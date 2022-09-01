Get on your bike and visit 6 of the best cycling cafes in the north and north-east ahead of the Tour of Britain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Get on your bike and visit 6 of the best cycling cafes in the north and north-east ahead of the Tour of Britain

By Andy Morton
September 1, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 2, 2022, 7:46 am
Check out these amazing bike-friendly cafes and restaurants including Escape Route Cafe in Pitlochry.
Check out these amazing bike-friendly cafes and restaurants including Escape Route Cafe in Pitlochry.

Pedal passions will peak this weekend as the Tour of Britain rolls into Aberdeen for its opening stage.

It’s a special moment for the city, which has previously hosted stages of the UK’s answer to the Tour de France but never the prestigious Grand Depart.

Some of the world’s top road cycling talent will line up on Union Street on Sunday September 4 for the stage start before cycling 112 miles to the finish line at Glenshee.

It’s a feat of such magnitude that you’d forgive the riders if they stopped halfway for some cake and coffee – if only to power them up the sharp inclines of the Cairngorms.

Professional cyclists, of course, don’t have time for that and have to make do with the tasteless liquids and gels of sports nutrition.

The rest of us, thankfully, have a lot more options.

Dotted around the north and north-east are some amazing bicycle-friendly cafes that cater to the increasing numbers of cyclists that love nothing more than a two-wheeled whiz around the region’s beautiful countryside.

And with Scotland’s bicycle infrastructure improving all the time, there’s fewer excuses to stay out of the saddle.

Our list of some of the best cycling cafes and restaurants in the north and north-east should serve as further motivation.

Cyclists are a picky bunch – I say that as one myself – and demand a high standard of cake and coffee. All of the places below take their food and drink as seriously as the most committed rider, so you know you will be in safe hands.

Ride Coffee House, Banchory

The opening stage of this weekend’s Tour of Britain starts on Union Street, just outside HMV.

The route winds its way through Aberdeenshire and into Deeside, past all manner of great cafes and restaurants in Ballater and Braemar.

Ride in Banchory is a few miles from this Sunday’s action but is the closest cafe on our list to the stage route.

It’s worth the detour, though, as the cafe – owned by cycling couple Juliette and Simon Burnside – is a great refueling stop, whether you are after coffee and cake, or something more substantial.

And while it might not be on the Tour of Britain route, its location on the Aberdeen-to-Ballater bike path along the old railway line puts it at the heart of many a north-east cycle.

Address: 46 Station Road, Banchory AB31 5YA 

Escape Route Cafe, Pitlochry

I dropped into this Pitlochry pitstop a few weeks ago in the middle of a multi-day ride from Loch Lomond to Inverness. I’d camped a few miles out of town, and was looking for a hearty breakfast.

Did I find it? Yes. And so much more.

The full Scottish breakfast I ate that morning was one of the best I’ve ever had.

It might have had something to do with the fact I was very hungry. But the loaded plate of sausage, eggs, bacon and black pudding ticked all of the cycling boxes.

The coffee wasn’t bad either. Exactly what I needed on a wet morning with a long ride ahead.

Address: 3 Atholl Road, Pitlochry PH16 5BX

Velocity, Inverness

A couple of days after my Escape Route breakfast I rolled into Inverness and past the beautiful blue frontage of Velocity.

The cafe wouldn’t look out of place on a Parisian street, and it’s a major draw for students and tourists in the Highland capital.

Cyclists also flock there – for the great coffee and cake but also for its love of bikes.

Velocity has a bicycle workshop next door where you can tinker on your two wheels, or attend a class, on bike maintenance for example.

Over the years it has cemented a reputation as one of the best cycling cafes in the north. Needless to say, I stopped for a coffee, and did not regret it.

Address: 1 Crown Avenue, Inverness IV2 3NF

Spider on a Bicycle

Aboyne is only a handful of miles from the Tour of Britain route, but Spider on a Bicycle won’t be open for the big event.

The cafe – in Aboyne’s former railway station – closed during the lockdown but will reopen later this month under the new ownership of Charlotte Le Roy and Andy Melnor.

Its love of bicycles has been passed down from the previous owners, who catered to legions of cyclists over the years.

Charlotte and Andy, who are keen cyclists themselves, plan to continue that tradition while serving up a fantastic range of food and drinks.

Because they are cyclists, the new owners know exactly what their customers want. So make sure Spider on a Bicycle is part of your future travel plans.

Address: Station Square, Aboyne AB34 5HX

Three Bridges Cafe, Tomatin

Right on the fabulous No.7 route on the National Cycle Network, the Three Bridges Cafe is a favourite stop for cyclists of all stripes. It helps that the cafe is halfway between Aviemore and Inverness so serves as a useful breakpoint for anyone tackling that part of NCN 7.

But the cafe also boasts friendly staff, a large bike parking area and an outdoor tap for water bottle refills.

And the sausage roll I had there was just the ticket for mid-ride munchies.

Address: The Strathdearn, Tomatin IV13 7YW 

Posted by The 3 Bridges Cafe & Shop on Friday, 3 June 2022

Highland Farm Cafe, Dingwall

The NCN 1 runs all the way from Dover in England to Tain in Ross-shire and is the longest route in the UK’s cycling network.

Further south, dining options are plentiful, but as the route winds north, obvious stopping points are fewer in number.

Which makes the Highland Farm Cafe in Dingwall – one of he best cycling cafes in the north – even more important to cyclists tackling the NCN 1 at its northernmost end.

It ticks all the usual boxes for a bicycle-friendly restaurant – good coffee and cakes and excellent food.

You can even hire out bikes from here if you fancy a day trip.

Address: Highland Farm Cafe, Mountgerald, Dingwall IV15 9TT

Posted by Highland Farm Cafe on Wednesday, 17 October 2018

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe pic for menu August 27 Picture shows; Pork fillet sweet and sour. Make It Scotch. Supplied by Make It Scotch Date; Unknown
Comfort Food Friday: A nutrient-packed meal that will help fuel your family
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 09: A general view during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Celtic at Pittodrie Stadium, on February 09, 2022, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Aberdeen Football Club bosses 'frustrated' by soaring costs and 'significant' energy bill increases
0
Brewdog founder James Watt
BrewDog boss hits out at 'clueless' government as it closes six bars
0
Maggie's Grill is the place to be for food with soul. This pulled pork burger hit the mark with Society editor Ellie House.
Restaurant review: Heart and soul dining at Maggie's Grill's new Marischal Square joint in…
0
Iain Baxter is new chief executive of Scotland Food & Drink
Scotland Food & Drink names new chief executive
0
New on the menu
What's new in the north-east? Our top food and drink openings from summer 2022
1
Welsh rarebit from chef Gareth Stevenson.
Midweek meal: Celebrate Welsh Rarebit Day with this traditional recipe that oozes flavour
New on the menu
The best of Moray, Highlands and Islands' summer 2022 food and drink openings
0
Jackie Wilson co-owner of Upperkrust. The shop's bills are set to rocket from £400 to £2,000 a month.
'I'd need to charge £30 for a sandwich': Aberdeen's Upperkrust facing 400% increase in…
0
Brewdog has closed its bar in Peterhead. Picture by Darrell Benns.
BrewDog closes two bars in north-east heartlands due to 'spiralling energy bills'
0

More from Press and Journal

A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: September 5
0
Aberdeenshire Council
Council confirms strikes will close more than 40 north-east schools
0
Picture by Scott Baxter.
Aberdeen University exhibition to tell forgotten story of Arctic exploration
0
Aberdeen players applaud the fans after extra-time at Annan.
Aberdeen's November clash with Hibs at Pittodrie moved to Friday night
0
Post Thumbnail
Queues growing on A92 south of Aberdeen following three-vehicle crash
0
Health officials from NHS Orkney have apologised following a data breach affecting patients on Stronsay.
Investigation into NHS Orkney data breach after 69 health records accessed unnecessarily by staff…
0