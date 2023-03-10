Post Office plans to move into Wick Poundstretchers on a part time basis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An end is in sight to the problems being caused by the lack of a permanent Post Office in Wick.

Arrangements are being made for bargain basement chain Poundstretcher to accommodate an outlet within its store in the town’s Macleay Lane.

Glyn and Joy Jackson are to operate a service four-days-a-week in a move which comes in the wake of a series of short-lived attempts to retain a branch in the Ancient Royal Burgh.

The couple are gearing up to have the new service up and running by the end of March.

Mr Jackson said: “We will be using a piece of kit that has been stored in the old Post Office in Market Square.

No start date yet

“It is designed for use in stores.

“It works off 4G and has everything we need built in.”

Mr Jackson said an agreement has been reached with Poundstretcher, with arrangements being made to move and restock the kit.

“We’re good to go though we don’t yet have a definite start date,” he continued.

“It should be by the end of March at the latest but if everything goes to plan, we’re looking to start on March 20.”

He said all the basic services will be available from the outset though a couple of services might take a little longer to provide.

The Lybster couple stepped in last month to operate their mobile van in Wick after the sooner-than-expected closure of the town’s sole counter in the High Street run by local businessman Kevin Milkins.

While the new set-up involves a month-to-month rolling contract, Mr Jackson is confident it will prove to be a long-term solution.

“It’s inside and it gives longer hours of opening for people in and around Wick,” he said.

“Hopefully the queues won’t build up but if they do, at least people are waiting inside.”

Once the new outlet is up and running, Mr Jackson said they would consider taking on other staff.

Keen to restore a Post Office

The van has been coming to the town’s Riverside car park on Wednesdays between 10.30am to 2.30pm; Thursdays between 9am and 2pm; and Fridays between 11.15am and 2.15pm.

The new service in Poundstretcher will operate from 9am-12.30am and 1am -4am, Mondays to Thursdays.

This will allow the couple to resume their established mobile service, which includes a stopover in Wick’s MacArthur Street on Friday mornings.

Mr Jackson started his mobile business when he left Watten post office in 2006 and has been job-sharing with his wife for the past 10 years.

A Post Office spokeswoman said: “In February, we quickly organised a mobile post office for Wick when the postmaster resigned at short notice.

“We are keen to restore a Post Office within a shop premises.

“We hope to soon be able to share good news.”