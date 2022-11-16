New pop-up space in Inverness Victorian Market to benefit budding food businesses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New pop-up space in Inverness Victorian Market to benefit budding food businesses

By Karla Sinclair
November 16, 2022, 2:00 pm Updated: December 19, 2022, 4:10 pm
Bruce Warrington, of Inverness street food firm Ollie's Pops. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Bruce Warrington, of Inverness street food firm Ollie's Pops. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

A new pop-up space in the Victorian Market Food Hall in Inverness will open this weekend to help promote Highland food and drink talent.

Known as the Highland Street Food Pop-Up Unit, the aim is to expand on the success of the Highland Food and Drink Trail (HFDT) Street Food Zone, located alongside the Cathedral and River Ness.

It will officially launch on Saturday at noon and run until 7pm. The opening hours on Sunday will remain the same.

Afterward, those looking to visit the Victorian Market to sample the food at the pop-up unit should keep up-to-date on the HFDT Facebook page as the businesses and opening times will vary.

A poke bowl available at Salt N Fire – one of the new tenants operating in the Inverness Victorian Market Food Hall. Image: Sandy McCook.

What will be in the unit?

The unit will offer a changing selection of street food from established vendors and new businesses from across the Highlands, as well as students and guest chefs.

This is to allow them the opportunity to promote what they do in an area of high footfall and visibility – the city centre – with indoor seating and a complementary range of local food and drink.

Likewise, it can help create interest and drive footfall to the establishments of local chefs.

The unit is opening for the first time this Saturday. Image: Douglas Hardie.

Businesses that have been part of the HFDT since its inception in February are among those that will be popping up in the space.

They include Ollie’s Pops, who will be this weekend’s vendor, and The Redshank.

Bruce Warrington, owner of Ollie’s Pops, will be open alongside fellow businesses that have set up shop in the Victorian Market Food Hall.

This includes Moonshine, vegan takeaway Salt N Fire, Bad Girl Bakery, and Good Girl Greengrocers.

From left, Moonshine co-owners Matt MacPherson and John Donaldson, and shop manager Harvey Wilson. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

‘A new food and drink culture’

Douglas Hardie, who set up the HFDT, is “delighted” about the new space and how it will benefit the area’s food and drink scene.

“Along with the Street Food Zone, there is now a development pathway for exciting new and small businesses to take advantage of, which will hopefully contribute to a new food and drink culture that’s unique to Inverness and the Highlands,” he added.

The unit is a collaboration between HFDT, Inverness Common Good Fund, and MacGregor Industrial Supplies, who equipped it as part of their commitment to supporting new businesses.

Jeni and Douglas Hardie, of Bad Girl Bakery and Good Girl Greengrocers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Alison Buchan, divisional hygiene and catering manager at MacGregor Industrial Supplies, said: “The renovation of the Food Hall is an exciting project that brings to life a beautiful historic building in the heart of Inverness aligned with its original purpose.

“We look forward to continuing to support the local businesses within the Victorian Market. We also look forward to seeing the new businesses that will go on and prosper using the pop-up kitchen as a starting point towards their future success.”

Inside the Victorian Market Food Hall. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Inverness city area manager David Haas said: “The council is delighted that the HFDT has invested in giving opportunities to high-quality specialist food businesses to trade from a fixed premises.

“This will also add a fantastic new dimension to the new Victorian Market Food Hall in offering the highest quality food in a wonderful environment.”

Tags

Conversation

