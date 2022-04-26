Charles McHardy Butcher opens third premises in Bridge of Don

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Charles McHardy Butcher opens third premises in Bridge of Don

By Karla Sinclair
April 26, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 26, 2022, 11:49 am
Robert Clark.
Robert Clark.

Bridge of Don is now home to a Charles McHardy Butcher as the business has opened its third premises in the suburb.

Situated in the Braehead Shopping Centre, the new butcher welcomed locals through its doors earlier this month and serves a variety of produce from ready prepared meals to sauces and condiments.

Charles McHardy Butcher launched over a century ago in 1907, and its portfolio boasts two other locations in the north-east.

From left, Grant Waddell, Robert Clark and Jane Mitchell.

These are based on Market Street in Stonehaven, opening in November 2019, and the High Street in Laurencekirk, which opened the following year in November 2020.

Bridge of Don

The new premises is open from 7am to 5pm Monday to Saturday.

Like its fellow locations, the venue offers “fantastic produce coupled with great service”.

Owner of Charles McHardy Butchers, Robert Clark, said: “The opportunity to open our third premises came about in October 2021 and we received the keys on Friday, April 4.

“Using fourth-generation traditional family recipes, we make all of our ready-prepared dishes, marinaded stir-fries, kebabs, burgers, sausages, and a great selection of homemade pies.

Charles McHardy Butcher produce.

“We also have seafood, vegetables, sauces and condiments, and much more.”

There is a team of four working at the butchers, backed up by 27 other staff members based at Stonehaven and Laurencekirk.

“We’re very excited to see how the shop can grow and evolve bringing many local products to Bridge of Don,” added the 52-year-old.

“And as of last week, we are taking over a catering butcher in Aberdeen Gordon McWilliam Aberdeen, supplying hotels, restaurants, schools and hospitals throughout Scotland.”

Robert behind the meat counter.

‘It’s a welcome addition’

The business took to social media to announce the opening, which wracked up more than 1,200 likes and 285 comments.

Their followers and Bridge of Don residents were delighted with the news.

One person wrote: “Amazing, well done and congratulations to all the team. I grew up going to the Stonehaven shop. Still to this day best butcher there is.”

A selection of pies.

Another wrote: “Cracking news for the neighbourhood now having a first-class butcher on their doorstep.”

Countless people went on to say the butcher business is their favourite in the north-east, too.

For more food and drink news…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal