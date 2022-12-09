12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: A tasting experience for two and an overnight stay at Douneside House in Aberdeenshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

When it comes to luxury dining experiences in the north-east of Scotland, no one quite does it like the team at Douneside House.

Located just outside Tarland, the team at the four-star accommodation have kindly partnered with us to give one lucky winner the overnight of a lifetime.

Day nine sees us offer an overnight stay with a tasting menu experience for two at the stunning hotel.

As if the food isn’t enough to get you excited about your stay, the grounds are absolutely breathtaking and boast views of rolling Aberdeenshire hills.

There’s also a health club facility on-site and a kitchen garden which is frequently used by the talented chef team.

What’s the prize?

The prize is a tasting experience for two with paired wines in The Library with an overnight stay in a classic room generously offered so you don’t have to worry about getting home.

Make your way down to dinner just before 7pm where you’ll be able to view the menu plus enjoy a few nibbles in the bar area ahead of being shown through to the gorgeous and intimate The Library room.

This is one romantic experience you’ll definitely want the chance to win.

For more information on Douneside House visit dounesidehouse.co.uk

To enter the Dounesdie House giveaway:

Terms and conditions

The prize includes a tasting experience in The Library restaurant with a wine flight for two plus an overnight stay with breakfast.

Advanced reservation is required and the booking must be reserved before March 31, 2023.

Entrants must register by 5pm on Friday December 16. All correct entries will go into a draw to determine the winning entrant. Entry to this competition is by online form only.

Entrants must be 18 yrs or over. Employees of DC Thomson Ltd and immediate families are not eligible to enter. The editor’s decision is final.

Full competition terms and conditions at www.pressandjournal.co.uk/competition-terms