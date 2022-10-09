Sweet treats: You won’t be able to get enough of Nadiya Hussain’s chocolate cookie pie recipe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sweet treats: You won’t be able to get enough of Nadiya Hussain’s chocolate cookie pie recipe

By Mariam Okhai
October 9, 2022, 6:00 am
Undated Handout Photo of chocolate cookie pie. See PA Feature FOOD Recipe Pie. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/Chris Terry.
Undated Handout Photo of chocolate cookie pie. See PA Feature FOOD Recipe Pie. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/Chris Terry. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature FOOD Recipe Pie.

Chocolate wafers, hazelnut spread and cookie dough combine to create this showstopping chocolate cookie pie.

If you are looking for a tasty dessert to enjoy with a hot cup of tea, winner of the Great British Bake Off Nadiya Hussain has a sweet treat that will not disappoint.

“This cookie pie is exactly what it says on the tin: a deep-filled pie made with cookie dough ‘pastry’, filled with chocolate wafer bars, hazelnuts and chocolate spread,” says Nadiya Hussain.

“It’s indulgent, decadent, fun and all-round delicious.”

This nine step recipe has an easy method to follow and is something you can make yourself or with your children.

If you want more sweet treat inspiration, see our full list of recipes here.

Chocolate cookie pie

Serves 12-16

Chocolate cookie pie recipe.
Chocolate cookie pie recipe. Image: PA/Chris Terry

Ingredients

For the cookie dough:

  • 200g unsalted butter, softened, plus extra for greasing
  • 325g soft brown sugar
  • 2 medium eggs, plus 1 egg yolk
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1 tsp almond extract
  • 425g plain flour, sifted
  • 1½ tsp bicarbonate of soda
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 400g dark chocolate chips

For the filling:

  • 750g chocolate hazelnut spread
  • 200g roasted chopped hazelnuts
  • 200g chocolate-covered wafer biscuits, chopped into cubes

Method

  1. Start by making the dough. Add the butter to a large bowl with the sugar and whisk till the mixture is light and creamy. Add the egg, egg yolk, vanilla and almond and incorporate well.
  2. Now add the dry ingredients – the flour, bicarb and salt – and mix till you have a stiff cookie dough. Add your chocolate chips and make sure they are evenly dispersed into the dough.
  3. Divide the mixture into two-thirds for the base and sides and a third for the top.
  4. Lightly grease and line the base of a 20cm deep cake tin or tart tin with a loose-bottomed base. Take the large ball of dough and gently roll out on a lightly floured surface so it is large enough to fit the base and sides of the cake tin, with a tiny bit of overhang to connect the top of the pie. Press it into the tin.
  5. Take the chocolate hazelnut spread and mix with the roasted hazelnuts. Add half the mixture to the lined cookie dough tin. Top with the chopped chocolate-covered wafer biscuits, then top with the rest of the chocolate spread mix and level off.
  6. Take the small bit of cookie dough that is left over and roll out to the size of the top. With a little water on your finger, just dampen the top of the cookie dough around the top edge. Pop the top of the pie on and pinch the edges to seal. Cut off any excess. Now leave the whole thing to sit in the freezer for one hour.
  7. Preheat the oven to 190C/Fan 170/375F/Gas Mark 5.
  8. Bake the pie in the oven for 35–40 minutes until the dough is golden. Take out of the oven and leave to cool completely in the tin. I hate to say this to you, but you still can’t eat this. We must wait for it to chill in the fridge completely overnight. I promise it’s worth the wait. Loosen the pie from the tin before chilling or it becomes very difficult to remove.
  9. Take out of the tin after your long wait, cut into wedges and enjoy with a cup of tea. Or even better still, enjoy on a picnic!

Nadiya’s Everyday Baking by Nadiya Hussain is published by Penguin Michael Joseph, priced £25. Photography by Chris Terry.

