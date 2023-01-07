Ally MacDonald hails departed Brora Rangers boss Craig Campbell ahead of Keith clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Ally MacDonald hails departed Brora Rangers boss Craig Campbell ahead of Keith clash

By Callum Law
January 7, 2023, 6:00 am
Brora Rangers defender Ally MacDonald was sad to see manager Craig Campbell leave the club
Brora Rangers defender Ally MacDonald was sad to see manager Craig Campbell leave the club

Brora Rangers stalwart Ally MacDonald has paid tribute to the job done by departed boss Craig Campbell.

The Cattachs are set to return to action for the first time since November 26 when Keith visit Dudgeon Park in the Breedon Highland League – but Campbell won’t be in the dugout.

The man who also served Brora as a player and a coach resigned on Thursday after 16 months as manager, during which he won the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup and North of Scotland Cup.

Defender MacDonald, 34, who has been at the Sutherland club since 2012, said: “It came as a shock when we got the news and personally I’m really disappointed to see him go, as are all the players.

“Cammy’s contribution to the club has been immense.

“When he took over the squad was probably a little bit unsettled.

“But he very quickly got everyone together, I think we progressed well under him and I think we could have continued to progress well under him.

Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell is pleased to have signed Ruardhri Nicol
Craig Campbell resigned as manager of Brora Rangers this week

“I think he did a great job. He was good with us as players. He was always fair and honest with us.

“We won two cups and a lot of the credit for that goes to him and coaching staff.

“If I move into coaching once I finish playing, I hope we could work together again in some capacity.

“He’s a good friend of mine, I think he did a great job and I’ve really enjoyed playing for him – and I think I speak on behalf of all the boys when I say that.

“It’s a strange start to the year, but as players we’ve got to remain professional and focus on the game against Keith.”

Duo signed ahead of Keith clash

Campbell’s assistant Stuart Golabek is in interim charge and will be assisted by Josh Meekings and David Kirkwood.

They have already added to the squad with goalkeeper Logan Ross – who had been on loan at Lossiemouth – and midfielder Andrew Macleod – who had been at Clachnacuddin – joining on loan from Ross County.

Meanwhile, for Keith, it will be the first time they’ve played since December 3.

In their last two outings the Maroons beat Turriff United and drew with Fraserburgh.

Manager Craig Ewen said: “We had a couple of good results and performances and were trying to get a bit of momentum so hopefully we can continue that.

Keith manager Craig Ewen is looking forward to facing Brora Rangers

“Brora away is as hard a game as you can get. We’ll try to continue being aggressive where we can be and give it our best shot.

“We’re looking forward to playing again, hopefully there is still some confidence in us after our last two games.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere in the Highland League, leaders Brechin City face Rothes at Mackessack Park.

Gregg Main, Ewan Neil, Kyle Whyte and Shane Harkness are out for the Speysiders.

Wick Academy are without Harry Hennem, who has been recalled by parent club Inverness Caley Thistle, while Joe Anderson, Jack Halliday and Sean Campbell are also missing for Buckie Thistle’s visit to Harmsworth Park.

The Jags are shorn of Jack Murray, Shaun Wood, Kevin Fraser and Sam Morrison.

Nairn County are missing Grant Hogg and Calum Howarth for Banks o’ Dee’s visit to Station Park, but are boosted by Callum Maclean signing a contract extension until the summer of 2025.

Dee are set to be minus Andy Shearer, Kane Winton, Lachie MacLeod, Neil Gauld, Marc Young, Dean Lawrie, Max Alexander and Kyle Willox, although Magnus Watson and Jack Henderson return.

Formartine United, meanwhile, meet Lossiemouth at North Lodge Park.

Johnny Crawford, Tyler Mykyta and Ryan Spink are sidelined for the hosts, with Dean Stewart and Niall Kennedy are suspended for the Coasters.

Deveronvale face Fraserburgh in a 2pm kick-off at Princess Royal Park.

Harry Noble, Michael Watson, Innes McKay, Robbie Allan, Max Stewart and Jamie Tinnock are out for the Banffers. Dane Ballard and Antonio Jam are doubtful, while Matt Jamieson has been recalled from his loan by parent club Elgin City.

The Broch are without Paul Young, Ross Aitken, Jamie Beagrie, Lewis Davidson, Sean Butcher and Kieran Simpson.

Inverurie Locos v Clachnacuddin is also a 2pm kick-off.

While Sam Burnett and Jay Halliday remain sidelined for the hosts, the Lilywhites will have the same squad available who lost to Nairn on Tuesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highland League

Brora Rangers defender Ally MacDonald was sad to see manager Craig Campbell leave the club
Inverurie part company with Hastings after 4-2 loss to Clach; Brechin City edge Rothes…
Brora Rangers defender Ally MacDonald was sad to see manager Craig Campbell leave the club
Fraserburgh come from behind to pip Deveronvale; Formartine hit five without reply
Brora Rangers defender Ally MacDonald was sad to see manager Craig Campbell leave the club
Ross Tokely with stunning strike to help Nairn defeat Dee; Buckie shut out Wick
Brora Rangers defender Ally MacDonald was sad to see manager Craig Campbell leave the club
Forres Mechanics cruise to victory against Strathspey Thistle; Brora Rangers impress against Keith
Brora Rangers defender Ally MacDonald was sad to see manager Craig Campbell leave the club
Huntly boss Allan Hale thrilled with return to action after month in cold storage
Brora Rangers defender Ally MacDonald was sad to see manager Craig Campbell leave the club
Inverurie Locos part company with Richard Hastings
Brora Rangers defender Ally MacDonald was sad to see manager Craig Campbell leave the club
Early double helps Huntly to Highland League victory against Turriff
Brora Rangers defender Ally MacDonald was sad to see manager Craig Campbell leave the club
Brian Ritchie looking to put Strathspey Thistle on a positive footing for 2023
Brora Rangers defender Ally MacDonald was sad to see manager Craig Campbell leave the club
Allan Hale hopes Huntly won't be caught out after cold snap
Brora Rangers defender Ally MacDonald was sad to see manager Craig Campbell leave the club
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Lewis Munro returns to Nairn County on loan

Most Read

1
Brora Rangers defender Ally MacDonald was sad to see manager Craig Campbell leave the club
Man who had BB gun outside bank sparked major armed police response
2
Brora Rangers defender Ally MacDonald was sad to see manager Craig Campbell leave the club
Teen arrested following extensive police search after Midstocket Road car crash
3
Brora Rangers defender Ally MacDonald was sad to see manager Craig Campbell leave the club
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
4
Brora Rangers defender Ally MacDonald was sad to see manager Craig Campbell leave the club
Nicola Sturgeon NHS briefing LIVE: First Minister answers questions on health service crisis
5
Brora Rangers defender Ally MacDonald was sad to see manager Craig Campbell leave the club
Domestic abuser’s attack captured on doorbell camera
6
Brora Rangers defender Ally MacDonald was sad to see manager Craig Campbell leave the club
‘I love them so much’ – Goal hero Duk on his connection with Aberdeen…
7
Brora Rangers defender Ally MacDonald was sad to see manager Craig Campbell leave the club
No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row
8
Brora Rangers defender Ally MacDonald was sad to see manager Craig Campbell leave the club
Woman called her twin sisters ‘fat’ then tried to drag them from garden for…
9
Brora Rangers defender Ally MacDonald was sad to see manager Craig Campbell leave the club
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie’s Peter Pan
10
Brora Rangers defender Ally MacDonald was sad to see manager Craig Campbell leave the club
Stroke and heart attack victim left with million dollar bill after taking ill in…

More from Press and Journal

Brora Rangers defender Ally MacDonald was sad to see manager Craig Campbell leave the club
Portsoy Community Enterprise appoints new board director to help keep boatbuilding heritage alive
Brora Rangers defender Ally MacDonald was sad to see manager Craig Campbell leave the club
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Luke Donald needs three or four players to emerge…
Brora Rangers defender Ally MacDonald was sad to see manager Craig Campbell leave the club
Orkney farming community raises more than £26,000 for island charities with festive tractor run
Brora Rangers defender Ally MacDonald was sad to see manager Craig Campbell leave the club
Man dies after being found unwell in Tesco supermarket in Forres
Brora Rangers defender Ally MacDonald was sad to see manager Craig Campbell leave the club
Ref Watch: Goals like Duk's ruled-out Aberdeen opener could stand going forward, and -…
SPCA rehome staffy
'He is as happy as ever': 14-year-old Staffy Bow looking for forever home
Brora Rangers defender Ally MacDonald was sad to see manager Craig Campbell leave the club
All you need to know from Nicola Sturgeon’s emergency NHS winter crisis briefing
Brora Rangers defender Ally MacDonald was sad to see manager Craig Campbell leave the club
Less than 1% of council properties in Moray reported for mould or damp in…
Brora Rangers defender Ally MacDonald was sad to see manager Craig Campbell leave the club
Robbery at Highland post office with staff member threatened
Brora Rangers defender Ally MacDonald was sad to see manager Craig Campbell leave the club
'A £500,000 mistake': BrewDog chief executive James Watt apologises for golden can competition

Editor's Picks

Most Commented