The top 5 restaurants in Inverness serving Scottish cuisine to visit this Burns Night

January is now in full swing and in Scotland, that means one thing – Burns Night is on the horizon.

You’ll be pleased to hear that there is a line-up of food and drink establishments in Inverness known for their delicious Scottish cuisine, which are perfect for those of you keen to celebrate Burns Night in style.

So, here are the Food and Drink team’s top picks that we recommend putting on your radar to stop by on Wednesday, January 25.

The Castle Tavern

If you’re after a venue with a warm and welcoming atmosphere, along with plenty of food and drink options, then The Castle Tavern is one to consider.

Expect everything from stacked haggis, neeps and tatties, Cullen skink, north sea haddock and chips, and Highland chicken, to a selection of daily desserts.

To top it all off, you can enjoy a whisky (or two) alongside your meal.

Address: 1 View Place, Inverness, IV2 4SA

Waterside at Glen Mhor

If you decide to pay a visit to Waterside Restaurant at The Glen Mhor Hotel & Apartments, then we hope you adore haggis.

Why you may be asking? Because the eatery’s menu will feature a ‘haggis special’ on Burns Night that is sure to tickle your fancy.

Not only that, but the eatery will also have a string of other tempting Scottish dishes to tuck into, too. We would recommend the whole baked lemon sole.

Address: 7-19 Ness Bank, Inverness, IV2 4SG

The Mustard Seed

The Mustard Seed has made quite the impression on foodies since sprouting onto the Inverness food and drink scene, becoming one of the city’s favourite restaurants.

For those after a spot of lunch, the eatery’s two-course lunch is £15.95 for a starter and a main. A choice of desserts is always available, as well.

As for dinner, the chefs have created an extensive dinner menu featuring an array of the finest Scottish ingredients. You’re sure to leave The Mustard Seed feeling both full and satisfied.

Address: 16 Fraser Street, Inverness, IV1 1DW

The Kitchen Brasserie

Housed in a modern, architect-designed building on the banks of the River Ness, The Kitchen Brasserie offers stunning views across Inverness Castle and the river.

And since fewer things are better than tucking into some mouth-watering food whilst admiring a scenic view, the restaurant has plenty on its menu to suit all tastes.

Dishes include baked Scottish salmon, pan-seared woodpigeon breast, and sticky toffee pudding.

Address: 15 Huntly Street, Inverness, IV3 5PR

Johnny Foxes

At Johnny Foxes, you can choose from a selection of freshly-prepared pizzas, seafood dishes, and home-cooked favourites with a range of sides – not to mention an extensive range of plates for vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free diners.

The team accepts table bookings and walk-ins, and food is served from noon to 3pm and 6pm to 9pm Monday to Friday and noon to 9pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Address: 26 Bank Street, Inverness, IV1 1QU