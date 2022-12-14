I paid £3.99 for a Too Good To Go bag from Millie’s Cookies – here’s what I thought of it

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Millie’s Cookies is one of those well-loved brands that many people love. Well, those with a sweet tooth anyway.

But, in the case of Millie’s Cookies, that comes with a soaring price tag – hence why you won’t catch me standing in the queue at the business’ stall in the Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen often.

A box of 12 cookies (either stuffed, loaded with Kinder Bueno, or loaded with Oreo) would set you back £14.49. Yes, £14.49.

Millie’s Cookies also offers 11-inch iced cookies and cookie pies, ranging from £19.99 to £26.99 in price.

The moral of the story? They’re great for a treat.

I’ve had my eye on its name on my Too Good To Go app for around a year now. And, a few weeks ago, my patience paid off as I carried a mystery bag back to my flat.

What I got my hands on…

There was evidently just one box inside, so I knew for a fact it would be filled with – you guessed it – cookies.

Among the Millie’s Cookies portfolio of flavours are white chocolate, milk chocolate chip, double chocolate, jaffa, brownie, and oatmeal and raisin.

A win for me would be receiving one of every flavour but, at the end of the day, any type of cookie would put a smile on my face.

I opened the box and was met with a pile of treats – predominantly double chocolate, but there were a few milk chocolate chip cookies in the mix, as well.

They varied a great deal in size. One cookie was roughly 5.8 inches in diameter, while others were just half of that. Some had split in half.

A number of businesses would look at them and their first thought would be to get rid, and there is simply no need for it.

I counted 14 cookies in total. Impressive.

I, of course, picked up the largest one first. It was one of the three milk chocolate chip bakes. It tore apart with ease and was both sweet and rich. There was also an impressive number of chocolate chips scattered evenly throughout it.

Another I sampled the following day was the double chocolate.

This one was a tad more on the dense and crumblier side. This in no way meant I enjoyed it any less.

There were in fact more chocolate chips throughout this treat, which I didn’t think could be possible. Sometimes, all I got was a mouthful of chocolate chunks, it was a delight.

I was keen to find a few more flavours in the mystery bag. However, given the calibre of the ones I had, I can’t complain.

General prices of the items:

Because there were 14 cookies inside my mystery bag, I decided it would be best to compare the price with a box of 12 – given that this figure is closest to 14 in comparison to the other box sizes at Millie’s Cookies, which are 24 and 50.

Pick and Mix Cookie Box of 12: £14.49

Total cost: £14.49

Total savings: £10.50

Was it worth it?

My Too Good To Go bag from Millie’s Cookies was absolutely worth it. And the saving I made was one of the best yet.

The two cookies I sampled may have appeared and tasted quite different, but both were a pleasure to eat – as are any purchased from Millie’s Cookies, in my opinion.

Friends of mine that tucked into one or several from my box also had plenty of praise for them.

I will say though, you need to check the Too Good To Go app religiously to be in with a chance of securing a bag from Millie’s Cookies. Keep your eyes peeled.