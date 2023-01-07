The top 5 restaurants in Inverness serving Scottish cuisine to visit this Burns Night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The top 5 restaurants in Inverness serving Scottish cuisine to visit this Burns Night

By Karla Sinclair
January 7, 2023, 6:00 am
The Mustard Seed is one of many restaurants in Inverness offering tempting Scottish dishes. Image: Andrew Smith
The Mustard Seed is one of many restaurants in Inverness offering tempting Scottish dishes. Image: Andrew Smith

January is now in full swing and in Scotland, that means one thing – Burns Night is on the horizon.

You’ll be pleased to hear that there is a line-up of food and drink establishments in Inverness known for their delicious Scottish cuisine, which are perfect for those of you keen to celebrate Burns Night in style.

So, here are the Food and Drink team’s top picks that we recommend putting on your radar to stop by on Wednesday, January 25.

The Castle Tavern

If you’re after a venue with a warm and welcoming atmosphere, along with plenty of food and drink options, then The Castle Tavern is one to consider.

Expect everything from stacked haggis, neeps and tatties, Cullen skink, north sea haddock and chips, and Highland chicken, to a selection of daily desserts.

To top it all off, you can enjoy a whisky (or two) alongside your meal.

Address: 1 View Place, Inverness, IV2 4SA

The Castle tavern is a great place to visit for Burns Night in Inverness
Outside The Castle Tavern. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Waterside at Glen Mhor

If you decide to pay a visit to Waterside Restaurant at The Glen Mhor Hotel & Apartments, then we hope you adore haggis.

Why you may be asking? Because the eatery’s menu will feature a ‘haggis special’ on Burns Night that is sure to tickle your fancy.

Not only that, but the eatery will also have a string of other tempting Scottish dishes to tuck into, too. We would recommend the whole baked lemon sole.

Address: 7-19 Ness Bank, Inverness, IV2 4SG

Bottles of wine next to the bar at Waterside Restaurant in Inverness
You can enjoy a selection of tipples at Waterside Restaurant. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The Mustard Seed

The Mustard Seed has made quite the impression on foodies since sprouting onto the Inverness food and drink scene, becoming one of the city’s favourite restaurants.

For those after a spot of lunch, the eatery’s two-course lunch is £15.95 for a starter and a main. A choice of desserts is always available, as well.

As for dinner, the chefs have created an extensive dinner menu featuring an array of the finest Scottish ingredients. You’re sure to leave The Mustard Seed feeling both full and satisfied.

Address: 16 Fraser Street, Inverness, IV1 1DW

A salmon dish from the mustard seed.
The Mustard Seed’s fillet of Scottish salmon. Image: Andrew Smith

The Kitchen Brasserie

Housed in a modern, architect-designed building on the banks of the River Ness, The Kitchen Brasserie offers stunning views across Inverness Castle and the river.

And since fewer things are better than tucking into some mouth-watering food whilst admiring a scenic view, the restaurant has plenty on its menu to suit all tastes.

Dishes include baked Scottish salmon, pan-seared woodpigeon breast, and sticky toffee pudding.

Address: 15 Huntly Street, Inverness, IV3 5PR

A table of food next to the window overlooking the river
The view from The Kitchen Brasserie, a restaurant in Inverness to consider this Burns Night. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Johnny Foxes

At Johnny Foxes, you can choose from a selection of freshly-prepared pizzas, seafood dishes, and home-cooked favourites with a range of sides – not to mention an extensive range of plates for vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free diners.

The team accepts table bookings and walk-ins, and food is served from noon to 3pm and 6pm to 9pm Monday to Friday and noon to 9pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Address: 26 Bank Street, Inverness, IV1 1QU

The bar inside Johnny Foxes, who will be serving Burns Night dinner in Inverness
The bar area at Johnny Foxes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

