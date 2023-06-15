5 rare places to visit for steak in Elgin and surrounding areas

Steak has always been a popular choice for meat lovers when dining out. For that reason, I have done some digging.

Elgin and the surrounding areas feature a number of steak spots for you to take advantage of when you’re in need of curbing your meat cravings.

So, I have listed the top venues to visit below to make life that little bit easier for you.

The Drouthy Cobbler

The steak from The Drouthy Cobbler has been complimented on multiple occasions on Google reviews alone.

One person wrote: “Lovely food, steak was cooked to perfection.”

Another review read: “Had Monday night dinner with four work colleagues. Nice spot up a wee lane. Pleasant staff and interior was welcoming. The steak was awesome…”

I’m already tempted to order one next time I stop by.

Address: 48a High Street, Elgin IV30 1BU

The Salt Cellar

If you decide to stop by The Salt Cellar, then you’re spoilt for choice when it comes to steak options.

Choose from a rump, gammon or sirloin steak and pair it with your favourite sauce, whether it be peppercorn, Diane, chasseur, blue cheese or whisky.

The steak prices range from £14.75 to £22.50, according to the business’ website.

Address: 20 Clifton Road, Lossiemouth IV31 6DJ

Mosset Tavern

Fancy the ultimate steak supper? Well, Mosset Tavern has got you covered.

While the business’ evening menu boasts a range of tempting dishes – including chickpea, lentil and roasted vegetable lasagne and a pulled barbecue beef brisket baguette – it’s the Macleman’s of Lossie sirloin steak supper that caught our eye above all.

Priced at £26.50, it comes with tomatoes, mushrooms, onion rings and chips. You can opt for a steak sauce as well for an additional £2.50.

Address: Gordon Street, Forres IV36 1DY

The Copper Dog

Located in the heart of The Craigellachie Hotel, The Copper Dog serves amazing food and drink in a friendly atmosphere.

Whether the weather is looking up or down on the day, you’ll feel right at home in the eatery.

Choose from a selection of excellent beers from local craft breweries, alongside familiar favourite ales, an enticing cocktail list, and the finest whiskies.

Address: Victoria Street, Craigellachie, Aberlour AB38 9SR

Bootleggers Bar and Grill

Bootleggers Bar and Grill is renowned for its high-quality dishes and trust me when I say I tucked into one of my favourite meals to date at the venue.

Unfortunately, I didn’t opt for a steak. However, I have heard great reviews from several reliable sources on their rump steak.

Address: Harbour Street, Hopeman, Elgin IV30 5RU