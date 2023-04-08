Signature Food Festival 2023: Legendary chef Claude Bosi is on a mission for Aberdeen fish and chips

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Signature Food Festival 2023: Legendary chef Claude Bosi is on a mission for Aberdeen fish and chips

The Frenchman aims to wow audiences at his Signature masterclass later this month, but not before he's found the best haddock supper in town.

Claude Bosi is a headline act at this month's Signature Food Festival at The Chester Hotel. Image: Signature Food Festival
Claude Bosi is a headline act at this month's Signature Food Festival at The Chester Hotel. Image: Signature Food Festival
By Andy Morton

Claude Bosi, the two-star Michelin chef and master of French cuisine, has a question about Aberdeen.

“Where would you go for good fish and chips?” he asks. “I’m looking for some good fish and chips.”

The celebrated Frenchman, whose succession of high-end restaurants have helped shape the UK’s fine dining scene will be in the Granite City later in April for the Signature Food Festival 2023 at The Chester Hotel.

Along with other famous faces including Angela Hartnett and Atul Kochhar, Claude will be sharing his extensive knowledge of cooking with the Aberdeen audience.

It is a rare caliber of guests for the city and the event is gearing up to be a must-see for anyone with an interest in modern dining.

For Claude, however, the festival is an opportunity to get his hands on some proper north-sea haddock – battered and deep fried to perfection, of course.

If he does, it will be the culmination of a love affair with Scottish seafood dating back to when Claude opened his first UK restaurant, Hibiscus in Shropshire in 1999.

Claude’s restaurants have shaped the UK dining scene. Image: Signature

Back in France, in his hometown of Lyon and in Paris where he trained, the seafood he used was mostly lobsters from Brittany and other locally-sourced produce.

But at Hibiscus, Claude cooked with Scotland’s finest langoustines and scallops.

“You have the freshness of it,” he says in praise Scottish seafood. “Getting live langoustines in France is very difficult, and they are very exclusive. But here you get them live – you don’t even think about getting them on ice. And that shows you the respect we’ve got for the product and the quality of it.”

Claude Bosi and his Signature Food Festival masterclass

For his Signature masterclass, Claude aims to share some of the knowledge he has accumulated in a career that earned him two Michelin stars at Hibiscus as well as two more for each of his subsequent ventures – the relocation of Hibiscus to London and his current restaurant Claude Bosi at Bibendum.

“We are going to try to give a bit of the DNA of what we do at Bibendum and show off some of the dishes that we do,” he says.

“It is always difficult to replicate something 100% when you are not in your own kitchen, but we have chosen dishes that really represent our philosophy.”

That philosophy includes using produce that is as local as possible, so all of the ingredients that Claude will use at Signature will come from Scotland.

Claude Bosi at Bibendum has two Michelin stars. Image: Signature

The chef has yet to fully decided what will be on show, but he’s keen to get hold of some fish along with crab and lobster.

“It will be amazing,” he says.

One celebrated Scottish ingredient the chef is less sure of is whisky.

“I’m sure I can taste the difference between a good one and a bad one,” he says. “But my knowledge on whiskey is very limited.

“I’m still very French – give me a good Armagnac or a Cognac.”

The Signature Food Festival runs from Friday April 21 to Saturday April 29 and raises funds for The JEllie Foundation. Get more information about the chefs and the festival at www.signaturefoodfestival.co.uk and information about The JEllie Foundation at www.jelliefoundation.com. Tickets for Angela Hartnett and Claude Bosi are £200 per person and for Atul Kochhar, £150, which includes Champagne on arrival and paired wines with each course.

