Charles McHardy Butcher opens third premises in Bridge of Don

Bridge of Don is now home to a Charles McHardy Butcher as the business has opened its third premises in the suburb.

Situated in the Braehead Shopping Centre, the new butcher welcomed locals through its doors earlier this month and serves a variety of produce from ready prepared meals to sauces and condiments.

Charles McHardy Butcher launched over a century ago in 1907, and its portfolio boasts two other locations in the north-east.

These are based on Market Street in Stonehaven, opening in November 2019, and the High Street in Laurencekirk, which opened the following year in November 2020.

Bridge of Don

The new premises is open from 7am to 5pm Monday to Saturday.

Like its fellow locations, the venue offers “fantastic produce coupled with great service”.

Owner of Charles McHardy Butchers, Robert Clark, said: “The opportunity to open our third premises came about in October 2021 and we received the keys on Friday, April 4.

“Using fourth-generation traditional family recipes, we make all of our ready-prepared dishes, marinaded stir-fries, kebabs, burgers, sausages, and a great selection of homemade pies.

“We also have seafood, vegetables, sauces and condiments, and much more.”

There is a team of four working at the butchers, backed up by 27 other staff members based at Stonehaven and Laurencekirk.

“We’re very excited to see how the shop can grow and evolve bringing many local products to Bridge of Don,” added the 52-year-old.

“And as of last week, we are taking over a catering butcher in Aberdeen Gordon McWilliam Aberdeen, supplying hotels, restaurants, schools and hospitals throughout Scotland.”

‘It’s a welcome addition’

The business took to social media to announce the opening, which wracked up more than 1,200 likes and 285 comments.

Their followers and Bridge of Don residents were delighted with the news.

One person wrote: “Amazing, well done and congratulations to all the team. I grew up going to the Stonehaven shop. Still to this day best butcher there is.”

Another wrote: “Cracking news for the neighbourhood now having a first-class butcher on their doorstep.”

Countless people went on to say the butcher business is their favourite in the north-east, too.

