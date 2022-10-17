Winners announced for Taste of Orkney Food and Drink Awards 2022

Orkney’s finest food and drink businesses were recognised at a gala awards ceremony held in Kirkwall at the weekend.
Thirty islands business were shortlisted across 12 different categories in the 2022 Taste of Orkney Food and Drink Awards, organised by Orkney Food and Drink.
The event took place at Kirkwall Grammar School on Saturday (October 15) and saw around 200 people attend.
The awards covered everything from the best bar and takeaway meals to the finest bakery, fish, drink, and dairy products. There were also accolades for the top café, local food retailer and best peedie product.
Finalists were shortlisted after a public vote on the Orkney.com website, with more than 21,000 nominations cast. Each category winner at the event received a trophy.
Edgar Balfour, project manager for Orkney Food and Drink, said: “Huge congratulations to our awards winners for their passion, hard work and commitment, though all the business shortlisted should be proud, particularly when their selection was based on a public vote.
“Orkney’s food and drink producers and hospitality providers fully understand the importance of their role in contributing to the economic wellbeing of the islands and they constantly strive to deliver the best products and best service they can.
“They’re fine ambassadors for the county, with Orkney’s reputation for outstanding food and drink the envy of many throughout the world. Staging the awards gives us an opportunity to recognise their efforts and we hope their success – whether as finalists or winners – will give them a welcome boost after a challenging few years.”
Taste of Orkney Food and Drink Awards 2022 winners
Best a-la-carte Meal Sponsored by Sheila Fleet Kirk Cafe
The Foveran Restaurant with Rooms
Best Bar Meal Sponsored by Orkney Cheese Company
Merkister Hotel
Best Cafe or Tearoom Sponsored by Deerness Distillery
Archive Coffee
Best Takeaway Meal Sponsored by Orkney Sourdough Co.
Leigh’s Real Taste of Orkney
Best Local Food Retailer Sponsored by Pentland Ferries
Brig Larder
Best Kids Meal Sponsored by Stockan’s Oatcakes
Archive Coffee
Best Meat-Based Product Sponsored by Orkney Fishermen’s Society
Williamsons Butchers – steak pie
Best Fish-Based Product Sponsored by Highland Park
Pierowall Fish Ltd -fresh haddock
Best Dairy-Based Product Sponsored by Foveran Restaurant
Grimbister Farm Cheese
Best Bakery-Based Product Sponsored by Scottish Seafarms
Rendall’s Bakery – Rendall’s pizzas
Best Drink Product Sponsored by The Island Smokery
Orkney Gin Company (Orkney Spirits Ltd) – rhubarb Old Tom
Best Peedie Product Sponsored by Eviedale Bakehouse
Orkney Isles Preserves – chilli jam
