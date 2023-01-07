Ally MacDonald hails departed Brora Rangers boss Craig Campbell ahead of Keith clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brora Rangers stalwart Ally MacDonald has paid tribute to the job done by departed boss Craig Campbell.

The Cattachs are set to return to action for the first time since November 26 when Keith visit Dudgeon Park in the Breedon Highland League – but Campbell won’t be in the dugout.

The man who also served Brora as a player and a coach resigned on Thursday after 16 months as manager, during which he won the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup and North of Scotland Cup.

Defender MacDonald, 34, who has been at the Sutherland club since 2012, said: “It came as a shock when we got the news and personally I’m really disappointed to see him go, as are all the players.

“Cammy’s contribution to the club has been immense.

“When he took over the squad was probably a little bit unsettled.

“But he very quickly got everyone together, I think we progressed well under him and I think we could have continued to progress well under him.

“I think he did a great job. He was good with us as players. He was always fair and honest with us.

“We won two cups and a lot of the credit for that goes to him and coaching staff.

“If I move into coaching once I finish playing, I hope we could work together again in some capacity.

“He’s a good friend of mine, I think he did a great job and I’ve really enjoyed playing for him – and I think I speak on behalf of all the boys when I say that.

“It’s a strange start to the year, but as players we’ve got to remain professional and focus on the game against Keith.”

Duo signed ahead of Keith clash

Campbell’s assistant Stuart Golabek is in interim charge and will be assisted by Josh Meekings and David Kirkwood.

They have already added to the squad with goalkeeper Logan Ross – who had been on loan at Lossiemouth – and midfielder Andrew Macleod – who had been at Clachnacuddin – joining on loan from Ross County.

Meanwhile, for Keith, it will be the first time they’ve played since December 3.

In their last two outings the Maroons beat Turriff United and drew with Fraserburgh.

Manager Craig Ewen said: “We had a couple of good results and performances and were trying to get a bit of momentum so hopefully we can continue that.

“Brora away is as hard a game as you can get. We’ll try to continue being aggressive where we can be and give it our best shot.

“We’re looking forward to playing again, hopefully there is still some confidence in us after our last two games.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere in the Highland League, leaders Brechin City face Rothes at Mackessack Park.

Gregg Main, Ewan Neil, Kyle Whyte and Shane Harkness are out for the Speysiders.

Wick Academy are without Harry Hennem, who has been recalled by parent club Inverness Caley Thistle, while Joe Anderson, Jack Halliday and Sean Campbell are also missing for Buckie Thistle’s visit to Harmsworth Park.

The Jags are shorn of Jack Murray, Shaun Wood, Kevin Fraser and Sam Morrison.

Nairn County are missing Grant Hogg and Calum Howarth for Banks o’ Dee’s visit to Station Park, but are boosted by Callum Maclean signing a contract extension until the summer of 2025.

Dee are set to be minus Andy Shearer, Kane Winton, Lachie MacLeod, Neil Gauld, Marc Young, Dean Lawrie, Max Alexander and Kyle Willox, although Magnus Watson and Jack Henderson return.

Formartine United, meanwhile, meet Lossiemouth at North Lodge Park.

Johnny Crawford, Tyler Mykyta and Ryan Spink are sidelined for the hosts, with Dean Stewart and Niall Kennedy are suspended for the Coasters.

Deveronvale face Fraserburgh in a 2pm kick-off at Princess Royal Park.

Harry Noble, Michael Watson, Innes McKay, Robbie Allan, Max Stewart and Jamie Tinnock are out for the Banffers. Dane Ballard and Antonio Jam are doubtful, while Matt Jamieson has been recalled from his loan by parent club Elgin City.

The Broch are without Paul Young, Ross Aitken, Jamie Beagrie, Lewis Davidson, Sean Butcher and Kieran Simpson.

Inverurie Locos v Clachnacuddin is also a 2pm kick-off.

While Sam Burnett and Jay Halliday remain sidelined for the hosts, the Lilywhites will have the same squad available who lost to Nairn on Tuesday.