Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

BrewDog’s controversial gold-plated can competition to return but ‘important conditions apply’

The last time the competition ran, co-founder James Watt, had to pay out £500,000 of his own money over a miscommunicated advert.

By Louise Glen
BrewDog has announced its 2023 gold can competition. Image: BrewDog/ Twitter.
BrewDog has announced the return of its gold can competition for a third time, outlining the conditions very clearly after previous controversies.

This time, instead of getting a actual gold can – said to have been work £500,000 – the prize will be capped at £5,000.

In a social media message, BrewDog’s chief executive James Watt said the cans would be gold plated rather than solid gold.

In January, Mr Watt of the north-east brewers apologised to bargain hunters after admitting he made “three very expensive mistaken tweets” that falsely said customers would receive a solid gold beer can.

BrewDog chief executive James Watt. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.

The promotion, which took place in 2021, involved the hiding of 15 cans inside multipacks of BrewDog’s beer and each was said to be worth £15,000.

However, in what is now referenced by Mr Watt as the “gold can saga”, the cans turned out to only be gold plated and contained only a tiny amount of gold.

Worst campaigns in BrewDog history

It led to an investigation being launched by the Advertising Standards Authority(ASA) after 25 people complained that the prize was not made from solid gold.

The watchdog said in its ruling: “The prize consisted of 24 carat gold-plated replica cans, because the ads stated that the prize included a solid gold can when that was not the case, we concluded the ads were misleading.”

In a post on social media, Mr Watt said the mistake cost him around £470,000, which was “well over two and a half year’s salary”, he claimed.

This year’s competition will see gold cans hidden in cases of beer including Punk IPA 12 packs Lost Lager 10 packs and Mixed Headliner eight packs at major retailers alongside a gold pints promotion via scratch cards for those spending £10 or more in the company’s bars.

Orders placed on the BrewDog website will also get the chance to bag the same prize, with online purchases offering double the opportunity to win.

Mr Watt joked: “Given that our previous gold can competitions were such plain sailing, it was the logical next step to do it all over again.

“This time around, though, I’m keen to avoid forking out another half a million quid, so I’ll say it loud for the people at the back: these cans are gold plated, not solid gold.

No crystals either

“I hope that’s crystal clear – disclaimer: there are no crystals available in these cans either.”

In another post, he added: “Never thought I’d say this seriously.

“But gold cans are back. Again. Certainly gold-plated and hopefully ASA-compliant. And there’s also £5k on top to save you a pointless trip to the pawn shop.

“Read the T&Cs. If you find an error, no you didn’t.”

