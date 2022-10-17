Winners announced for Taste of Orkney Food and Drink Awards 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Winners announced for Taste of Orkney Food and Drink Awards 2022

Orkney’s finest food and drink businesses were recognised at a gala awards ceremony held in Kirkwall at the weekend.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
October 17, 2022, 10:55 am Updated: October 17, 2022, 11:35 am
Photo of Julia Bryce
The winners of the Taste of Orkney Food and Drink Awards 202
The winners of the Taste of Orkney Food and Drink Awards 2022. Image: Colin Keldie

Orkney's finest food and drink businesses were recognised at a gala awards ceremony held in Kirkwall at the weekend.

Thirty islands business were shortlisted across 12 different categories in the 2022 Taste of Orkney Food and Drink Awards, organised by Orkney Food and Drink.

The event took place at Kirkwall Grammar School on Saturday (October 15) and saw around 200 people attend.

The awards covered everything from the best bar and takeaway meals to the finest bakery, fish, drink, and dairy products. There were also accolades for the top café, local food retailer and best peedie product.

Finalists were shortlisted after a public vote on the Orkney.com website, with more than 21,000 nominations cast. Each category winner at the event received a trophy.

Edgar Balfour, project manager for Orkney Food and Drink, said: “Huge congratulations to our awards winners for their passion, hard work and commitment, though all the business shortlisted should be proud, particularly when their selection was based on a public vote.

“Orkney’s food and drink producers and hospitality providers fully understand the importance of their role in contributing to the economic wellbeing of the islands and they constantly strive to deliver the best products and best service they can.

“They’re fine ambassadors for the county, with Orkney’s reputation for outstanding food and drink the envy of many throughout the world. Staging the awards gives us an opportunity to recognise their efforts and we hope their success – whether as finalists or winners – will give them a welcome boost after a challenging few years.”

Taste of Orkney Food and Drink Awards 2022 winners

Best a-la-carte Meal Sponsored by Sheila Fleet Kirk Cafe

The Foveran Restaurant with Rooms

Best Bar Meal Sponsored by Orkney Cheese Company

Merkister Hotel

Best Cafe or Tearoom Sponsored by Deerness Distillery

Archive Coffee

Best Takeaway Meal Sponsored by Orkney Sourdough Co.

Leigh’s Real Taste of Orkney

Best Local Food Retailer Sponsored by Pentland Ferries

Brig Larder

Best Kids Meal Sponsored by Stockan’s Oatcakes

Archive Coffee

Best Meat-Based Product Sponsored by Orkney Fishermen’s Society

Williamsons Butchers – steak pie

Best Fish-Based Product Sponsored by Highland Park

Pierowall Fish Ltd -fresh haddock

Best Dairy-Based Product Sponsored by Foveran Restaurant

Grimbister Farm Cheese

Best Bakery-Based Product Sponsored by Scottish Seafarms

Rendall’s Bakery – Rendall’s pizzas

Best Drink Product Sponsored by The Island Smokery

Orkney Gin Company (Orkney Spirits Ltd) – rhubarb Old Tom

Best Peedie Product Sponsored by Eviedale Bakehouse

Orkney Isles Preserves – chilli jam

