New pop-up space in Inverness Victorian Market to benefit budding food businesses

A new pop-up space in the Victorian Market Food Hall in Inverness will open this weekend to help promote Highland food and drink talent.

Known as the Highland Street Food Pop-Up Unit, the aim is to expand on the success of the Highland Food and Drink Trail (HFDT) Street Food Zone, located alongside the Cathedral and River Ness.

It will officially launch on Saturday at noon and run until 7pm. The opening hours on Sunday will remain the same.

Afterward, those looking to visit the Victorian Market to sample the food at the pop-up unit should keep up-to-date on the HFDT Facebook page as the businesses and opening times will vary.

What will be in the unit?

The unit will offer a changing selection of street food from established vendors and new businesses from across the Highlands, as well as students and guest chefs.

This is to allow them the opportunity to promote what they do in an area of high footfall and visibility – the city centre – with indoor seating and a complementary range of local food and drink.

Likewise, it can help create interest and drive footfall to the establishments of local chefs.

Businesses that have been part of the HFDT since its inception in February are among those that will be popping up in the space.

They include Ollie’s Pops, who will be this weekend’s vendor, and The Redshank.

Bruce Warrington, owner of Ollie’s Pops, will be open alongside fellow businesses that have set up shop in the Victorian Market Food Hall.

This includes Moonshine, vegan takeaway Salt N Fire, Bad Girl Bakery, and Good Girl Greengrocers.

‘A new food and drink culture’

Douglas Hardie, who set up the HFDT, is “delighted” about the new space and how it will benefit the area’s food and drink scene.

“Along with the Street Food Zone, there is now a development pathway for exciting new and small businesses to take advantage of, which will hopefully contribute to a new food and drink culture that’s unique to Inverness and the Highlands,” he added.

The unit is a collaboration between HFDT, Inverness Common Good Fund, and MacGregor Industrial Supplies, who equipped it as part of their commitment to supporting new businesses.

Alison Buchan, divisional hygiene and catering manager at MacGregor Industrial Supplies, said: “The renovation of the Food Hall is an exciting project that brings to life a beautiful historic building in the heart of Inverness aligned with its original purpose.

“We look forward to continuing to support the local businesses within the Victorian Market. We also look forward to seeing the new businesses that will go on and prosper using the pop-up kitchen as a starting point towards their future success.”

Inverness city area manager David Haas said: “The council is delighted that the HFDT has invested in giving opportunities to high-quality specialist food businesses to trade from a fixed premises.

“This will also add a fantastic new dimension to the new Victorian Market Food Hall in offering the highest quality food in a wonderful environment.”