MacDonald is on the board at trade group Inverness Bid.

Unlike in Aberdeen, where turbulence in the city’s oil and gas industry has affected disposable income, Mr MacDonald believes Inverness is less prone to economic extremes caused by the pandemic.

“Our biggest employers are the local health board and the local authority,” he says. “We don’t get the high highs, and we don’t get the low lows.

And though the cafe owner admits the pandemic was tough for Inverness, he is confident a full return of tourists this summer will put the city back on track.

“We’ve had that dip, and we’re on the way back up.”

Inverness beyond the Alleycat closure

Mr MacDonald’s optimism is echoed elsewhere in Inverness, perhaps most significantly by Ella Clarke.

As with the Alleycat, Ella caters to the Inverness vegan community through Left Coast Culture, the dairy-free, plant-based cheesemonger she runs out of a kitchen in Belladrum estate.

Culture in Inverness after Alleycat closure
Culture is set to open on Chapel Street later this month.

However, far from closing down, Ella is set to expand her vegan empire later this month when she opens Culture, a deli and cafe on Chapel Street, next door to Inverness Coffee Roasters.

And while Alleycat felt let down by local customers, Ella has a very different view.

“I’m grateful for the community around Left Coast because they’re the ones that have driven this. They’re the ones that have been saying this all these years: ‘When are you going to open a cafe?'”

To Ella, the interest in Culture is driven by its uniqueness. Her cafe will be the only plant-based deli and plant-based cheese counter in the Highlands.

“It’s really hard to find tasty, gluten-free vegan,” she says. “I’m a gluten-free vegan – where am I going to eat in town? It’s really difficult.”

The power of marketing

Success these days also comes down to the power of your marketing, says Otello Calvert, who runs the Tagliotello food truck from a number of pitches throughout Inverness.

“You can have phenomenal tools, but if you don’t know how to market it properly then it is more difficult,” says the 26-year-old, who before starting up his pasta truck last year worked in film and television.

“I do fresh pasta, and I can keep it affordable because I make it from scratch,” Otello adds. “It takes time. But the whole idea was to base it on popularity as opposed to price.”

Over at Alleycat, Alina has yet to permanently close down.

The restaurant will continue to open on Saturdays until its landlord finds a new tenant for the Mealmarket Close building.

Somewhat perversely, Alina has seen a surge in customers recently thanks to the start of the holiday season. However, she is not about to change her mind about closing.

“I realised how much stress fell off of me when we made the decision not to continue,” Alina says.

“Even if a new partner had come in, it would have still been a lot of work. So there is a part of me that is relieved and less stressed. Even though I have to find a new job now.”

More from food and drink…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal