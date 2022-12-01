12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Five-course tasting menu with matching wines for six people at Tarragon by Graham Mitchell in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Day one of our 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway kicks off with a bumper prize from the team at Tarragon by Graham Mitchell in Aberdeen.

Esteemed north-east chef, Graham Mitchell, who has worked in some of the best kitchens in the area, finally opened his first restaurant just a few months ago to stellar reviews.

Since its opening on Rosemount Place in October, the restaurant has been inundated with bookings and is one of the hottest tickets in town currently.

With a refined menu that celebrates the best of Scottish, and more importantly local produce, you’re guaranteed a delicious meal, whether that be for lunch or dinner.

The business also won Restaurant of the Year recently at the North East Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition – less than two weeks after opening.

What’s the prize?

Graham Mitchell, owner and chef proprietor is giving one lucky reader the chance of winning themselves a five-course tasting menu with matching wines for six people at his new restaurant.

You’ll be able to dine in the private room with either your friends and family and enjoy some of the best food you’ll find in the city.

The restaurant has been beautifully kitted out and makes for the perfect place to celebrate a special occasion.

This is a very unique prize to win, so if you’d like to be dining like a king with five others, make sure you enter.

For more information on Tarragon by Graham Mitchell visit tarragoncatering.co.uk

To enter the Tarragon by Graham Mitchell giveaway:

Terms and conditions

The voucher is valid until Tuesday, October 31, 2023. It is not valid on any of the major holidays.

The winner will need to pre-book by contacting Graham, who will organise a menu for them. Any dietary requirements should be made known, too. Graham’s contact details will be sent to the winner.

Entrants must register by 5pm on Friday December 16. All correct entries will go into a draw to determine the winning entrant. Entry to this competition is by online form only.

Entrants must be 18 yrs or over. Employees of DC Thomson Ltd and immediate families are not eligible to enter. The editor’s decision is final.

Full competition terms and conditions at www.pressandjournal.co.uk/competition-terms