12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Win 10-course tasting menu at 4 AA Rosette restaurant Edinbane Lodge on the Isle of Skye

For those who love a luxury foodie experience, you’ll definitely want to ensure you’re entering into today’s prize as part of our 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway.

Day two sees us team up with the Isle of Skye’s renowned Edinbane Lodge in Edinbane.

The team, who are led by chef proprietor Calum Montgomery, who featured on this year’s Great British Menu representing Scotland, have recently achieved 4 AA Rosette status, the first venue in the Highlands to be presented with such an accolade.

There are just six venues across Scotland with 4 AA Rosettes.

Calum opened the 16th Century hunting lodge in August 2018 and the four bedrooms in May 2019. Edinbane Lodge is a foodies paradise and it’s the 10-course tasting menu which really catches the eye of locals and tourists alike.

What’s the prize?

We are giving one lucky winner and their plus one the chance to enjoy the 10-course tasting menu which celebrates the very best of the Isle of Skye’s natural larder.

Showcasing his appreciation of culinary traditions and heritage, Calum is hugely passionate about utilising the best of Skye’s local produce and even uses foraged goods regularly in his menus.

The seafood is stunning, and with the isle being so abundant in quality produce you know you will experience something truly special here. This prize is valued at £230.

The voucher must be used before April, 1, 2023, which gives you plenty of time to get a trip booked.

For more information on Edinbane Lodge visit www.edinbanelodge.com. You can view a sample menu here.

To enter the Edinbane Lodge giveaway:

Terms and conditions

The voucher must be used by April 1, 2023. The prize includes only the food and does not include service or drinks.

It cannot be used in conjunction with any offer vouchers/offers and is not transferrable or exchangeable. (The prize is worth £230)

Entrants must register by 5pm on Friday December 16. All correct entries will go into a draw to determine the winning entrant. Entry to this competition is by online form only.

Entrants must be 18 yrs or over. Employees of DC Thomson Ltd and immediate families are not eligible to enter. The editor’s decision is final.

Full competition terms and conditions at www.pressandjournal.co.uk/competition-terms