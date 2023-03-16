The 6 best places to order a Guinness in Inverness this St Patrick’s Day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The time has come to look out your favourite green items of clothing and accessories as St Patrick’s Day is tomorrow.

But what else does the occasion call for? That’s right, a pint of Guinness.

The Press and Journal Food and Drink team thought it wise to pull together a list of all the places that are likely to be offering Guinness in Inverness on the big day.

So, here are six pubs, bars, and eateries we would encourage you to visit if you’re keen to celebrate St Patrick’s Day 2023 in style.

Johnny Foxes

I have visited Johnny Foxes on several occasions to date.

Not only can I guarantee that Guinness is on the cards, but you’ll also have a fantastic time at the bar which is one of the most popular food and drink establishments in the city.

The close-knit team is sure to make you feel right at home whilst you celebrate.

Address: 26 Bank Street, Inverness IV1 1QU

The White House

For a more relaxed experience, The White House is a venue to consider if you’re after a Guinness in Inverness.

Looking for something to pair it with? There is plenty of variety on the menu for you to browse – whether you fancy a sharing board, salad, pasta, or a seafood dish.

If it were me, I’d be opting for the venison cottage pie. It comprises ground venison in gravy topped with herby mash and served with seasonal greens.

Address: 50 Union Street, Inverness IV1 1PX

Gellions Bar

Gellions Bar is the oldest venue in Inverness and features live music daily along with an extensive range of Scottish gins and whiskies.

There is also a wide selection of cask and craft beer with 24 taps in the building and always at least eight Scottish beers on draught dispense.

It is the place to be if you’re looking to dance the day and/or night away in good company.

Address: 14 Bridge Street, Inverness IV1 1HD

The Dores Inn

If you fancy playing a quiz with a pint of Guinness in hand, then heading to The Dores Inn should be a no-brainer.

The family-run pub and restaurant – which enjoys tremendous views – is hosting a quiz night at 8pm this St Patrick’s Day.

It costs £1 per entry and there must be two to four members in a team.

Address: B862, Dores, Inverness IV2 6TR

Thistle Inn

According to a review left on Google, the Thistle Inn is a “Great local with welcoming staff and regulars.”

This is just one example of the fantastic feedback the pub has received – and it may prove the perfect place for you to enjoy the celebrations tomorrow.

Address: 19 Celt Street, Inverness IV3 5JB

The WaterFront

The team at The WaterFront is incredibly passionate about great local produce and creates great food that can be enjoyed in a cosy, informal setting with friends and family.

The list of starters, fish dishes, classic plates, and vegetarian options ensures there is something to suit all tastes. And they are reasonably priced, too.

Address: 70 Huntly Street, Inverness IV3 5JN

Please note: The availability of Guinness at the listed venues may vary daily so consider checking with your pub(s) of choice prior to visiting to avoid disappointment.