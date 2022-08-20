12 of the best pictures of craft beer fans at Inverurie Brew Fest at the Town Hall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hundreds of people headed out in support of Inverurie Brew Fest which took place today at the Aberdeenshire town’s hall.

Craft beer fans and music lovers flocked to the venue on Market Place in Inverurie to support a variety of brewers, bands and acts who were in attendance at the event.

Dozens of beers, including some unusual flavours, were available to sample from the seven brewers who were showcasing their products.

Those firms included locals Reid’s Gold Brewing Co, Spey Valley Brewery, Dog Falls Brewing Co, plus Beer Ink, Law Brewing Co, Cold Town Beer and Two Town’s Down Brewing.

The team at Carnoustie Distilling were on hand to serve up their range of vodkas, rums and gins, including a caramel and banana rum liqueur and a 67%-abv mango rum.

Dundee’s Highland Moon, a moonshine distiller, was also in attendance.

The festival was split into two different sessions with the first taking place from noon to 4pm and the second from 5pm to 10pm.

Aberdeen Dutch fries specialists Aberdam brought their food truck with them to serve up their popular loaded fried and smash burgers. This is their second outing with their newly kitted out van.

Andrew Sinclair and Louise Todd of AL Elite Events Ltd are the duo behind the event. They successfully brought Dundee Brew Fest to Scotland which saw more than 800 people attend across two sessions in one day.

They were delighted with the turn out and the feedback they received from customers on the day and are hopeful for the same reaction from Inverurie locals and those travelling to the area for the event.

Were you at Inverurie Brew Fest today? Check out our photo diary of the event below to see if you can spot yourself.