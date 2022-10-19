Midweek meal: For an easy win, try Mary Berry’s spaghetti with peas and pesto

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Midweek meal: For an easy win, try Mary Berry’s spaghetti with peas and pesto

By Brian Stormont
October 19, 2022, 5:00 pm
Mary Berry's spaghetti with peas and pesto. Image: PA Photo/Laura Edwards.
Mary Berry's spaghetti with peas and pesto. Image: PA Photo/Laura Edwards.

Like many of Mary Berry’s recipes, this dish is fresh, easy and tasty.

Berry calls this “a quick and easy midweek pasta dish”.

She says: “Adding peas to the pesto gives a lovely natural fresh flavour. Use fresh garden peas, if you grow them, instead of petit pois.

“We have used cashew nuts instead of pine nuts in the pesto to give creaminess to the sauce.”

Mary Berry’s spaghetti with peas and pesto

(Serves 4-6)

Mary Berry’s spaghetti peas and pesto.

Ingredients

  • 350g spaghetti
  • For the pea pesto:
  • 250g frozen petit pois
  • 115g unsalted cashew nuts
  • 55g Parmesan, grated, plus extra to serve (optional)
  • 2 large garlic cloves, halved
  • Large bunch of basil, roughly chopped
  • 100ml olive oil
Mary Berry. Image: PA Photo/Laura Edwards.

Method

  1. Cook the peas in a saucepan of boiling water for three minutes. Drain and refresh under cold water. Drain again.
  2. Place half the peas in a small food processor and add the nuts, cheese, garlic and basil. Whiz until finely chopped. Slowly add the oil, a little a time, until you have a paste consistency. Season with salt to taste.
  3. Cook the spaghetti in boiling salted water according to the packet instructions. Reserve 50ml of the pasta water before draining.
  4. Place the pesto in a large non-stick frying pan, add the reserved peas and the cooked spaghetti and a little of the pasta water. Toss everything over a high heat until well coated.
  5. Season well with freshly ground black pepper and serve with extra Parmesan, if liked.

For more midweek meal ideas, check out our archive.

Cook And Share by Mary Berry is published in hardback by BBC Books, priced £27. Photography by Laura Edwards. Available now.

