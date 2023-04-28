Calling all whisky drinkers: Festival to return to Inverness and Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Calling all whisky drinkers: Festival to return to Inverness and Aberdeen

Whisky enthusiasts can sample a wide selection of whiskies and spirits at Eden Court this summer.

By Ross Hempseed
Whisky Festival to come to Inverness and Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
Whisky Festival to come to Inverness and Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.

The Scottish National Whisky Festival will return to Inverness and Aberdeen later this year.

Held at the Eden Court Theatre on Saturday July 1, the festival celebrates Scotland’s most famous tipple in the capital of the Highlands.

The Aberdeen edition of the festival will be held at the Music Hall on Saturday September 9, with two more in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Dozens of exhibitors will display their products at the festival. Image: PA Wire.

Whisky Festival coming to Inverness and Aberdeen a ‘cultural experience’

Dubbed the “definitive whisky and cultural experience” each festival offers visitors the chance to sample hundreds of whiskies and other spirits.

Whisky, from the Gaelic uisge beatha  “water of life”, is a huge part of Scotland’s culture and history, with production dating back to the 15th century.

There are more than 140 distilleries across Scotland.

From island stills producing deep-intense peaty whiskies to golden-coloured whiskies produced using the clear waters of the River Spey, there is a whisky for everyone.

To go along with a dram will be a selection of live Scottish music, which reflects the energy and identity of the festival.

Guests can purchase one or several bottles of their preferred tipple from the dozens of stalls at the festival.

Tickets for Scottish National Whisky Festival 2023 go live on Tuesday, May 2, at 10am.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Food and Drink

Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0042304 Story by Karla Sinclair Saplinbrae Hotel, Fetterangus Food and Drink Feature on Saplinbrae Hotel Pictured are all the dishes Tuesday 25th April 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Enjoy quality, honest food in the eye of the Buchan countryside at…
Get a load of this lobster and prawn mac and cheese from the Seafood Bothy. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson
Review: Seafood Bothy in Stonehaven is worth getting drookit for
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. First look at Ballater's new restaurant Fish Shop ahead of its opening Picture shows; Fish Shop in Ballater | Marcus Sherry, head chef at Fish Shop. Ballater. Supplied by Artfarm | Fish Shop Date; Unknown
First look inside Ballater's new restaurant Fish Shop ahead of its opening
Someone holiday a handmade burger
Tasty options: 5 places to eat in Lossiemouth
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Pitmedden's Nicol James Smith, 18, on switching graphic design for a chef's hat at the Newburgh Inn Picture shows; Nicol James Smith. Pitmedden. Supplied by Rising Star: Nicol James Smith of Newburgh Inn Date; Unknown
Pitmedden's Nicol James Smith, 18, on switching graphic design for a chef's hat at…
CR0038899 Restaurant review: Marshall's Farm Shop and Restaurant, Boghead Farm, A96, Kintore. Selection of cakes Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 13-10-2022`
Love big portions? Put these 8 places on your must-visit list in Aberdeenshire
CR0035075 Taste of Grampian is pledging its support to CFINE and has picked it as its dedicated charity partner. Pictured - Fiona Rae (CEO). Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 25-04-2022`
Aberdeen's Cfine announced as charity partner for food and drink festival Taste of Grampian
Barking Mad can be found on Aberdeen's beach front. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Food Review: Barking Mad Coffee & Cakes dog friendly beachfront cafe has it all
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Too Good To Go: WHSmith Picture shows; Too Good To Go: WHSmith. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
What I found inside my £3 Too Good To Go bag from WHSmith in…
Claude Bosi in The Chester Hotel in Aberdeen for his Signature event. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson
Review: Two Michelin chef Claude Bosi's Signature event a night to remember

Most Read

1
The money will help Jack Dow hopefully fulfill his dream of becoming a Royal Marine. Image: Willie Dow.
Mystery donor makes £100,000 donation towards Aberdeen teen’s sight-saving brain surgery
2
Police are standing near to a cordoned off at Belmont Gardens where a body was found. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death of woman in Aberdeen
3
Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin has cancelled reservations just days before the MacMoray Festival begins. Image: Jasperimage.
Last-minute cancellations at Eight Acres causes chaos for MacMoray festival goers
4
More than 150 drivers were stopped by police during patrols in the Highlands. Image: Highlands and Islands Police Division.
Two drivers fail eyesight tests during Highland road policing patrols
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An offshore worker who threw a cardboard cup towards Hearts star Barrie McKay at Celtic Park has been fined ?790. Zack Griffiths, 25, was also banned from attending all football matches for three years. Griffiths, of Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on December 2 2021 Picture shows; Zack Griffiths and Hearts winger Barrie McKay. N/A. Supplied by Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group Date; Unknown
Aberdeen offshore worker fined for throwing cardboard cup at Hearts footballer
6
Someone holiday a handmade burger
Tasty options: 5 places to eat in Lossiemouth
7
The Range Rover crashed onto its side, closing the road in both directions. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.
Two people charged after Range Rover overturns on Aberdeen street
8
Colleagues and friends have been helping Anna Marie Chalmers to raise money. Image: gofundme.
Friends rally to help keep Fraserburgh woman ‘fiercely independent’
9
Police were called to a property on Rosehill Drive. Picture of Rosehill Drive. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Investigation launched into sudden death of baby girl in Aberdeen
10
Lee Munro admitted climbing on top of a roof and throwing a glass bottle. Image: Facebook/Google.
Man climbed onto roof of tenement and tossed objects to the ground below

More from Press and Journal

MJ and the mister went off to buy a new mattress. A simple-seeming task, you would think.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A new mattress for the seven dwarves of menopause
Nature Watch: Glen Dye trek reveals wonderful diversity of nature
Alistair Stenton will be hitting the Brave catwalk with his fellow models. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Aircraft enthusiast looks to spread his wings at Brave fashion show
A stall of locally grown vegetables.
Food insecurity and ferry delays: Local food growing strategy for Outer Hebrides
The event has been planned the “dragon trainer” Laura Ripley. Image: Northern Frights.
Cosplayers welcome! Fantasy Con Scotland to take place in Aberdeen Beach Ballroom
A legal challenge was launched over the decision to approve a housing development on Portessie woodlands.
Legal costs for Moray Council in 'David and Goliath' court battle to stop housing…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Business feature on rewilding Picture shows; Planting a Forest of Hope at Beldorney Estate. Beldorney Estate. Supplied by Peter Ranscombe Date; 13/06/2022
Rewilding: Unlocking the value of north's natural assets
A spring lamb story with a difference hit the headlines across Scotland this week (Image: evandavies8/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: Scotland's most famous sheep since Dolly was caught breaking baa-d
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Mum suspected of drink-driving with child in car failed to give breath samples
Corach Rambler and jockey Derek Fox after winning the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool. Picture by David Davies/PA Wire for The Jockey Club.
Don't hedge your bets: Lucinda Russell and fellow experts weigh in on protests

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]