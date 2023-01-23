New Buckie RNLI crew members complete first search operation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

New Buckie RNLI crew members complete first search operation

By Michelle Henderson
January 23, 2023, 5:01 pm
RNLI Buckie Severn-class lifeboat, the 'William Blannin' was conducting a training exercise when the alarm was raised. Image: Buckie lieboat.
RNLI Buckie Severn-class lifeboat, the 'William Blannin' was conducting a training exercise when the alarm was raised. Image: Buckie lieboat.

New crew members with Buckie lifeboat were put to the test on Sunday as they responded to their first call-out.

The crew was conducting a routine training exercise when they were alerted to a distress signal in the Moray Firth.

The station’s Severn-class lifeboat, William Blannin, was located 1.5 nautical miles off Findochty when the alert came through.

Using radio direction finder (RDF) equipment and a visual search, the crew was able to locate the beacon, bring it onboard and deactivate it before returning to Buckie.

An investigation showed it had accidentally become dislodged from its stowage on a local vessel which had been put to sea at almost the same time as the lifeboat, so the EPIRB was returned to its grateful owners.

‘This was a valuable opportunity’

The incident was the trainee’s first experience of life as an RNLI volunteer.

Coxswain Gavin Hyne said the incident was a good learning experience for new staff on the job.

He said: “This was a valuable opportunity for newer crew members to put into practice some of the skills they had only seen inshore briefing.

“The crew switched from training to operational mode in seconds and delivered a highly professional service.

“Had this EPIRB been indicating a genuine vessel in distress, today’s performance showed that our combined radio and visual searches would have quickly located the casualty.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

RNLI Buckie Severn-class lifeboat, the 'William Blannin' was conducting a training exercise when the alarm was raised. Image: Buckie lieboat.
Police appeal after attempted break-in at Elgin shop
RNLI Buckie Severn-class lifeboat, the 'William Blannin' was conducting a training exercise when the alarm was raised. Image: Buckie lieboat.
Elgin man's heroin stash found after girlfriend told police to batter down door
RNLI Buckie Severn-class lifeboat, the 'William Blannin' was conducting a training exercise when the alarm was raised. Image: Buckie lieboat.
NHS Grampian deals with highest EVER number of falls patients on Friday - five…
RNLI Buckie Severn-class lifeboat, the 'William Blannin' was conducting a training exercise when the alarm was raised. Image: Buckie lieboat.
Garage for historic Elgin home, new life for Buckie cafe and Burghead church hall…
RNLI Buckie Severn-class lifeboat, the 'William Blannin' was conducting a training exercise when the alarm was raised. Image: Buckie lieboat.
Weekend court roll – a hen party sex assault and an upskirting voyeur
RNLI Buckie Severn-class lifeboat, the 'William Blannin' was conducting a training exercise when the alarm was raised. Image: Buckie lieboat.
Pensioner who sent filthy message to married woman placed on sex offenders' register
RNLI Buckie Severn-class lifeboat, the 'William Blannin' was conducting a training exercise when the alarm was raised. Image: Buckie lieboat.
The vegan food and drink scene in Inverness, Nairn and Elgin - is there…
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
RNLI Buckie Severn-class lifeboat, the 'William Blannin' was conducting a training exercise when the alarm was raised. Image: Buckie lieboat.
The 5 places to visit in Elgin if you're eating out on a budget
RNLI Buckie Severn-class lifeboat, the 'William Blannin' was conducting a training exercise when the alarm was raised. Image: Buckie lieboat.
Moray Council plans to hire more teachers as results show poor performance in literacy…

Most Read

1
Valaris incident
Search called off for man missing from North Sea rig
2
RNLI Buckie Severn-class lifeboat, the 'William Blannin' was conducting a training exercise when the alarm was raised. Image: Buckie lieboat.
‘A good example of bad driving’: Builder avoids ban despite hitting 100mph in sub-zero…
3
Huntly Arms Hotel repairs are taking place
Revealed: Full list of repairs ordered at cannabis hotel in Aboyne as owner told…
4
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
5
Aberdeen Arts Centre wheelchair users currently face problems getting into the venue.
Changes to end wheelchair ‘discrimination’ at Aberdeen Arts Centre, MND-friendly Alford holiday home and…
6
RNLI Buckie Severn-class lifeboat, the 'William Blannin' was conducting a training exercise when the alarm was raised. Image: Buckie lieboat.
Elgin man’s heroin stash found after girlfriend told police to batter down door
7
Rosehill Court incident
Police launch investigation after reports of disturbance at Aberdeen high rise
8
RNLI Buckie Severn-class lifeboat, the 'William Blannin' was conducting a training exercise when the alarm was raised. Image: Buckie lieboat.
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
9
Aberdeen's on-loan defender Hayden Coulson. Image: SNS
Jamie Durent: Hayden Coulson in good spot with Middlesbrough and Aberdeen
10
RNLI Buckie Severn-class lifeboat, the 'William Blannin' was conducting a training exercise when the alarm was raised. Image: Buckie lieboat.
Meet the Aberdeenshire dog trainer helping Romanian rescue dog and Twitter star Sophie adapt…

More from Press and Journal

RNLI Buckie Severn-class lifeboat, the 'William Blannin' was conducting a training exercise when the alarm was raised. Image: Buckie lieboat.
Rhys Thomas signs for Formartine United after leaving Cove Rangers
RNLI Buckie Severn-class lifeboat, the 'William Blannin' was conducting a training exercise when the alarm was raised. Image: Buckie lieboat.
More Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire pupils given chance to benefit from acclaimed eye-opening make-up courses
RNLI Buckie Severn-class lifeboat, the 'William Blannin' was conducting a training exercise when the alarm was raised. Image: Buckie lieboat.
Namaste Delhi brings light and love of food to Aberdeen Restaurant Week
RNLI Buckie Severn-class lifeboat, the 'William Blannin' was conducting a training exercise when the alarm was raised. Image: Buckie lieboat.
'How is this justice?': Sex abuse victims of 'trusted' Tain publican hit out at…
RNLI Buckie Severn-class lifeboat, the 'William Blannin' was conducting a training exercise when the alarm was raised. Image: Buckie lieboat.
Turquoise: The new Holburn Street cafe serving up Turkish coffee and Aberdeen's warmest welcome
RNLI Buckie Severn-class lifeboat, the 'William Blannin' was conducting a training exercise when the alarm was raised. Image: Buckie lieboat.
Readers' letters: Aberdeen seagulls and salmon farming has become a scapegoat
death drop aberdeen
Death Drop: Fierce nuns to slay in new drag murder mystery heading for Aberdeen
RNLI Buckie Severn-class lifeboat, the 'William Blannin' was conducting a training exercise when the alarm was raised. Image: Buckie lieboat.
'I don't even know why I do it': Oil worker found with 16 hours…
RNLI Buckie Severn-class lifeboat, the 'William Blannin' was conducting a training exercise when the alarm was raised. Image: Buckie lieboat.
Chris Deerin: Don't write the union off yet - stable change is happening behind…
RNLI Buckie Severn-class lifeboat, the 'William Blannin' was conducting a training exercise when the alarm was raised. Image: Buckie lieboat.
Major changes are finally on the way for one of Inverness's most notorious roundabouts

Editor's Picks

Most Commented