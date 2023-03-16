The 6 best places to order a Guinness in Inverness this St Patrick’s Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

The 6 best places to order a Guinness in Inverness this St Patrick’s Day

By Karla Sinclair
March 16, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 16, 2023, 5:08 pm
A pint of Guinness sat on the bar
You can enjoy a Guinness at Inverness' Thistle Inn. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The time has come to look out your favourite green items of clothing and accessories as St Patrick’s Day is tomorrow.

But what else does the occasion call for? That’s right, a pint of Guinness.

The Press and Journal Food and Drink team thought it wise to pull together a list of all the places that are likely to be offering Guinness in Inverness on the big day.

So, here are six pubs, bars, and eateries we would encourage you to visit if you’re keen to celebrate St Patrick’s Day 2023 in style.

Johnny Foxes

I have visited Johnny Foxes on several occasions to date.

Not only can I guarantee that Guinness is on the cards, but you’ll also have a fantastic time at the bar which is one of the most popular food and drink establishments in the city.

The close-knit team is sure to make you feel right at home whilst you celebrate.

Address: 26 Bank Street, Inverness IV1 1QU

The bar staff from Johnny Foxes standing in front of and behind the bar, which has a large Guinness tap with a silver harp on it
Bar staff at Johnny Foxes, including manageress Tina MacDonald (second left). Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The White House

For a more relaxed experience, The White House is a venue to consider if you’re after a Guinness in Inverness.

Looking for something to pair it with? There is plenty of variety on the menu for you to browse – whether you fancy a sharing board, salad, pasta, or a seafood dish.

If it were me, I’d be opting for the venison cottage pie. It comprises ground venison in gravy topped with herby mash and served with seasonal greens.

Address: 50 Union Street, Inverness IV1 1PX

The interior of The White House, the perfect place to drink Guinness in Inverness
Inside Inverness restaurant The White House. Image: The White House

Gellions Bar

Gellions Bar is the oldest venue in Inverness and features live music daily along with an extensive range of Scottish gins and whiskies.

There is also a wide selection of cask and craft beer with 24 taps in the building and always at least eight Scottish beers on draught dispense.

It is the place to be if you’re looking to dance the day and/or night away in good company.

Address: 14 Bridge Street, Inverness IV1 1HD

 

The Dores Inn

If you fancy playing a quiz with a pint of Guinness in hand, then heading to The Dores Inn should be a no-brainer.

The family-run pub and restaurant – which enjoys tremendous views – is hosting a quiz night at 8pm this St Patrick’s Day.

It costs £1 per entry and there must be two to four members in a team.

Address: B862, Dores, Inverness IV2 6TR

The exterior of The Dores Inn, with outdoor seating with lots of greenery
You can enjoy a pint of Guinness in Inverness at The Dores Inn.

Thistle Inn

According to a review left on Google, the Thistle Inn is a “Great local with welcoming staff and regulars.”

This is just one example of the fantastic feedback the pub has received – and it may prove the perfect place for you to enjoy the celebrations tomorrow.

Address: 19 Celt Street, Inverness IV3 5JB

A member of staff at the Thistle Inn pouring a pint of Guinness in Inverness.
Rixie Paxton of the Thistle Inn pouring a pint of Guinness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The WaterFront

The team at The WaterFront is incredibly passionate about great local produce and creates great food that can be enjoyed in a cosy, informal setting with friends and family.

The list of starters, fish dishes, classic plates, and vegetarian options ensures there is something to suit all tastes. And they are reasonably priced, too.

Address: 70 Huntly Street, Inverness IV3 5JN

Please note: The availability of Guinness at the listed venues may vary daily so consider checking with your pub(s) of choice prior to visiting to avoid disappointment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

You can enjoy a Guinness at Inverness' Thistle Inn. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Curtain raisers: 8 of the best restaurants in Aberdeen for pre-theatre dinner
You can enjoy a Guinness at Inverness' Thistle Inn. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
First look at what new McDonald's in Ellon could look like
You can enjoy a Guinness at Inverness' Thistle Inn. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Takeaway review: The Blue Elephant in Aberdeen serves up a family feast
You can enjoy a Guinness at Inverness' Thistle Inn. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire's No.8 High Street cafe manager creates vegan flavour sensations while staying allergen friendly
Market Bar Inverness
Celebrated Inverness pub Market Bar has £100,000 slashed from asking price after two years…
You can enjoy a Guinness at Inverness' Thistle Inn. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
What did I find in my £3 Too Good To Go bag from BG's…
You can enjoy a Guinness at Inverness' Thistle Inn. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Good news for north & north-east pub owners and customers as draught beer duty…
You can enjoy a Guinness at Inverness' Thistle Inn. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Midweek meal: This Moroccan braised Scotch lamb shanks recipe will save you time and…
Badenoch's new owners Ashlyn, left, and Nathan, right, standing at each side of the bar with shelves of drinks on display behind them.
What to expect at Badenoch's in Elgin as it reopens under new ownership tomorrow
You can enjoy a Guinness at Inverness' Thistle Inn. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Is this the best shortbread in the Highlands? Shortbread Showdown finalists revealed

Most Read

1
You can enjoy a Guinness at Inverness' Thistle Inn. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Unemployed dad became drug courier to pay for family pet
2
You can enjoy a Guinness at Inverness' Thistle Inn. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Seafood Bothy plans for seaside hut rejected as children ‘could run out into traffic…
6
3
You can enjoy a Guinness at Inverness' Thistle Inn. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
First look: Check out new BBC series that will put spotlight on Highland Cops
4
Baby Blake Nilssen was left with serious burns after the incident at Little Dreams
Family of baby burned by bleach at Aberdeen nursery secure payout of more than…
5
You can enjoy a Guinness at Inverness' Thistle Inn. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez would ‘have the courage to try something different’ at Aberdeen
6
You can enjoy a Guinness at Inverness' Thistle Inn. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
First look at what new McDonald’s in Ellon could look like
7
You can enjoy a Guinness at Inverness' Thistle Inn. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
8
You can enjoy a Guinness at Inverness' Thistle Inn. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Drunk son hurled vodka bottle at Land Rover after parents confronted him over secret…
9
You can enjoy a Guinness at Inverness' Thistle Inn. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Man called partner ‘fat and ugly’, demanded sex and flew into a rage when…
10
You can enjoy a Guinness at Inverness' Thistle Inn. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Ukrainian refugees in Aberdeen to benefit from 250 renovated council houses

More from Press and Journal

You can enjoy a Guinness at Inverness' Thistle Inn. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash near Barcaldine Castle
Professor Zosia Miedzybrodzka says testing people with Orkney grandparents for the BRCA1 variant could save lives from cancer. Image: Aberdeen University
Study reveals cancer gene's link with Orcadian grandparents
You can enjoy a Guinness at Inverness' Thistle Inn. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Deeside Classic Campers help groom surprise bride on snowy wedding day
You can enjoy a Guinness at Inverness' Thistle Inn. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
A96 closed by police between Elgin and Forres following three-vehicle crash
You can enjoy a Guinness at Inverness' Thistle Inn. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'Toe curling' moment as Humza Yousaf asks Ukrainian refugees ‘where are all the men?’
You can enjoy a Guinness at Inverness' Thistle Inn. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Euan McColm: Next first minister must level with supporters about likelihood of independence
You can enjoy a Guinness at Inverness' Thistle Inn. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Shortage of rental properties exacerbated by Scottish Government's ban on evictions, says Inverness estate…
3
You can enjoy a Guinness at Inverness' Thistle Inn. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Catherine Deveney: Not declaring political affiliation doesn't mean you don’t have one
You can enjoy a Guinness at Inverness' Thistle Inn. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
New Inverness skatepark opens with plans for indoor facility in future
You can enjoy a Guinness at Inverness' Thistle Inn. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Ailsa Sheldon: Here's what women actually want for Mother's Day

Editor's Picks

Most Commented