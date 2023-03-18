Everything you need to know about the Taste of Nairn festival 2023

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It is less than six weeks until the return of Taste of Nairn – and we have all you need to know about the festival’s 2023 return.

The event will be running on the last weekend in April – from Friday April 28 to Sunday April 30 – and is set to attract hundreds if not thousands of people from across Scotland.

The three-day event is organised by Nairn BID, which works to enhance Nairn’s reputation as a place to visit and shop.

With that, the organisation has been encouraging local businesses to get involved in Taste of Nairn in some capacity. This can involve hosting a special event or setting up stalls.

Taking place at various locations, this is the third Taste of Nairn festival to be held since the inaugural event in April 2019 as coronavirus restrictions meant it could not run in 2020 or 2021.

It is once again being supported by title sponsor Ashers Bakery.

Day One: Friday

Some of the events taking place on day one require prebooking.

They include a foraging session along the banks of the River Nairn from 6pm to 7.30pm – priced at £15 for adults and £5 for concessions – and a five-course tasting dinner and whisky tasting at The Bandstand in association with CopperCairn. This takes place at 7pm and costs £110 per person with the number limited to 16 people.

Not only that but 90-minute stand-up paddleboard taster sessions are available to prebook for £30 per person, while ‘A Taste of Community’ event is being held at the Nairn Community & Arts Centre from 6pm to 8pm.

The Nairn Museum will be open from 10am to 4pm on Friday and Saturday for visitors to learn all about the town’s fishing and farming industry. Adult entry costs £4 while children go free.

You will also be able to stop by The Havelock and The Classroom, both of which are offering specially-created Taste of Nairn menus throughout the weekend.

Day Two: Saturday

Examples of businesses, clubs, and social enterprises getting involved in the Saturday celebrations include Sandowm House, Highland Yoga Collective – who have organised a series of wellness events – Nairn Kayak Centre, and Coast Candle Co.

The Bandstand will host a Senegal experience which is set to include an African barbecue experience and a Senegal-inspired special menu, among other things.

Locals and visitors will also be pleased that the World Tattie Scone Championship, supported by Oakwood Cookery School, is running on Saturday as well.

Elaine Sutherland, owner of the Oakwood Cookery School, said she was delighted the competition will return for its ninth time.

“It’s great to be working with the organisers of Taste of Nairn again and to keep this fantastic contest alive,” she added.

“It’s such a lot of fun and a great way to get those culinary juices flowing. It is also fantastic to see another of Scotland’s greatest food creations being celebrated in this way.”

Last year saw more than 20 people registering to take part, with 55-year-old Donna Cunningham, of Elgin College UHI’s Hospitality and Tourism Academy, taking home the crown.

It was her maple syrup and bacon tattie scone that impressed the judges – STV’s Nicola McAlley, Nairn BID manager Lucy Harding, and Vicky Farquhar from Oakwood Cookery School.

Places in the contest are limited and all completed forms will be entered into a draw. Entries must be in by 5pm on Friday April 21 and participants can be aged 13 and above.

The popular Taste of Nairn Food & Drink Market is also running from 10am to 4pm in the Nairn Community & Arts Centre showcasing food, drink, and local producers from across the region.

Day Three: Sunday

Celebrations will not be slowing down on day three.

The Food & Drink Market will again be open from 10am to 4pm at the centre, as will the wellness hub. There will be marshmallow toasting and wax melt workshops here too.

Royal-themed cakes can also be dropped off at the venue up until 2pm for those interested in taking part in the Showstopper Cake Making Content. The winner will be announced later in the day and take home the Nairn Star Baker title.

You will also find live music and a special meal deal at The Highland Weigh on Nairn High Street between 10am and 3pm, and karaoke at The Havelock from 9pm.

To enter the World Tattie Scone Contest and find out all the information regarding the Taste of Nairn festival, visit bit.ly/ToNline2023