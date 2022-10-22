SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Badenoch Ladies’ midfielder Rhona McIntyre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Badenoch Ladies’ Rhona McIntyre is the latest player to step into the Shinty Spotlight.

The 27-year-old, whose side are top of the WCA Mowi National Division, takes us through the highs and lows of a career with her high-flying team.

What is your earliest shinty memory?

It’s hard to actually pick out the earliest memory of watching a game. For playing, it would be in high school when we started going to girls’ tournaments with the school team. That side is now a large portion of our current first-team.

Who was senior debut against and what was the result?

It was an away game against Glengarry and I came on as a substitute in the forward line. I can’t remember what the exact score was though.

What is your best moment in shinty so far?

My best moment would have to be when we won the 2018 Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup.

It had been five years since our last win and it was Badenoch Ladies’ 10-year anniversary. It was an incredible moment to win with my team after such a close game. Being in my home town for it made it even more special.

And the worst?

Unfortunately, the following year in 2019, we lost the cup final at the Dell to Skye. Sitting on the pitch after the game was pretty tough.

Although it made us want to come back and win again. Little did we know we would have to wait three years due to Covid.

What is the worst injury you have suffered?

I’ve been pretty lucky so far with shinty injuries apart from smaller ones. One of the worst would probably be when I was hit across the neck. That was a pretty sore one, and a horrible feeling of struggling to catch a breath.

Who is the joker in the team?

I’d have to say Mairi Stewart. She is always a good laugh and just naturally funny, even when she doesn’t mean to be!

What is your favourite away ground?

There’s a few grounds I enjoy going away to, but I really like the trip to Skye. The pitch and the journey make it my favourite away ground.

Who is the rival player you would have loved in your team and why?

Sarah Corrigal (now Yoxon). She played for Skye and was an incredible player, who had great skill and understanding of the game.

She was a tough opponent to have, and had a class about her game. I think she would definitely have fitted in well with our team as well.

What is the favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

For my own goal, it would be in our cup semi-final against Aberdour a few years ago. It was a close match, and we were coming towards the end of the game, when I managed to hit the back of the net.

For my team-mate, Kirsty Deans is an incredible player and goalscorer. On one occasion, she managed to dribble past a few defenders and get a powerful shot into the top of the goals.

Describe the sport in three words?

Fun, competitive, community.