Calling all whisky drinkers: Festival to return to Inverness and Aberdeen

The Scottish National Whisky Festival will return to Inverness and Aberdeen later this year.

Held at the Eden Court Theatre on Saturday July 1, the festival celebrates Scotland’s most famous tipple in the capital of the Highlands.

The Aberdeen edition of the festival will be held at the Music Hall on Saturday September 9, with two more in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Whisky Festival coming to Inverness and Aberdeen a ‘cultural experience’

Dubbed the “definitive whisky and cultural experience” each festival offers visitors the chance to sample hundreds of whiskies and other spirits.

Whisky, from the Gaelic uisge beatha “water of life”, is a huge part of Scotland’s culture and history, with production dating back to the 15th century.

There are more than 140 distilleries across Scotland.

From island stills producing deep-intense peaty whiskies to golden-coloured whiskies produced using the clear waters of the River Spey, there is a whisky for everyone.

To go along with a dram will be a selection of live Scottish music, which reflects the energy and identity of the festival.

Guests can purchase one or several bottles of their preferred tipple from the dozens of stalls at the festival.

Tickets for Scottish National Whisky Festival 2023 go live on Tuesday, May 2, at 10am.