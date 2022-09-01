Shinty: Lovat set to be without top scorer Laura Gallacher for Mowi Challenge Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Lovat set to be without top scorer Laura Gallacher for Mowi Challenge Cup final

By Bill McAllister
September 1, 2022, 5:00 pm
Lovat will face Kinlochshiel at Newtonmore
Lovat will face Kinlochshiel at Newtonmore

Women’s internationalist and Lovat top scorer Laura Gallacher will miss her club’s Mowi Challenge Cup final against Kinlochshiel on Saturday at Newtonmore.

Laura will be at the wedding of her cousin Greg Matheson, the Lovat and Scotland forward, and her team mate Fiona Urquhart, a prolific scorer this season, is also a wedding guest.

Manager Raymond Rennie said: “It’s going to be difficult without two major players and it means I’ll have to move players about for what will be a tough game.”

Raymond’s daughter Maisie Rennie celebrates her 13th birthday on Friday and is set to be in the line-up skippered by Ruby Fraser.

Kinlochshiel, only formed a couple of years ago and managed by Alex MacInnes, will have the most experienced player afield in Lorna MacRae, who scored four goals for Skye when they won the Valerie Fraser Women’s Camanachd Cup when it was last contested in 2019.

Shinty: Beauly produce five-star display against Inverary to claim Balliemore Cup

“We’ve got a very young team apart from myself and goalkeeper Kristen MacBeth who played for Skye some years ago and has successfully come out of retirement to help Shiel,” said Lorna.

Teenager Lexie Mackenzie has plundered 18 goals in her last six games, including a hat trick in the 5-5 National Division draw with Lovat at Kiltarlity on August 21.

Lorna has been juggling her shinty with playing for Caley Thistle women’s team – and its a similar story with her football team mate Kirsty Deans who captains Badenoch against Skye in the senior event, the Women’s Camanachd Cup final. It starts at 4.05pm, following the Challenge Cup final at 1.45 pm.

Kirsty Deans pictured moments after becoming the first woman to score for Kingussie. 

Chloe Baikie, aged 15, and 16 year old Kirsty Grant have come in to the Badenoch side this year and performed impressively. Skye beat Badenoch and Strathspey 8-6 in the 2019 final at The Dell, after which Badenoch split from Strathspey, and Caitlin Maclean will skipper the islanders.

SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Lovat wing centre Ruby Fraser

Finn Kennedy to miss out

Conor Kennedy of Kyles Athletic, who played in the previous North v South Under 21 duel in 2019, will skipper the South in the Caol Cup representative match at Canal Park, Caol. But his younger brother Finn has called off after breaking bones in his hand against Oban.

Blair MacFarlane of Oban is the other survivor from the South side, but this time he is joined by younger brother Louie, who has impressively broken into the Mossfield first team this year. Former Newtonmore player Sorley Thomson, of Kyles, is another debutant for the select managed by Kyles’ Robert Baxter.

Duncan Matheson, who won a Camanachd Cup winner’s medal with Kinlochshiel, is the one survivor in the North squad – he scored two goals in the 3-0 win over South at Taynuilt in 2019.

Fort William provide four of Skye boss Kenny Macleod’s North side in Jonny Foster, Alistair MacRae, Hamish Shaw and Victor Smith while there is a Strathglass trio in Thomas Maclean, Niall McCallum and Ruaridh Strachan.

