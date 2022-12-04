12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Win a table for two with paired wines at Aberdeen’s Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Day four of our 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway will see one lucky reader bag an utterly scrumptious prize from the team at Aberdeen’s Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish.

The restaurant, which has proven to be a huge success since opening, has seen diners inundate it with requests to book.

It has been so busy that owner, Kevin Dalgleish, made the decision to open on Tuesdays quickly into its inception due to demand.

Since May it has been booked out and this is testament to the stunning dishes Kevin and his team put out service after service.

Specialising in showcasing the best of the north-east and Scotland’s larder, Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish is a luxurious dining experience.

The front of house staff immediately make you feel at home, and no ask is too big.

What’s the prize?

We’ve teamed up with chef proprietor Kevin Dalgleish to give one lucky winner the chance of enjoying a table for two with paired wines at Aberdeen’s Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish.

The winner will enjoy a four-course menu any weekday from January to March and will get the opportunity to devour some of the best food being served up in the city centre.

For more information on Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish visit www.amuse-restaurant.com

To enter the Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish giveaway:

Terms and conditions:

The prize is a set four-course menu for two and can only be used on weekdays from January to March 2023. It cannot be used on the restaurant’s special themed menu evenings.

Entrants must register by 5pm on Friday December 16. All correct entries will go into a draw to determine the winning entrant. Entry to this competition is by online form only.

Entrants must be 18 yrs or over. Employees of DC Thomson Ltd and immediate families are not eligible to enter. The editor’s decision is final.

Full competition terms and conditions at www.pressandjournal.co.uk/competition-terms