Midweek meal: This simple Scotch lamb pilaf recipe will help you spring into winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Midweek meal: This simple Scotch lamb pilaf recipe will help you spring into winter

By Brian Stormont
December 7, 2022, 5:00 pm
Give the family a warming treat with this lentil-and-grain-packed Scotch lamb pilaf. Image: QMS.
Give the family a warming treat with this lentil-and-grain-packed Scotch lamb pilaf. Image: QMS.

This easy-to-make Scotch lamb pilaf recipe from Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) is a delicious, lightly-spiced dish that everyone will want to tuck into.

Made with Scotch lamb leg steak and dried apricots for subtle flavourings, the pilaf is easy to rustle up for a family midweek meal.

The addition of quinoa and lentils also makes it a healthy feast for everyone.

Easy Scotch lamb pilaf

(Serves 4)

Scotch lamb pilaf from Quality Meat Scotland. Image: QMS.
  • Ingredients
  • 2 tbsp oil
  • 1 large red onion
  • 1 lemon
  • 115g soft dried apricots, chopped
  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon
  • A pinch of sea salt and ground black pepper
  • 600g lean Scotch lamb leg steak, trimmed and sliced
  • 1 tsp ground cumin
  • 2 tsp clear honey
  • 2 x 250g packs cooked red and white quinoa
  • 390g can cooked green lentils, drained

Method

You can use any ready-cooked grain in this recipe, and other canned pulses like small aduki beans or cannellini beans will work perfectly. You could also add some peas and sweetcorn to add pops of colour and extra fibre to the pilaf. Or switch the lamb strips for lean beef steak or pork fillet.

  1. Heat half the oil in a frying pan and fry the onion, stirring for two minutes.
    Add the juice of the lemon, lower the heat, cover and gently cook for 15 minutes until softened and pink.
  2. Turn off the heat, add the lemon rind, apricots, cinnamon and a little seasoning, re-cover and leave to stand.
  3. Put the lamb in a bowl and mix in the cumin, honey and a little seasoning.
  4. Heat the remaining oil in a frying pan and stir fry the lamb for 6-7 minutes until just cooked through. Cover and leave to stand while finishing the pilaf.
  5. Add the quinoa and lentils to the fruity onion mixture. Stir and heat for three to four minutes until thoroughly hot. Then mix in the lamb, and heat through for a further one minute.
  6. Add to serving plates and sprinkle with mint and pomegranate seeds to garnish.
    Accompany with low-fat natural yogurt and fresh lemon.

For more midweek meal ideas, check out our archive. Or take a look at the recipe page on the QMS website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Food and Drink

Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0034280 G Jennings pics , the opening of TGI Fridays in Reform st Dundee, serving the first meal , wednesday 16th March.
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
Strawberry carrot breakfast cake made with Comvita manuka honey. Image: Comvita
Sweet treats: Strawberry carrot breakfast cake to start the day
Coinneach MacLeod reflected on his success as The Hebridean Baker since joining TikTok in 2020. Image: Susie Lowe.
The Hebridean Baker celebrates success of 2022 ahead of second US book tour
restaurant reviews 2022 Press and Journal Douneside House
Put these venues in The P&J's top 10 restaurant reviews of 2022 on your…
Toasting the start of a new year is a good time to raise a glass to our national drink as well.
Whisky wonderland: Raise a dram to Scotland’s national drink on Hogmanay
Chloe Lawson was one of many entrepreneurs in the north-east toasting a new opening. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
The 9 best restaurants and cafes that opened in Aberdeenshire in 2022
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Drive-Thru Diners: The best and worst rated installments of 2022 Picture shows; Drive-Thru Diners: The best and worst rated installments of 2022. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
Drive-Thru Diners: The 22 best and worst rated installments of 2022
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Cooking on a budget recipe Picture shows; Ken Hom country style aubergine. Lee Kum Kee. Supplied by Lee Kum Kee Date; Unknown
Cooking on a Budget: Cook with wisdom by recreating Ken Hom’s country-style aubergine
Jennifer and Mike McEwen launched Humble Burger's first bricks and mortar venue in 2022. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Top 10 food and drink stories of 2022 you enjoyed the most on The…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New pilot project for seafood industry Picture shows; Pupils find out about seafood. Peterhead. Supplied by Jimmy Buchan Date; Unknown
Jimmy Buchan hails 'great' schools scheme for nurturing new generation of seafood industry talent

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

The crash occurred before 2am today.
Section of A99 closed following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented