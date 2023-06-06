BrewDog at Taste of Grampian 2023: A hopping success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BrewDog at Taste of Grampian 2023: A hopping success

World famous craft-beer company's homecoming at Aberdeen festival.

Lost Lager being poured. Lost Lager is a pivotal part of BrewDog history.
Lost Lager is one of the most popular beers brewed by BrewDog.

What says summer more than a refreshing cold beer on a warm June afternoon? This past weekend, festival-goers in Aberdeen were treated to a quintessential seasonal tipple with BrewDog as a main sponsor at the Taste of Grampian 2023.

World-renowned craft beer company comes home to Aberdeen

From humble beginnings in Fraserburgh, North East of Scotland, to a starring role on your local shop’s shelves, BrewDog has seen an explosion in popularity over the last few decades. What was once a cheeky idea from a pair of beer-loving entrepreneurs, founders James Watt and Martin Dickie have catapulted BrewDog to one of the world’s top craft beer brands.

BrewDog is a company on a mission to brew, discover and shout about great craft beer. With exceptional quality as the cornerstone of its brewery, all BrewDog beers are carefully crafted using the finest malted barley and hops from the best producers around the world.

Last weekend, BrewDog returned to its roots in Aberdeen to take part in the Taste of Grampian 2023.

“Coming together to show what Aberdeen has to offer”

The day-long Taste of Grampian event showcases food and drink businesses from North East Scotland and beyond. Workshops, samples, talks and more drew in visitors and businesses, all coming together to celebrate together in style. BrewDog is proud to have been a sponsor of the Taste of Grampian 2023.

According to BrewDog events and partnership manager Kirsten Hume, the day was a huge success. Kirsten said: “We are really happy with how it all went and our team really enjoyed working at it. We had 9 team members in total, all from Aberdeen, from either our retail or PLC crew.”

LoneWolf Gin, a product of BrewDog, is splashed in water for a promo ad.
LoneWolf Gin was a popular choice at the Taste of Grampian 2023.

With a great turnout, Kirsten found that people were lining up for the products and samples on offer from BrewDog, particularly the LoneWolf gin and the Black Heart Daught Stout, BrewDog’s recently launched dark ale.

Kirsten said: “We were sampling our new beer Black Heart, which we just launched in March. It’s an alternative to Guinness and it was our top-selling beer of the day.”

Black Heart beer by BrewDog is being poured into a glass in front of a black backdrop, served at Taste of Grampian 2023.
Introducing Black Heart, soon-to-be your new favourite pour from BrewDog.

When asked what was the best part of the day, Kirsten said it was the energy and community aspect. When asked what made it so great, Kirsten said: “The general buzz of the day and seeing a lot of different businesses at the event, showcasing different types of food and drink, coming together to show what Aberdeen has to offer.”

For BrewDog, returning to the Taste of Grampian was more than just your average summer festival circuit – it was a homecoming.

Kirsten explains: “Taste of Grampian was actually one of the first ever consumer events that BrewDog ever attended when they started to release products. It was one of the first events where consumers were able to try BrewDog beers, which was the Punk IPA. So, it is an exciting event for us…purely down to the fact that there is a lot of history to it for BrewDog, and it means a lot to be in the Aberdeen, the home of BrewDog.”

Learn more about the Taste of Grampian, Aberdeen’s premiere food and drink festival, here.

