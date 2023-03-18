Everything you need to know about the Taste of Nairn festival 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Everything you need to know about the Taste of Nairn festival 2023

By Karla Sinclair
March 18, 2023, 6:00 am
Taste of Nairn is returning next month. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Taste of Nairn is returning next month. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

It is less than six weeks until the return of Taste of Nairn – and we have all you need to know about the festival’s 2023 return.

The event will be running on the last weekend in April – from Friday April 28 to Sunday April 30 – and is set to attract hundreds if not thousands of people from across Scotland.

The three-day event is organised by Nairn BID, which works to enhance Nairn’s reputation as a place to visit and shop.

Fee Johnstone, Isla Alexander, and Nathan Ware from Aberdeen visit the Ice and Fire Distillery stand at the 2022 Taste of Nairn festival. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

With that, the organisation has been encouraging local businesses to get involved in Taste of Nairn in some capacity. This can involve hosting a special event or setting up stalls.

Taking place at various locations, this is the third Taste of Nairn festival to be held since the inaugural event in April 2019 as coronavirus restrictions meant it could not run in 2020 or 2021.

It is once again being supported by title sponsor Ashers Bakery.

Day One: Friday

Some of the events taking place on day one require prebooking.

They include a foraging session along the banks of the River Nairn from 6pm to 7.30pm – priced at £15 for adults and £5 for concessions – and a five-course tasting dinner and whisky tasting at The Bandstand in association with CopperCairn. This takes place at 7pm and costs £110 per person with the number limited to 16 people.

There is an impressive line-up of events set to take place. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Not only that but 90-minute stand-up paddleboard taster sessions are available to prebook for £30 per person, while ‘A Taste of Community’ event is being held at the Nairn Community & Arts Centre from 6pm to 8pm.

The Nairn Museum will be open from 10am to 4pm on Friday and Saturday for visitors to learn all about the town’s fishing and farming industry. Adult entry costs £4 while children go free.

You will also be able to stop by The Havelock and The Classroom, both of which are offering specially-created Taste of Nairn menus throughout the weekend.

Day Two: Saturday

Examples of businesses, clubs, and social enterprises getting involved in the Saturday celebrations include Sandowm House, Highland Yoga Collective – who have organised a series of wellness events – Nairn Kayak Centre, and Coast Candle Co.

The Bandstand will host a Senegal experience which is set to include an African barbecue experience and a Senegal-inspired special menu, among other things.

Locals and visitors will also be pleased that the World Tattie Scone Championship, supported by Oakwood Cookery School, is running on Saturday as well.

From left, 2022 World Tattie Scone Championship judges Vicky Farquhar from Oakwood School, Lucy Harding, and Nicola McAlley. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Elaine Sutherland, owner of the Oakwood Cookery School, said she was delighted the competition will return for its ninth time.

“It’s great to be working with the organisers of Taste of Nairn again and to keep this fantastic contest alive,” she added.

“It’s such a lot of fun and a great way to get those culinary juices flowing. It is also fantastic to see another of Scotland’s greatest food creations being celebrated in this way.”

Competition winner Donna Cunningham. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Last year saw more than 20 people registering to take part, with 55-year-old Donna Cunningham, of Elgin College UHI’s Hospitality and Tourism Academy, taking home the crown.

It was her maple syrup and bacon tattie scone that impressed the judges – STV’s Nicola McAlley, Nairn BID manager Lucy Harding, and Vicky Farquhar from Oakwood Cookery School.

Places in the contest are limited and all completed forms will be entered into a draw. Entries must be in by 5pm on Friday April 21 and participants can be aged 13 and above.

Sophie Johnson from Wendy’s House set up a stall last year at the Food & Drink Market. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The popular Taste of Nairn Food & Drink Market is also running from 10am to 4pm in the Nairn Community & Arts Centre showcasing food, drink, and local producers from across the region.

Day Three: Sunday

Celebrations will not be slowing down on day three.

The Food & Drink Market will again be open from 10am to 4pm at the centre, as will the wellness hub. There will be marshmallow toasting and wax melt workshops here too.

Royal-themed cakes can also be dropped off at the venue up until 2pm for those interested in taking part in the Showstopper Cake Making Content. The winner will be announced later in the day and take home the Nairn Star Baker title.

There is something for all ages at the Taste of Nairn festival. Pictured is Tom Rhind. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

You will also find live music and a special meal deal at The Highland Weigh on Nairn High Street between 10am and 3pm, and karaoke at The Havelock from 9pm.

To enter the World Tattie Scone Contest and find out all the information regarding the Taste of Nairn festival, visit bit.ly/ToNline2023

