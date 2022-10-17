Winners announced for Taste of Orkney Food and Drink Awards 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Orkney’s finest food and drink businesses were recognised at a gala awards ceremony held in Kirkwall at the weekend.

Thirty islands business were shortlisted across 12 different categories in the 2022 Taste of Orkney Food and Drink Awards, organised by Orkney Food and Drink.

The event took place at Kirkwall Grammar School on Saturday (October 15) and saw around 200 people attend.

The awards covered everything from the best bar and takeaway meals to the finest bakery, fish, drink, and dairy products. There were also accolades for the top café, local food retailer and best peedie product.

Congratulations to all the winners tonight. And to all nominees. We have a fabulous food & drink offer in these beautiful #Orkney Islands. #TOOA22 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TrIsf2UlCj — Orkney Food & Drink (@orkneyfood) October 15, 2022

Finalists were shortlisted after a public vote on the Orkney.com website, with more than 21,000 nominations cast. Each category winner at the event received a trophy.

Edgar Balfour, project manager for Orkney Food and Drink, said: “Huge congratulations to our awards winners for their passion, hard work and commitment, though all the business shortlisted should be proud, particularly when their selection was based on a public vote.

“Orkney’s food and drink producers and hospitality providers fully understand the importance of their role in contributing to the economic wellbeing of the islands and they constantly strive to deliver the best products and best service they can.

“They’re fine ambassadors for the county, with Orkney’s reputation for outstanding food and drink the envy of many throughout the world. Staging the awards gives us an opportunity to recognise their efforts and we hope their success – whether as finalists or winners – will give them a welcome boost after a challenging few years.”

Taste of Orkney Food and Drink Awards 2022 winners

Best a-la-carte Meal Sponsored by Sheila Fleet Kirk Cafe

The Foveran Restaurant with Rooms

Best Bar Meal Sponsored by Orkney Cheese Company

Merkister Hotel

Best Cafe or Tearoom Sponsored by Deerness Distillery

Archive Coffee

Best Takeaway Meal Sponsored by Orkney Sourdough Co.

Leigh’s Real Taste of Orkney

Best Local Food Retailer Sponsored by Pentland Ferries

Brig Larder

Best Kids Meal Sponsored by Stockan’s Oatcakes

Archive Coffee

Best Meat-Based Product Sponsored by Orkney Fishermen’s Society

Williamsons Butchers – steak pie

Best Fish-Based Product Sponsored by Highland Park

Pierowall Fish Ltd -fresh haddock

Best Dairy-Based Product Sponsored by Foveran Restaurant

Grimbister Farm Cheese

Best Bakery-Based Product Sponsored by Scottish Seafarms

Rendall’s Bakery – Rendall’s pizzas

Best Drink Product Sponsored by The Island Smokery

Orkney Gin Company (Orkney Spirits Ltd) – rhubarb Old Tom

Best Peedie Product Sponsored by Eviedale Bakehouse

Orkney Isles Preserves – chilli jam