Eden Court: Here are 6 restaurants in Inverness to visit for pre-theatre dinner and drinks

By Karla Sinclair
January 28, 2023, 6:00 am
The Waterside Restaurant's spaghetti marinara. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Waterside Restaurant's spaghetti marinara. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Heading to the theatre is very nostalgic for me. I recall regularly visiting my local theatres as a youngster to admire the costumes, stage settings, and, of course, the ice cream sold during the interval.

Now, theatre visits are a rare treat, so I like to make an evening of it. By that, I mean arranging to stop by a nearby restaurant for pre-theatre dinner and drinks.

Eden Court in Inverness is surrounded by a series of quality eateries that you have the pleasure of choosing from.

Here are the Food and Drink team’s top picks of where to visit before your next visit to Eden Court.

Torrish at Ness Walk

Located a mere five-minute walk or two-minute drive from Eden Court, Torrish at Ness Walk is the perfect restaurant to visit before heading to the theatre.

However, it is not only ideal in terms of practicality, but also because it serves an array of enticing dishes ranging from game terrine and grilled fillet of hake to salted caramel cheesecake and dark chocolate tart.

Address: 12 Ness Walk, Inverness IV3 5SQ

Vanilla and jasmine custard tart. Image: Ness Walk

Tiger on The Wall

Tiger on The Wall will soon be your new haven if you’re a fan of classic and authentic Indian and Oriental dishes.

Bursting with exotic spices and flavours, you’re sure to leave the restaurant feeling both full and satisfied before making your way to the show.

Address: 4 Ardross Terrace, Inverness IV3 5NQ

A selection of dishes available at Tiger on The Wall. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Rocpool

Having visited Rocpool on three separate occasions to date, I can write with the utmost confidence you’ll be very impressed by the calibre of the food and drink on offer, as well as the service and setting.

While some are under the impression that the restaurant solely serves seafood, there are plenty of other dishes that non-seafood fans you can appreciate too. Soups, risottos, salads, and chicken breast are among them.

Address: 1 Ness Walk, Inverness IV3 5NE

A buffalo mozzarella salad. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The Mustard Seed

The Mustard Seed requires a tad more walking – 10 minutes to be exact – to reach Eden Court. However, with so much variety on the menu, you and your fellow guests will find something to suit your different tastes.

The restaurant’s early evening menu is served between 5pm and 6.45pm, and guests are treated to a starter and a main for just £19.95.

You can add a side or two to your order, as well, for an additional charge. The options include French fries, garlic bread, and vegetables.

Address: 16 Fraser Street, Inverness IV1 1DW

Haggis, honey, and oregano roasted pear. Image: Andrew Smith

The Waterside Restaurant

Seared scallops, confit duck leg terrine, baked camembert, whole baked lemon sole, seared tuna steak, and spiced butternut squash and quinoa burger are just some of the tempting menu items to choose from at The Waterside Restaurant.

Depending on the night of your Eden Court performance, the eatery has special dining offers available on Thursdays and Sundays.

Address: 7-19 Ness Bank, Inverness IV2 4SG

Antipasti Freddi. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Hou Hou Mei

Hou Hou Mei caters to people looking for something a bit different and invites diners to experience the Chinese custom of sharing dishes.

Not only that, but you can also enjoy a selection of eye-catching (and delicious) cocktails at the 80-seater restaurant, too, and desserts that are perfect for those with a sweet tooth.

Address: 18 Tomnahurich Street, Inverness IV3 5DD

Sweet and sour chicken and kindo chicken. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

