BrewDog at Taste of Grampian 2023: A hopping success

What says summer more than a refreshing cold beer on a warm June afternoon? This past weekend, festival-goers in Aberdeen were treated to a quintessential seasonal tipple with BrewDog as a main sponsor at the Taste of Grampian 2023.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

World-renowned craft beer company comes home to Aberdeen

From humble beginnings in Fraserburgh, North East of Scotland, to a starring role on your local shop’s shelves, BrewDog has seen an explosion in popularity over the last few decades. What was once a cheeky idea from a pair of beer-loving entrepreneurs, founders James Watt and Martin Dickie have catapulted BrewDog to one of the world’s top craft beer brands.

BrewDog is a company on a mission to brew, discover and shout about great craft beer. With exceptional quality as the cornerstone of its brewery, all BrewDog beers are carefully crafted using the finest malted barley and hops from the best producers around the world.

Last weekend, BrewDog returned to its roots in Aberdeen to take part in the Taste of Grampian 2023.

“Coming together to show what Aberdeen has to offer”

The day-long Taste of Grampian event showcases food and drink businesses from North East Scotland and beyond. Workshops, samples, talks and more drew in visitors and businesses, all coming together to celebrate together in style. BrewDog is proud to have been a sponsor of the Taste of Grampian 2023.

According to BrewDog events and partnership manager Kirsten Hume, the day was a huge success. Kirsten said: “We are really happy with how it all went and our team really enjoyed working at it. We had 9 team members in total, all from Aberdeen, from either our retail or PLC crew.”

With a great turnout, Kirsten found that people were lining up for the products and samples on offer from BrewDog, particularly the LoneWolf gin and the Black Heart Daught Stout, BrewDog’s recently launched dark ale.

Kirsten said: “We were sampling our new beer Black Heart, which we just launched in March. It’s an alternative to Guinness and it was our top-selling beer of the day.”

When asked what was the best part of the day, Kirsten said it was the energy and community aspect. When asked what made it so great, Kirsten said: “The general buzz of the day and seeing a lot of different businesses at the event, showcasing different types of food and drink, coming together to show what Aberdeen has to offer.”

For BrewDog, returning to the Taste of Grampian was more than just your average summer festival circuit – it was a homecoming.

Kirsten explains: “Taste of Grampian was actually one of the first ever consumer events that BrewDog ever attended when they started to release products. It was one of the first events where consumers were able to try BrewDog beers, which was the Punk IPA. So, it is an exciting event for us…purely down to the fact that there is a lot of history to it for BrewDog, and it means a lot to be in the Aberdeen, the home of BrewDog.”

