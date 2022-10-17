Cricket: Richie Berrington hails Scotland heroes after win over West Indies to start T20 World Cup in style

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cricket: Richie Berrington hails Scotland heroes after win over West Indies to start T20 World Cup in style

By Jamie Durent
October 17, 2022, 11:00 am Updated: October 17, 2022, 11:11 am
Aberdonian Michael Leask celebrates the wicket of West Indies' Rovman Powell. Image: Photo by Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198ai)
Aberdonian Michael Leask celebrates the wicket of West Indies' Rovman Powell. Image: Photo: Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock

Scotland cricket captain Richie Berrington hailed his side’s efforts as they delivered a marvelous win over West Indies at the T20 World Cup.

An unbeaten 66 from opener George Munsey helped Scotland to 160 for five, with the spinners doing the trick in the Windies innings to bowl them out for 118.

It is up their with Scotland’s biggest results in international cricket, toppling the 2012 and 2016 champions. They progressed from the first group stage at last year’s tournament and started that campaign off with a win against another full-member nation in Bangladesh.

“We’re obviously delighted to get off to a winning start like that against West Indies,” said Berrington. “We have a lot of good memories from last year’s World Cup when we won our first game against Bangladesh. We took a lot of belief from that.

“The boys showed today how good we can be. We know if we can execute our skills well we can give ourselves a good chance. It was brilliant to get a winning start.

Scotland delivered a superb all-round performance against West Indies. Image: Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198ar)
Scotland delivered a superb all-round performance against West Indies. Image: Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock

“At one stage we thought we might have got a few more after getting off to a good start. West Indies pulled things back a little but we knew it was a competitive score. If we executed our skills in the field and with the ball we would certainly give ourselves a chance. We managed to do that.

“We knew we were going to have to play well against a very good team. But we back our skills and on the day it’s just about executing them as well as we can. It’s a big win but the belief was always there. The fielders were excellent today and backed up the bowlers well.”

Spinner Mark Watt was a stand-out performer in 2021 for Scotland and came to the fore again in Hobart.

He returned figures of three-for-12 off his four overs and showed his trademark invention – the 24-yard delivery which got rid of Windies batsman Brandon King.

“He is a big character in our dressing room, a great team man and he is made for the big occasion so I have no doubt you will see plenty more of him,” added Berrington.

“He has been a key player for us for a long period of time now even though the is still quite young, he is a great part of this group and I am sure he will go from strength to strength.

“We have got a very good analyst (George McNiel) in our set up so it is something we do a lot of work with. I know there are a couple of bowlers who really like using it (data) out on the field to make sure they have their plans nailed, but for me you still have to go a lot with instinct in terms of decisions you need to make, so it is different for different people and good to get a balance.”

Aberdeen’s Michael Leask picked up two wickets for 15 in his four overs, including the Windies captain Nicholas Pooran.

He was also involved in the runout of Akeal Hosein, as ex-Aberdeenshire wicket-keeper, Matthew Cross threw him the ball at the non-striker’s end.

Scotland won their first three games last year, seeing off Oman and Papua New Guinea after beating Bangladesh, but arguably face a tougher group this time around.

They take on Ireland on Wednesday morning (5am GMT) and face Zimbabwe on Friday, with all their games at Hobart in Tasmania.

George Munsey hit an unbeaten 66 in Scotland's innings. Image: Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198f)
George Munsey hit an unbeaten 66 in the Scotland innings. Image: Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock

“As a group, we will enjoy the moment together, but we know there is a lot more to play for and there is a quick turnaround, so we’ll be ready to go come Wednesday,” added Berrington.

