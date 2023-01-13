Chipper review: What did we make of Mike’s Famous Fish and Chips vegan offering?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chipper review: What did we make of Mike’s Famous Fish and Chips vegan offering?

By Andy Morton
January 13, 2023, 5:00 pm
The vegan fish and chips at Mike's Famous in Blackburn certainly looks the part. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
The vegan fish and chips at Mike's Famous in Blackburn certainly looks the part. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson

When Mike’s Famous Fish and Chips, the long-running Aberdeen chipper, opened a second branch along the A96 near Blackburn last year, it promised to include vegan dishes on the menu.

I remember it clearly. Liam Brown, a company director and son of the eponymous Mike, told me the move made perfect business sense – customers with dietary requirements usually decide where the rest of their group eats.

Having vegan options means Mike’s can make everyone happy. And the thought of that makes Liam happy.

That was six months ago, just as the new shop prepared to open its doors. Since then, Liam has delivered on his promise – and then some.

Liam Brown pledged a full vegan menu when he opened the Blackburn shop in July. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Not only does Mike’s Famous at Blackburn cook up vegan fish and chips, it has a full vegan menu that would put many chippers in the city to shame: vegan pies, vegan jumbo sausages, vegan white pudding and a couple of fritter options.

And on Thursday this week, the chipper posted it is now selling Mike’s Vegan Burger, a soya-bean burger in a bun from the Vegan Bay Baker, topped with salad and vegan mayo.

🌿 Plant Based Burgers 🌿A new item to our menu this Veganuary ❗️If you like the Mcplant then you will LOVE our Mike's…

Posted by Mike’s Famous Fish and Chips on Thursday, 12 January 2023

It was time to check it out.

I’m not a vegan – I’m not even vegetarian – so I brought my friend Danny along for the ride out to Blackburn.

A vegan his whole life, Danny has never knowingly eaten meat.

But he’s far from the – admittedly outdated – stereotype of the committed vegan. He might wear non-leather shoes and turn his nose up at vegetarians, but he’s a dyed-in-the-wool Aberdeen FC supporter and much rather go to the pub than a yoga class.

He also knows his way around Aberdeen’s vegan-friendly takeaway menus so is the perfect choice for a trip to Mike’s.

That said, as we drive into the chipper’s car park after turning off the A96 at Starbucks, Danny seems more curious about why Mike’s has single quotation marks around the word ‘Famous’ on its neon sign.

But that changes when he sees the extensive vegan menu. Excited by the choice on show, we order the new plant burger as well as the vegan fish and chips. We also ask the girl behind the till to throw in some potato fritters.

The food

We’re told that we’re the first people to order the new burger, which makes us feel special.

But the till girl says the vegan fish and chips haven’t exactly been flying out of the fryer. Perhaps the rest of Aberdeenshire is not as excited about the prospect of a vegan chipper as Danny and I.

Which is a shame, because the fish and chips are excellent. Danny, who has more experience in this area than me, says it’s the best fish and chips he’s ever had.

The vegan fish and chips got the thumbs up from Danny. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson

“The more I eat, the more it’s growing on me,” he muses.

I’m less impressed, and am not about to give up the real deal for the vegan alternative.

But the fish is a good approximation of a traditional supper. It’s made with soya protein, different to the banana blossom used for vegan fish in other Aberdeen restaurants.

It does have a chicken burger quality to it, but it tastes good and even flakes like fish when pulled apart.

Andy lays into the plant burger. Image: Danny McKay/DC Thomson

The plant burger is a bit less exciting, but the sauce is tasty. I finish that while Danny eats the last of the fish.

He also takes the last fritter while I devour the chips. Fried potato is one thing vegans and non-vegans can agree on.

The verdict

Our total order came to just under £20, not including drinks. The price made Danny’s eyebrows shoot up when I told him. But it’s not too far off what you’d pay for a visit to any fish and chip shop these days.

And it may well be worth it for non-meat-eaters looking to join in with a visit to a chipper. No longer restricted to potato fritters and chips, they can enjoy a more varied experience.

The full order at Mike’s Famous in Blackburn. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson

And Mike’s Blackburn is a great place to visit. Danny moaned at the long car drive out from Aberdeen, but if you are in the area, or passing by, it is worth a visit.

The shop looks great, with neon signs and ample seating. The staff were really friendly and helpful, too.

I’ll be back. Though I might plump for the haddock instead of the soya protein.

Sorry, Danny.

Information

Address: Westpark Drive, Blackburn AB21 0BU

T: 01224 013779

W: Mikesfamousfishandchips.com

Price: £23.40 for vegan fish and chips, plant burger, potato fritters and two soft drinks.

Scores:

  • Fish: 4/5
  • Chips: 4.5/5
  • Plant burger: 3.5/5
  • Potato fritters: /
  • Value for money: 3.5/5

