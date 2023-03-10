Post Office plans to move into Wick Poundstretchers on a part time basis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Post Office plans to move into Wick Poundstretchers on a part time basis

By Iain Grant
March 10, 2023, 7:33 pm Updated: March 10, 2023, 7:35 pm
Post Office will open up in Poundstretchers in Wick. Image: DC Thomson.
Post Office will open up in Poundstretchers in Wick. Image: DC Thomson.

An end is in sight to the problems being caused by the lack of a permanent Post Office in Wick.

Arrangements are being made for bargain basement chain Poundstretcher to accommodate an outlet within its store in the town’s Macleay Lane.

Glyn and Joy Jackson are to operate a service four-days-a-week in a move which comes in the wake of a series of short-lived attempts to retain a branch in the Ancient Royal Burgh.

The couple are gearing up to have the new service up and running by the end of March.

Mr Jackson said: “We will be using a piece of kit that has been stored in the old Post Office in Market Square.

No start date yet

“It is designed for use in stores.

“It works off 4G and has everything we need built in.”

Mr Jackson said an agreement has been reached with Poundstretcher, with arrangements being made to move and restock the kit.

“We’re good to go though we don’t yet have a definite start date,” he continued.

“It should be by the end of March at the latest but if everything goes to plan, we’re looking to start on March 20.”

He said all the basic services will be available from the outset though a couple of services might take a little longer to provide.

Wick High Street when Woolworths was still open. Image: Andy Drysdale/Shutterstock.

The Lybster couple stepped in last month to operate their mobile van in Wick after the sooner-than-expected closure of the town’s sole counter in the High Street run by local businessman Kevin Milkins.

While the new set-up involves a month-to-month rolling contract, Mr Jackson is confident it will prove to be a long-term solution.

“It’s inside and it gives longer hours of opening for people in and around Wick,” he said.
“Hopefully the queues won’t build up but if they do, at least people are waiting inside.”

Once the new outlet is up and running, Mr Jackson said they would consider taking on other staff.

Keen to restore a Post Office

The van has been coming to the town’s Riverside car park on Wednesdays between 10.30am to 2.30pm; Thursdays between 9am and 2pm; and Fridays between 11.15am and 2.15pm.

The new service in Poundstretcher will operate from 9am-12.30am and 1am -4am, Mondays to Thursdays.

This will allow the couple to resume their established mobile service, which includes a stopover in Wick’s MacArthur Street on Friday mornings.

Mr Jackson started his mobile business when he left Watten post office in 2006 and has been job-sharing with his wife for the past 10 years.

A Post Office spokeswoman said: “In February, we quickly organised a mobile post office for Wick when the postmaster resigned at short notice.

“We are keen to restore a Post Office within a shop premises.

“We hope to soon be able to share good news.”

