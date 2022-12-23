Christmas accompaniments: 3 tasty festive recipes that will leave you feeling merry and bright

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Award-winning chef Mark Greenaway has carefully curated an assortment of his tastiest Christmas recipes.

From stuffing to sprouts, chef Greenaway guides you through all the trimmings, and a few excellent Christmas showstoppers just in time for the festive season.

Carrots cooked in orange and butter with star anise

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

300g carrots

250ml orange juice

60g caster sugar

4 star anise

Zest of 1 orange

150g butter

Method

Peel and cut the carrots into two-inch batons or alternatively use baby carrots but make sure you scrub them well. Add all of the ingredients to a heavy-based pan and simmer until the carrots are tender. Drain the carrots and reduce the liquor to a syrup consistency. Pour the syrup back over the carrots and keep warm until needed.

Cranberry and chestnut stuffing

(Serves 6)

Ingredients

1kg pork mince

1 egg, beaten

100g fresh cranberries, chopped

2 tbsp thyme, chopped

150g peeled chestnuts, chopped

2 shallots, finely diced

20g fresh white breadcrumbs

Method

Preheat the oven to 185C/165 Fan/360F/Gas Mark 4½. Mix all the ingredients together. Roll into a sausage shape and wrap in tinfoil. Bake for 20 minutes. Garnish with cranberry sauce and chopped hazelnuts.

Brussels sprouts, chestnuts and pancetta

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

Brussels sprouts, 4 per person or more if you are a sprout lover

5 slices pancetta, cut into squares

8 peeled chestnuts

20g butter

Method

Cut all of the Brussels sprouts in half discarding the outer damaged leaves. Blanch in boiling water for two minutes only, being careful not to overcook them. In a large non-stick pan on a medium heat, add the squares of pancetta. Add the Brussels sprouts to the pan along with the butter. Once the Brussels sprouts have coloured and are fully cooked add the chestnuts and warm through. Keep warm until ready to use.