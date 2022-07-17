Video: Watch Aberdeen’s Denis Shepherd sing the buttery blues with his Morning Roll Song By Andy Morton July 17, 2022, 6:00 am 0 comments Denis Shepherd performed his song at the P&J offices. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags food and drink Me and My Buttery Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team Food and Drink ‘I work 50 hours per week’: Elena Ionascu of Da Vinci’s in Aberdeen opens up about being a chef and restaurateur July 17, 20220 Food and Drink Sweet treats: Serve up a slice of summer with this showstopping Pimms cake July 17, 2022 Food and Drink The 8 best cafes for families to visit in Aberdeen July 16, 20221 Premium Content More from the Press and Journal RNLI team rescues border collie Socks after 30ft clifftop plunge in Lerwick One taken to hospital following house fire in Dingwall Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre pinpoints ‘naivety’ in Livingston defeat ‘I work 50 hours per week’: Elena Ionascu of Da Vinci’s in Aberdeen opens up about being a chef and restaurateur David Knight: Love or hate him, Nick Kyrgios must be held accountable on and off the court Sweet treats: Serve up a slice of summer with this showstopping Pimms cake
Conversation