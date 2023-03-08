Midweek meal: Scotch lamb naan pizza is the mash-up you need right now

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Midweek meal: Scotch lamb naan pizza is the mash-up you need right now

By Brian Stormont
March 8, 2023, 5:00 pm
Scotch lamb naan pizzas make for a perfect midweek meal. Image: Make it Scotch
Looking for a Indian twist on a classic Italian dish? Want to throw one of Scotland’s finest ingredients into the mix?

Then we have just the dish for you. Scotch lamb naan pizza ticks so many boxes it is perfect for any occasion.

But it is an ideal fit for a midweek meal using Scotch lamb from the local butcher and naan breads from the supermarket.

The whole family will love this mash-up meal that includes a big dollop of sweet mango chutney to spice up the night.

Meanwhile, the Scotch lamb legs flavoured with garam masala underline the versatility in Scottish produce.

Scotch lamb naan pizza

(Serves 4)

Scotch lamb naan pizza. Image: Make It Scotch

Ingredients

  • 400g lamb leg steaks
  • 3 tsp garam masala
  • 1 green pepper
  • 4 spring onions
  • 2 cucumbers
  • 4 naan breads (garlic or plain)
  • 6 tbsp sweet mango chutney, plus 3 extra, to serve
  • 130g grated cheddar or mozzarella cheese
  • 40g natural yoghurt
  • Mint leaves

Method

  1. Preheat an oven grill to high.
  2. Slice Scotch lamb steaks into strips and add to a bowl with the garam masala. Season well.
  3. Slice the pepper, spring onions and use a vegetable peeler to shave long, thin cucumber ribbons.
  4. Get two large baking trays and place two naan breads on each. Spread each naan with even amounts of mango chutney, top with cheese, sliced pepper and lamb.
  5. In two separate batches, grill the naan breads for around five minutes, or until golden and lamb is just cooked.
  6. Top the pizzas with cucumber, dollops of yoghurt, half the extra chutney, spring onions and mint.
  7. Serve with remaining chutney and salad on the side.

If you want some more midweek meal ideas, check out our archive here. Make It Scotch also has some excellent recipes using Scottish meat. Lamb, pork and beef are all represented in the extensive menu.

