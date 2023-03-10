Poppy Baker-Spink, 24, on why ‘education isn’t everything’ as she dominates Inverness baking scene

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Poppy Baker-Spink, 24, on why ‘education isn’t everything’ as she dominates Inverness baking scene

By Karla Sinclair
March 10, 2023, 11:45 am
Poppy Baker-Spink, owner of The Cake Shop in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Poppy Baker-Spink, owner of The Cake Shop in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Inverness baker and chef Poppy Baker-Spink said something that resonated with me recently – and I am sure it would with many others too.

As I do with all interviewees in my ongoing Rising Star series, I query if the young talents have any advice that has helped them in their career journeys so far that they feel would inspire others.

A lot of their suggestions and guidance have touched me, Poppy’s included.

The Cake Shop is open from Wednesday to Saturday. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“Give yourself time and space to find what you love instead of striving for a well-paid job that you don’t actually enjoy,” said the 24-year-old. I continue to read the words in awe.

‘Education isn’t everything’

Poppy is living proof that if you are dedicated and passionate enough about something, you can achieve big.

She said: “I guess I just want young people to know that education isn’t everything!

“I felt so much pressure at school to get good grades and do a ‘top job’ when in the end I actually left with only a handful of National 5s.

Poppy adores her role of running a cake shop. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“I knew what I was passionate about and I gave it my all.”

After spending two years at Inverness College gaining more knowledge and experience in professional cookery, Poppy, from the Black Isle, decided to take a slightly different route and found a job as a baker.

Now she owns her very own bakery known as The Cake Shop, located on Tomnahurich Street.

A top-tier cake shop

The Cake Shop hosted a soft launch on Saturday, April 23 last year.

It officially opened around two-and-a-half weeks later and has made quite an impression on locals ever since.

The bakery dishes out everything from honeynut shortbread bars, Gold slices, and Earl Grey and lemon cookie sandwiches – the owner’s personal favourites – to caramel fudge blondies, double chocolate brownies, and the business’ signature ‘krispie millionaires’.

The bakes are handmade in the shop by the small yet close-knit team of three, including Millie, Freya, and of course Poppy.

Millie, Freya, and Poppy generally bake around four-to-five days a week.

On the topic of what the flavours are inspired by, Poppy said: “I think my previous training and experience working as a chef with other creative minds has led to my knowledge of flavour pairings and my love for unusual and well-balanced combinations.

“The list is endless. Sometimes I will have a flick through the flavour Thesaurus if I’m looking for something in particular though…”

White Creme Egg cookie dough. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The trio is expecting to create hundreds if not thousands of sweet treats for customers this summer.

“It varies massively during the different seasons but last summer we would be doing over 1,200 portions each week,” Poppy added.

“I’m anticipating our second summer to be busier though!”

Baking was always in her blood

Poppy has been baking since a young age with her mum Catriona and has worked in the hospitality industry for nine years.

She said: “I have loved it for as long as I can remember. I mainly grew up with home baking instead of your usual sweets so I guess it flourished from there.

“I have worked around food since I was only 14 and ever since then I knew I wanted to open my own place.

“It wasn’t until I was thrown into the deep end making all the desserts at The Lodge Hotel on Tiree when I was 15 that I really knew I wanted to bake professionally.”

A blessing in disguise

While The Cake Shop is undoubtedly flourishing, it may not be a reality if Poppy wasn’t made redundant during the pandemic.

“Covid found me redundant and with nobody in hospitality hiring, I was stuck without a job,” she revealed.

“My lovely partner pushed me to take the leap into being self-employed so we started Black Isle Baking from home at the end of 2020. We’ve been working our way up to opening a shop ever since.

Poppy has been baking since a young age. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“The shop has to be up there with the biggest achievement of my career and I’m not sure anything will beat that for a long time.”

Looking ahead, the cake shop owner is eager to find a separate space to be able to bake gluten-free and plant-based products.

Providing more advice for aspiring bakers, Poppy went on to say: “Business-wise, be prepared for the rollercoaster!

“The industry is forever changing, likewise for starting a career in baking. No two days are ever the same but they can be long and require a lot of concentration.”

Some of the tempting treats you could bag at The Cake Shop. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The Cake Shop is open from 10am to 4pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, and 10am to 6pm on Fridays. These hours will be extended as the season picks up.

You can also get your hands on a bake (or two) at local markets and Slaughterhouse Coffee in Cromarty.

