Where to eat out in Braemar and why you need to put these 12 places on your must-visit list

The first thing you’ll notice about Braemar is how incredibly busy it is for such a small place.

Thousands of people flock to the village located in the Cairngorn National Park every year, and every year it seems to get busier.

The true beauty of a village of this size lies in its community. Those who live locally and work to put this idyllic settlement on the map.

Food and drink is of huge importance here. From the artisan chocolate shop which creates the most beautiful, decadent treats, to the butcher who makes some of the best pies in the region, Braemar is oozing with quality eats.

Having visited plenty times myself I wanted to share some of my favourite places to go that I know you will adore.

I’d love to know your favourite places to eat and drink in the area, so please do leave your recommendations in the comment section at the bottom of this article.

Braemar butcher

If you’re looking for some of the best pies in the north-east this is the place to go.

I paid a visit and got myself a chicken curry pie which was phenomenal, but there was lasagne, steak, scotch flavour and more.

The best part? The team will heat it up in the oven for you (which takes around eight minutes) and hey presto you’ve got a delicious pie to eat on-the-go.

Watch my video of my experience below.

Address: 6 Invercauld Road, Braemar, Ballater AB35 5YP

The Hungry Highlander

While this could potentially be a new nickname for me, if you’re in the mood for fish and chips then be sure to stop off at The Hungry Highlander.

Serving up some of the best suppers in the area, it’s not uncommon to see a stack of bikers stop off on their trips around the Cairngorms at this eatery for a bite to eat.

There’s a whole range of items to tuck into but for me, you can’t beat a haddock supper.

Address: 14 Invercauld Road, Braemar, Ballater AB35 5YP

The Bothy Braemar

This busy cafe is one of the most popular venues to dine in Braemar.

Offering an excellent lunch menu there really is something for everyone at this charming place.

You’ll also get some cracking views here, especially on a nice day. But no matter the weather, the staff will always welcome you with open arms.

Address: Invercauld Road, Braemar AB35 5YP

The Fife Arms

There’s a range of dining options at The Fife Arms to enjoy. For those looking for something a little more casual why not pop into The Flying Stag? You’ll see a bunch of pub classics feature and the food is a fraction of a price of the dishes in the main Clunie Dining Room. I’d recommend the whale and chips, I mean fish and chips. The portion is massive although the other pub classics like the pie and burger are also very good.

If you do fancy the finer things in life and want to treat yourself then the Clunie is a must, especially for a romantic dinner. The food is exceptional and really is one of the best fine dining experiences in the north-east.

Be sure to pop into Elsa’s cocktail bar in the hotel for a pre-dinner drink, and pop into Bertie’s Whisky Bar (the old library space) which has more than 375 drams to choose from for a post dinner drink. They are priced from around £9 but the staff are incredibly knowledgeable and will help you pick the perfect one within your budget.

Hazelnut patisserie / Braemar Brewing

For those with a sweet tooth be sure to pop into Hazelnut Patisserie. Featuring some of the best cakes and patisserie you’ll find in the north-east, if not Scotland, you won’t regret picking up some goodies here.

The petite gateauxs change regularly which means the choice is varied every time you go. If you do one thing, be sure to grab a few- you can easily take them home.

And don’t forget to visit their neighbours Braemar Brewing for some cracking brews.

Address: Airlie House, Chapel Brae, Braemar, Ballater AB35 5YT

Braemar Chocolate Shop

Did you know Braemar has its very own Willy Wonka? So his name isn’t Willy, but Dave Williams makes chocolates so beautiful that you could almost mistake them for a gem. Almost…

Dave and his wife Cathy opened the shop in 2020 and have been a huge part of the local food community since.

Inside the Braemar Chocolate Shop you’ll also be able to watch Dave and his team working on the chocolates from time-to-time, and you can browse their wide selection of delicious chocolates.

The port and blue murder cheese may sound controversial but I promise it is excellent.

Address: 10 Invercauld Road, Braemar, Ballater AB35 5YP

Gordon’s Tea Room

One of the oldest establishments in the area, no visit to Braemar is complete without a trip to Gordon’s Tea Room.

Even if you just have to nip in for something quick, be sure to pick up one of their popular scones. You’ll have to be quick though as they go fast due to demand.

Address: 20 Mar Road, Braemar, Ballater AB35 5YL

Chloe’s Kitchen Creations

Young entrepreneur, Chloe Lawson, opened her second cafe in the heart of Braemar in April this year.

After growing her Alford business so much she took the jump and headed to the village to bring something different to the area.

Offering breakfast and lunch, you’ll find baked goods including brookies, stuffed brownies, fresh cream cakes, classic puddings and scones all made fresh here.

Address: The Duke of Rothesay Highland Games Pavilion, Broombank Terrace, Braemar, Ballater AB35 5YX

Braemar Lodge Hotel

The menu here is short and sweet. There’s probably around four starters, a handful or two of main options and three or four desserts, too.

What I will say though is that there’s a wide range of dishes available within that remit.

From a burger and macaroni and cheese, to steak, veggie chilli, haddock and chips, salmon with potatoes and veggies and breaded chicken, what more would you want after a day walking in the picturesque hills?

Address: 6 Glenshee Road, Braemar, Ballater AB35 5YQ

Farquharson’s Bar and Kitchen

Expect British and Scottish classics on the menu at Farquharson’s. The former Deeside grocer’s shop was converted into a village pub to meet demand and it has been busy serving locals and tourists alike ever since.

Enjoy summer afternoons on the terrace and for those visiting when it is colder you can warm up in the cosy pub.

Address: Invercauld Road, Braemar, Ballater AB35

The Highlanders Bakehouse

So it’s not quite in Braemar but it’s on the way so I definitely wanted to include The Highlanders Bakehoose.

Serving up some of arguably the best butteries (rowies) in the area, a trip here is very wholesome. However, it does get busy so be sure to arrive early if you want to get a seat.

The artisan bakery, which is based in Crathie, sells a whole selection of local produce. I can guarantee you won’t be able to resist their baked goods offering.

Address: 4 Fergach Cottages, Crathie, Ballater AB35 5UL

Tarmachan Cafe

Last but certainly not least is Tarmachan Cafe. Another venue based in Crathie, again, it is too good not to visit on the way into or out of Braemar.

The food pictures on their Facebook page will leave you drooling, but the best part is the food really does taste as good as it looks.

Grab a coffee and a bake if you’re in a rush, but if you’re not, pull up a chair and enjoy the country air.

Address: Quarry Studios, Crathie AB35 5UL

