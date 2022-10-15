5 Aberdeen restaurants serving up a festive lunch or dinner on Christmas Day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Christmas Day can prove stressful for those pulling together a top-notch lunch or dinner for the family to tuck into. There’s no denying it.

The potatoes need to be done in several ways – mashed, boiled, and roasted.

The meat, whether it be chicken, turkey, or beef (or all three), is expected to be cooked to perfection.

The pigs in blankets, Yorkshire puddings, stuffing, and vegetables have to be in the mix. And it doesn’t help that they all require different cooking times.

Oh, and you need to make sure there’s gravy and cranberry sauce on the table, of course.

There are all-important puddings to either create or purchase, too. Ice cream, cheesecake, Christmas pudding, and trifle are among the popular choices.

The list goes on.

But it doesn’t matter where you are on the special day, it’s about who you’re with.

So for those of you that want to relax and enjoy a stress-free Christmas Day this year, the Food and Drink team has collated a list of restaurants in Aberdeen that will be open and providing lunches and/or dinners.

Are there any other restaurants open on Christmas Day that we have failed to list? Let us know about them in the comments.

The Station Hotel

The Station Hotel is a historic hotel in the heart of Aberdeen.

If you appreciate modern and contemporary surroundings whilst dining out, then this is a place to consider visiting for a meal on Christmas Day.

The team will be serving a delicious four-course Christmas lunch with all the trimmings, priced at £65 per adult and £32.50 per child.

Address: 78 Guild Street, Aberdeen AB11 6GN

The New Greentrees

Like all restaurants, The New Greentrees has limited spaces available for people to tuck into its Christmas Day menu, so you’ll have to act fast.

For £50 per adult and £39 per pensioner, it features everything from grilled asparagus and pan-seared scallops to roasted beef tenderloin and traditional roast turkey.

Sweet options include Christmas pudding served with brandy sauce, chocolate souffle served with ice cream and berries, cranberry and white chocolate cheesecake, and a variety of Mackie’s ice creams – what’s not to love?

Address: Green Trees, 183 Victoria Street, Dyce, Aberdeen AB21 7AA

Royal Thai

You can visit Royal Thai – the first Thai restaurant established in Aberdeen – if there are two or more of you that fancy mouth-watering grub on Christmas Day.

Referred to as a ‘Christmas banquet’ on the business’ website, there are plenty of options to choose from on the menu. And it costs just £30.50 per person.

The crispy aromatic duck and chicken spring rolls caught my eye…

Address: 29 Crown Terrace, Aberdeen AB11 6HD

Ardoe House Hotel

The stylish and award-winning Blairs Restaurant in Ardoe House Hotel is where you’ll not only have the opportunity to enjoy a range of tipples and a sophisticated atmosphere this Christmas but also a high-quality feast.

Available to book at either 1pm or 4pm, all bookings include a glass of prosecco and canapes on your arrival followed by a delicious Christmas lunch.

The cost is £100 per adult, £60 per senior, and £45 per child (aged between two and 12). Children under two eat free.

Address: North Deeside Road, Aberdeen AB12 5YP

Atholl Hotel

The Atholl is renowned for delicious, traditional cuisine and friendly service. Having visited on many occasions, I can vouch for this.

On Christmas Day 2022, you can enjoy tucking into a three-course meal for just £34.

Featuring a variety of indulgent traditional favourites, you and your friends and/or family are sure to leave feeling full and satisfied.

Address: 54 King’s Gate, Aberdeen AB15 4YN