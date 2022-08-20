12 of the best pictures of craft beer fans at Inverurie Brew Fest at the Town Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
12 of the best pictures of craft beer fans at Inverurie Brew Fest at the Town Hall

Hundreds of people headed out in support of Inverurie Brew Fest which took place today at the Aberdeenshire town's hall.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
August 20, 2022, 5:15 pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Post Thumbnail

Craft beer fans and music lovers flocked to the venue on Market Place in Inverurie to support a variety of brewers, bands and acts who were in attendance at the event.

Craft beer fans and music lovers flocked to the venue on Market Place in Inverurie to support a variety of brewers, bands and acts who were in attendance at the event.

Dozens of beers, including some unusual flavours, were available to sample from the seven brewers who were showcasing their products.

Barry Reid of Reids Gold, Stonehaven. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

Those firms included locals Reid’s Gold Brewing Co, Spey Valley Brewery, Dog Falls Brewing Co, plus Beer Ink, Law Brewing Co, Cold Town Beer and Two Town’s Down Brewing.

The team at Carnoustie Distilling were on hand to serve up their range of vodkas, rums and gins, including a caramel and banana rum liqueur and a 67%-abv mango rum.

Dundee’s Highland Moon, a moonshine distiller, was also in attendance.

The festival was split into two different sessions with the first taking place from noon to 4pm and the second from 5pm to 10pm.

Aberdeen Dutch fries specialists Aberdam brought their food truck with them to serve up their popular loaded fried and smash burgers. This is their second outing with their newly kitted out van.

Organiser’s Andy Sinclair and Louise Todd. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

Andrew Sinclair and Louise Todd of AL Elite Events Ltd are the duo behind the event. They successfully brought Dundee Brew Fest to Scotland which saw more than 800 people attend across two sessions in one day.

They were delighted with the turn out and the feedback they received from customers on the day and are hopeful for the same reaction from Inverurie locals and those travelling to the area for the event.

Were you at Inverurie Brew Fest today? Check out our photo diary of the event below to see if you can spot yourself.

Susan and David Batty of Methlick. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Visitors enjoying the festival. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Chatting over a beer, what better way to spend a Saturday? Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
The Vapour Trails. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Drinking beer and listening to live music. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Erma Jansen and Ross Lawrie of Cold Town Beer. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Beer makes everyone smile.  Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Ewan Grant and John Wake. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Christine Bell and Emma McDougall. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Charlie Thornhill, Oliver Harrison and Mel McOwen of Spey Vally Brewery. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

