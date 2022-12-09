We sampled 4 items from Bagpipe Bistro’s food truck in Inverness – but did our visit hit the right notes?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
We sampled 4 items from Bagpipe Bistro’s food truck in Inverness – but did our visit hit the right notes?

By Karla Sinclair
December 9, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 19, 2022, 3:59 pm

The conversations you have with those working in street food trucks are usually a little more personal than those you get into with staff in restaurants.

Until recently, I’d never had an owner of a business tell me that they came up with their idea when having a few drinks at a Proclaimers gig, but that’s exactly the conversation Julia and I ended up having with the team behind Inverness’ Bagpipe Bistro.

The street food vendor is located in the Blackbridge Furnishings Car Park on Thornbush Road and is the lovechild of owners Phil and Lynda.

Bagpipe Bistro, Inverness. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson.

Their dishes are vibrant and come in substantial portions, but we wanted to know if their size made them good value for money? Afterall, surely it’s the quality of the produce used and the taste of it that has a say in value, too?

Julia and I decided to stop by during a recent visit to Inverness. Intrigued by the offering and delighted to see there were several other customers placing orders, we couldn’t wait to see what Bagpipe Bistro had to offer.

Bagpipe Bistro: What is it and what’s on offer?

The food van offers a selection of breakfasts, sandwiches, burgers, and side dishes, all of which are high-quality – according to the business’ social media pages.

If you were to stop by for a hearty breakfast (served until noon), you would uncover a selection of roll options including bacon, egg, Lorne sausage, link sausage, and more.

A steak sandwich, chicken fillet burger, sirloin steak meal, chips and cheese, bacon cheeseburger, and wagyu beef burger also feature on the menu.

The opening hours of Bagpipe Bistro are 9am to 2pm on Mondays and Tuesdays, 11am to 6pm on Thursdays, 9am to 6pm on Fridays, and 11am to 2pm on Saturdays. And to place an order or to find out more information, all you have to do is call 07714 694260 or visit the Bagpipe Bistro Facebook page.

The order:

Verdict: Bagpipe chicken wrap

We started on a high with our chicken wrap, which was simple yet effective. Very effective in fact.

Encased in the soft tortilla wrap was plentiful southern fried chicken, which was equally as crispy as it was flavourful. The batter had a subtle kick to it that we both adored.

Bagpipe chicken wrap. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

There was also some lettuce and our choice of sauce, chipotle, inside. Slightly smokey and spicy, the creamy sauce complemented our chicken well and meant our wrap wasn’t left on the dry side.

Overall, a solid wrap that both of us agreed we would order again.

Presentation

Julia: 3/5

Karla: 4/5

Taste

Julia: 4/5

Karla: 4/5

Verdict: Italian cheeseburger

I hadn’t seen pepperoni added to a burger before sampling the Italian cheeseburger from Bagpipe Bistro. Oh boy, it worked so well.

Teamed with a quarter-pound cheeseburger, Italian herbs, cheese, lettuce, red onion, and tomato sauce, this was a straight-up winner for both of us.

Julia was quick to point out how tasty the spicy pepperoni was, while I especially loved the juicy burger patty.

Italian cheeseburger. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

Every component had its own part to play. The lettuce and red onion added crunch, the cheese provided some much-needed creaminess, and there was no soggy bun in sight.

I can only hope I come across more street food vendors dishing out burgers with pepperoni inside. It was a rare treat.

Presentation

Julia: 4.5/5

Karla: 4.5/5

Taste

Julia: 4/5

Karla: 4.5/5

Verdict: Piri piri chips

The piri piri chips certainly looked the part – thick, slightly crispy and clarted in seasoning.

However, on tucking into them we weren’t getting any flavour and couldn’t understand why. There was a slight hint of salt, but that was all.

The chips on their own fell a tad flat, as well.

Piri piri chips. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

Presentation

Julia: 2/5

Karla: 3.5/5

Taste

Julia: 1.5/5

Karla: 1.5/5

Verdict: Bagpipe Philly cheesesteak

Given that Bagpipe Bistro is well-known for its burgers, you didn’t think it would just be one we were trying out, did you?

Our second of the day was the Bagpipe Philly cheesesteak – another visually-appealing dish. It comprised thinly sliced sirloin steak served on a roll with fried onions, red Leicester, and melted cheddar cheese.

Bagpipe Philly cheese steak. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson.

Again, the bun was solid. The fact is was buttered was a lovely touch.

This had so much potential. Don’t get me wrong, the combination of gooey melted cheeses was divine, but our steak was slightly overdone which left it chewier than we would have liked.

Presentation

Julia: 3/5

Karla: 4/5

Taste

Julia: 2.5/5

Karla: 2/5

The Italian cheeseburger came out on top at Bagpipe Bistro in Inverness, racking up a score of 17.5/20.

