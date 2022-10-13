Adrian Gomes: Reflecting on 10 years of The Tippling House and new West End venture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Adrian Gomes: Reflecting on 10 years of The Tippling House and new West End venture

By Karla Sinclair
October 13, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 13, 2022, 9:02 pm
Adrian Gomes. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Adrian Gomes. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

The Tippling House in Aberdeen is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Hitting this milestone is an achievement in itself, but its even more remarkable considering the challenges the hospitality industry has faced over the past decade.

The Tippling House is a late-night cocktail bar and social dining venue with a focus on boutique spirits, Scottish craft beers, and small plates.

One of the cocktails that have been available at The Tippling House over the years, a Dionysus drink. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Located on Belmont Street, an area well-known among city-goers for its nightlife, the business came to fruition in October 2012 and was founded by drinks industry expert, Adrian Gomes.

Adrian Gomes

Adrian, from Aboyne, has worked in hospitality since the age of 18.

“My very first role in a bar was as a glass collector for three weeks in O’Donoghue’s, where I’d travel in from my parents’ house in Ellon and get back again at 3/4am,” he said.

He has since worked at a line-up of commendable establishments across the north-east.

These include The Buchan Hotel in Ellon, Café Ici in Aberdeen, former nightclub Snafu, and YO! Sushi before “preparing to go solo.”

Adrian has worked in the hospitality industry since the age of 18. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

He launched cocktail catering company, 10 Dollar Shake, in 2010.

Adrian also DJ’d in several locations, too. The Lemon Tree, Kef, Pivo, and 99 Bar & Kitchen were among them.

He added: “The appeal was the drinks, the people, and the good times. I think if you’re in hospitality for any other reason, you’re missing the point.

“My time at Snafu resulted in my passion for hospitality, drinks, brands, and nightlife in general.

“It was a special place and many of the team members who worked there over the years have gone on to huge roles within the hospitality and drinks industry, some global.

“It was a breeding ground for talent and creativity. It’s a culture I’ve tried to instill in every venue I’ve worked in since.”

The Tippling House

Discussing The Tippling House, Adrian said: “The venue itself has quite a modern Italo vibe to the interior decor.

“It also has a long bar to enable our guests to chat directly with the bartenders, who love to create one-off drinks to match a mood or occasion.”

The key to success, in the founder’s opinion, is consistency.

The cocktail bar has the same door policy it had 10 years ago, as well as the same reverence for food and drinks, and the same exact standards for team members.

Inside The Tippling House on Belmont Street. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Adrian added: “We’ve not chased the money, indulged in marketing fads, and haven’t compromised on our commitment to serving high-quality food and drink which challenges both the palate and the perception of what is ordinary.

“If we put our name behind something, we’ve built up trust within our own community of guests and they support the idea that, even if they haven’t heard of a certain ingredient or brand before, if we’re promoting it there’s a good reason for doing so.”

Consistency is key

The Tippling House hasn’t been the only hospitality business to open its doors in Aberdeen under Adrian’s ownership.

His second venue, Rye & Soda, launched in 2014 and was situated in the Academy.

Sadly, it closed permanently in November 2018, which Adrian pins down to “lack of consistency”.

It killed the venue eventually,” he added.

“I don’t blame anyone or anything for this, other than we failed to create a viable concept in a premises that had massive overheads.”

Brexit and the Covid pandemic and the cost of living crisis have all proved to challenges for the business.

Adrian said: “The shortage of available workers is nothing like I have ever experienced before.

“The cost-of-living crisis is yet another test for the industry. We all have to adapt or die.

Adrian Gomes. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

“Looking back at the smoking ban, those venues that didn’t change their concept or business model essentially threw in the towel.

“The same will happen this time – some operators just won’t have the energy or know-how to move their business forward. This industry continually jolts from sad times to good times. That’s life.”

A new lease of life for Yatai

The Tippling House team has compiled a series of events to mark its 10th anniversary, including bar takeovers, wine dinners and tastings, guest musicians and DJs, while a host of other tastings and pop-ups are yet to be announced.

All events and information will be listed on Facebook, Meetup, and the business’ website.

But there’s more to celebrate.

Adrian recently shared that 10 Dollar Shake purchased a new venue, the former Yatai Izakaya on Langstane Place.

He said: “Plans are TBC right now but we’re really excited to be working on a new project, in a different area of the city centre.

“We may do the odd pop-up in the short-term, so we can get a feel for the space before renovating it fully.”

