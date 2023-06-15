5 rare places to visit for steak in Elgin and surrounding areas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 rare places to visit for steak in Elgin and surrounding areas

Steak lovers rejoice, for Karla has rounded up where to venture to for steak in and around Elgin.

Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Steak has always been a popular choice for meat lovers when dining out. For that reason, I have done some digging.

Elgin and the surrounding areas feature a number of steak spots for you to take advantage of when you’re in need of curbing your meat cravings.

So, I have listed the top venues to visit below to make life that little bit easier for you.

The Drouthy Cobbler

The steak from The Drouthy Cobbler has been complimented on multiple occasions on Google reviews alone.

One person wrote: “Lovely food, steak was cooked to perfection.”

Another review read: “Had Monday night dinner with four work colleagues. Nice spot up a wee lane. Pleasant staff and interior was welcoming. The steak was awesome…”

I’m already tempted to order one next time I stop by.

Address: 48a High Street, Elgin IV30 1BU

Risotto dish at The Drouty Cobbler in Elgin.
If steak in Elgin is on the agenda, try out The Drouthy Cobbler. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Salt Cellar

If you decide to stop by The Salt Cellar, then you’re spoilt for choice when it comes to steak options.

Choose from a rump, gammon or sirloin steak and pair it with your favourite sauce, whether it be peppercorn, Diane, chasseur, blue cheese or whisky.

The steak prices range from £14.75 to £22.50, according to the business’ website.

Address: 20 Clifton Road, Lossiemouth IV31 6DJ

Tasty food and a few twists are served up at The Salt Cellar in Lossiemouth. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mosset Tavern

Fancy the ultimate steak supper? Well, Mosset Tavern has got you covered.

While the business’ evening menu boasts a range of tempting dishes – including chickpea, lentil and roasted vegetable lasagne and a pulled barbecue beef brisket baguette – it’s the Macleman’s of Lossie sirloin steak supper that caught our eye above all.

Priced at £26.50, it comes with tomatoes, mushrooms, onion rings and chips. You can opt for a steak sauce as well for an additional £2.50.

Address: Gordon Street, Forres IV36 1DY

The Mosset Tavern proprietor Gordon Brailsford and head chef Phil Barrett in 2020. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Copper Dog

Located in the heart of The Craigellachie Hotel, The Copper Dog serves amazing food and drink in a friendly atmosphere.

Whether the weather is looking up or down on the day, you’ll feel right at home in the eatery.

Choose from a selection of excellent beers from local craft breweries, alongside familiar favourite ales, an enticing cocktail list, and the finest whiskies.

Address: Victoria Street, Craigellachie, Aberlour AB38 9SR

A variety of dishes available at The Copper Dog. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Bootleggers Bar and Grill

Bootleggers Bar and Grill is renowned for its high-quality dishes and trust me when I say I tucked into one of my favourite meals to date at the venue.

Unfortunately, I didn’t opt for a steak. However, I have heard great reviews from several reliable sources on their rump steak.

Address: Harbour Street, Hopeman, Elgin IV30 5RU

Fancy steak in Elgin? Head to Bootleggers Bar and Grill. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

