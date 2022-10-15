5 Aberdeen restaurants serving up a festive lunch or dinner on Christmas Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
5 Aberdeen restaurants serving up a festive lunch or dinner on Christmas Day

By Karla Sinclair
October 15, 2022, 6:00 am
Aberdeen restaurants Christmas
A Christmas dinner at Meldrum Country House Hotel. Image: Meldrum Country House Hotel.

Christmas Day can prove stressful for those pulling together a top-notch lunch or dinner for the family to tuck into. There’s no denying it.

The potatoes need to be done in several ways – mashed, boiled, and roasted.

The meat, whether it be chicken, turkey, or beef (or all three), is expected to be cooked to perfection.

The pigs in blankets, Yorkshire puddings, stuffing, and vegetables have to be in the mix. And it doesn’t help that they all require different cooking times.

Oh, and you need to make sure there’s gravy and cranberry sauce on the table, of course.

Pigs in blankets. Image: Shutterstock

There are all-important puddings to either create or purchase, too. Ice cream, cheesecake, Christmas pudding, and trifle are among the popular choices.

The list goes on.

But it doesn’t matter where you are on the special day, it’s about who you’re with.

So for those of you that want to relax and enjoy a stress-free Christmas Day this year, the Food and Drink team has collated a list of restaurants in Aberdeen that will be open and providing lunches and/or dinners.

Are there any other restaurants open on Christmas Day that we have failed to list? Let us know about them in the comments.

The Station Hotel

The Station Hotel is a historic hotel in the heart of Aberdeen.

If you appreciate modern and contemporary surroundings whilst dining out, then this is a place to consider visiting for a meal on Christmas Day.

The team will be serving a delicious four-course Christmas lunch with all the trimmings, priced at £65 per adult and £32.50 per child.

Address: 78 Guild Street, Aberdeen AB11 6GN

The New Greentrees

Like all restaurants, The New Greentrees has limited spaces available for people to tuck into its Christmas Day menu, so you’ll have to act fast.

For £50 per adult and £39 per pensioner, it features everything from grilled asparagus and pan-seared scallops to roasted beef tenderloin and traditional roast turkey.

Sweet options include Christmas pudding served with brandy sauce, chocolate souffle served with ice cream and berries, cranberry and white chocolate cheesecake, and a variety of Mackie’s ice creams – what’s not to love?

Address: Green Trees, 183 Victoria Street, Dyce, Aberdeen AB21 7AA

Royal Thai

You can visit Royal Thaithe first Thai restaurant established in Aberdeen – if there are two or more of you that fancy mouth-watering grub on Christmas Day.

Referred to as a ‘Christmas banquet’ on the business’ website, there are plenty of options to choose from on the menu. And it costs just £30.50 per person.

The crispy aromatic duck and chicken spring rolls caught my eye…

Address: 29 Crown Terrace, Aberdeen AB11 6HD

Some examples of dishes available at Royal Thai. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Ardoe House Hotel

The stylish and award-winning Blairs Restaurant in Ardoe House Hotel is where you’ll not only have the opportunity to enjoy a range of tipples and a sophisticated atmosphere this Christmas but also a high-quality feast.

Available to book at either 1pm or 4pm, all bookings include a glass of prosecco and canapes on your arrival followed by a delicious Christmas lunch.

The cost is £100 per adult, £60 per senior, and £45 per child (aged between two and 12). Children under two eat free.

Address: North Deeside Road, Aberdeen AB12 5YP

Atholl Hotel

The Atholl is renowned for delicious, traditional cuisine and friendly service. Having visited on many occasions, I can vouch for this.

On Christmas Day 2022, you can enjoy tucking into a three-course meal for just £34.

Featuring a variety of indulgent traditional favourites, you and your friends and/or family are sure to leave feeling full and satisfied.

Address: 54 King’s Gate, Aberdeen AB15 4YN

Editor's Picks

Most Commented