20 pictures of visitors and stallholders from day 2 of Taste of Nairn 2023

Taste of Nairn 2023 has been another successful installment of the festival.

Taste of Nairn will conclude tomorrow.
By Karla Sinclair

Taste of Nairn 2023 is in full swing and the event has so far brought together hundreds of locals and tourists to celebrate the town’s thriving food and drink scene.

Running from Friday through to today, this is the third installment of the popular event organised by Nairn BID.

Since it was launched, Taste of Nairn has evolved year on year and now incorporates demonstrations, a well-being hub, tastings and live events among other things.

The Taste of Nairn food festival took place on Saturday in the Nairn Community Centre. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

It has also given the public the opportunity to put their culinary skills to the test in the World Tattie Scone Championship and a Showstopper Cake Making Contest.

The World Tattie Scone Championship, supported by Oakwood Cookery School, was held yesterday – day two of the event.

‘A real taste of everything in Nairn’

Taste of Nairn 2023 is being supported by title sponsor Ashers Bakery and it has featured more than 70 different businesses.

A two-day artisan market was held yesterday and will continue today in the Nairn Community & Arts Centre.

Nairn BID manager Lucy Harding said: “It [Taste of Nairn] originally started in 2019 to feature the amazing food and drink that Nairn has.

“But year on year, we have had more local businesses approach us who are not in the food and drink sector wanting to get involved.

“So, what people will experience if they visit us is a real taste of everything in Nairn. There is something for everyone on the programme.”

Ali Asher of Ashers Bakery added: “It is great to see events like this happening in the town. They are important for footfall and encouraging people to visit Nairn.

“This event puts a spotlight on what fantastic food and drink Nairn and the surrounding area offers. It’s also great to see that it is evolving and that will hopefully keep it fresh and interesting for the years ahead.

“We are very fortunate in Nairnshire and the Highlands to have so many fantastic producers, suppliers and businesses. This is the perfect platform to showcase what we all do.”

Were you pictured?

Gillian Milne of Swansons with some of their vegetables on show and sale. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
A colourful selection was on display. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
A variety of different kinds of vegetables. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
People had a look at all the stands. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Judith and Alistair Sutherland of Brodie sample the Gut Feeling Kombucha from Findhorn. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The heats get underway in the Tattie Scone making competition. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
A group of contestants fight it out at the Tattie Scone making competition. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Paul Thomson, sales and production manager with Ashers of Nairn with some of their cakes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Some delicious looking strawberry tarts that were on display. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Aylli Miele of Gut Feeling Kombucha, Findhorn fills some bottles with their produce. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Both samples and bottles were getting filled up. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
An array of books on display. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Paul Johnston of the Highland Hospice with their stall which was selling cookery books. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Aprille Joyce of Secret Beach Bakes, Nairn with one of her gateaux. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Nairn Community Centre soon filled up. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Fiona Campbell of ‘The Vegan Skinhead’ from Fochabers with some of their vegan pies. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Some of their pies that were on display. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Eilidh Iles (6) of Nairn enjoys some of the fruits of the day. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

