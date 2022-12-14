Business rates: Why do we have them, who pays and how are they calculated?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business rates: Why do we have them, who pays and how are they calculated?

By Keith Findlay
December 14, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 14, 2022, 6:24 pm
Image: DCT Media/Shutterstock
Image: DCT Media/Shutterstock

Business eyes will be on the Scottish budget tomorrow, with non-domestic rates front of mind for many.

What are non-domestic (business) rates and who pays?

Business rates are charged on most non-domestic properties.

These include shops, offices, pubs, warehouses, factories, and holiday rental homes or guest houses.

You’ll probably have to pay business rates if you use a building or part of a building for non-domestic purposes.

They’re also charged on non-domestic properties held by the public and third sectors, like schools, public toilets, ATM sites and billboards.

Who does not need to pay?

Some types of premises are exempt from business rates. These include:

  • Agricultural land and buildings
  • Fish farms
  • Public parks
  • Rural premises with ATMs
  • Oil and gas pipelines
  • Overseas armed forces premises

What are they for?

The rates are pooled by the Scottish Government and redistributed to local authorities.

They are a tax on non-domestic properties to help pay for local council services, such as education, social care and waste management.

Business rates do not include charges such as rent and business leases, water charges or other costs.

How are business rates calculated (step one)?

Councils use the “rateable value” of a property to calculate business rates.

These are worked out by assessors in a process known as a valuation. Each council area in Scotland has its own assessor.

Assessors use different methods to calculate rateable values. They will usually ask property owners, tenants or occupiers for information to make sure their calculations are as accurate as possible.

Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

For most properties, rateable value is based on an estimate of the rental value.

Assessors take rental values from the same point in time, known as the “tone date”.

For current valuations, this was April 1 2015. The tone date for the next revaluation is April 1 2022.

How are business rates calculated (step two)?

The final bill is calculated by multiplying the rateable value by a monetary sum called the rates poundage, which is currently 49.8p, and then subtracting any discounts you are entitled to, together with other adjustments or payments you’ve already made.

Properties with a higher rateable value are charged at higher poundage rate.

An “intermediate property rate”, currently 51.1p applies for properties with rateable values from £51,001 to £95,000.

A “higher property rate”, currently 52.4p applies for properties with rateable values in excess of £95,000.

Small premises valued at less than £15,000 are currently exempt from business rates, while there is a reduction for those up to £18,000.

Is there somewhere I can check the rateable value of my business property?

You can find the rateable value of a property on the Scottish Assessors Association website.

You’ll also find a breakdown of how rateable values are calculated for most properties.

How are business rates collected?

You pay business rates to your local council. When you start a new business or move into new premises, you should tell your local council and it will send you a rates bill.

Your council will normally send you a business rates bill in February or March every year. This is for the period April 1 to March 31 the next year.

You can pay business rates as a lump sum or by instalments. You can pay them by Direct Debit, online, by debit or credit card, or by bank transfer or standing order.

How much do councils earn from business rates?

Business rates currently rake in nearly £2.8 billion a year for Scottish councils.

In Aberdeen they make up a lion’s share of the city council’s annual budget

Firms in the Granite City are paying nearly £268.6 million in rates this year, more than businesses in Edinburgh.

Inverness businesses are contributing to £141.6m going into the coffers of Highland Council.

Business rates in Elgin and elsewhere in Moray are worth £54.6m to the local council in the 2022-23 financial year.

Other council areas and their total business rate allocations include:

  • Aberdeenshire £138.8m
  • Argyll & Bute £33.2m
  • Western Isles £8.1m
  • Orkney £13m
  • Shetland £35.3m

Why are north-east firms so worried about business rates?

North-east firms have long complained they are unfairly treated by a business rates system which left them shouldering much bigger bills, based on rental values from before the impact of the last oil and gas downturn started to be felt across the region.

There have been widespread calls, including from Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, for a freeze in the poundage amid fears it may go up in tomorrow’s Scottish budget.

