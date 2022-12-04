12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Win a table for two with paired wines at Aberdeen’s Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Win a table for two with paired wines at Aberdeen’s Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish

Day four of our 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway will see one lucky reader bag an utterly scrumptious prize from the team at Aberdeen's Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
December 4, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 13, 2022, 3:25 pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish
One of the delicious dishes at Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Day four of our 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway will see one lucky reader bag an utterly scrumptious prize from the team at Aberdeen’s Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish.

The restaurant, which has proven to be a huge success since opening, has seen diners inundate it with requests to book.

It has been so busy that owner, Kevin Dalgleish, made the decision to open on Tuesdays quickly into its inception due to demand.

The Sunday roast beef has been a popular order at the restaurant. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Since May it has been booked out and this is testament to the stunning dishes Kevin and his team put out service after service.

Specialising in showcasing the best of the north-east and Scotland’s larder, Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish is a luxurious dining experience.

The front of house staff immediately make you feel at home, and no ask is too big.

The crab and shrimp toast from the lunch menu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

What’s the prize?

We’ve teamed up with chef proprietor Kevin Dalgleish to give one lucky winner the chance of enjoying a table for two with paired wines at Aberdeen’s Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish.

The winner will enjoy a four-course menu any weekday from January to March and will get the opportunity to devour some of the best food being served up in the city centre.

For more information on Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish visit www.amuse-restaurant.com

Kevin Dalgleish during his demo at Taste of Grampian 2022 in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick

To enter the Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish giveaway:

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Terms and conditions:

The prize is a set four-course menu for two and can only be used on weekdays from January to March 2023. It cannot be used on the restaurant’s special themed menu evenings.

Entrants must register by 5pm on Friday December 16. All correct entries will go into a draw to determine the winning entrant. Entry to this competition is by online form only.

Entrants must be 18 yrs or over. Employees of DC Thomson Ltd and immediate families are not eligible to enter. The editor’s decision is final.

Full competition terms and conditions at www.pressandjournal.co.uk/competition-terms 

