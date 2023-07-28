Aberdeen’s Kenzie Gibson bags successful cake business, shop and TikTok stardom – and she’s only 23

Running your own shop at 23 is a remarkable achievement, and one that many aspiring bakers could only dream of.

If you add being a TikTok sensation on top of that, the word many becomes countless, especially when your content is viewed by millions of people worldwide.

Kenzie Gibson, from Aberdeen, is more than worthy of her success.

The 23-year-old spends 50 to 60 hours per week dedicated to her business, Kenzie’s Cakes, producing 20 to 30 cakes and (on occasion) up to 100 cupcakes.

Social media know-how is recipe for success

Her hard work has not gone unnoticed by food and drink fans on social media.

TikTok, for example, has allowed the entrepreneur to show her talents to sweet treat lovers across the globe.

One video, which has been viewed by 906.4k people and liked by 129.6k, features Kenzie listing and showing all the orders she made in one day back in 2021.

Nine of the 14 orders were cakes, while the others were cupcakes and chocolate covered strawberries.

As for Facebook and Instagram, her ever-growing following currently sits at 2,400 and 6,200 respectively.

Kenzie’s Cakes shop is fresh out the oven, thanks to love of baking from mum and grandma

Kenzie has spent her whole life baking with her mum, Elizabeth Bruce, and grandma.

“My love of baking definitely stems from my mum,” says Kenzie. “She always baked whilst I was growing up, so I learned from her.

“But I’ve only been doing it more seriously for the past five years. I then started Kenzie’s Cakes in 2019.

“I made my Instagram page on the side of my job, but realised I wanted to launch it as a full-time business in 2020 when I started getting busier and improving my work.”

Originally working in a spare room in her parent’s house — that she later converted into a work kitchen — space has proved an issue from the outset given her business’ high demand.

However, Kenzie recently announced the opening of her very own shop which is three times the size of her previous kitchen.

She started operating from the new space, located on 42 Balmoral Place in Aberdeen, roughly two weeks ago.

The Kenzie’s Cakes shop is pre-order only with collections available from 11am to 1pm.

She added: “I am quite flexible if customers can’t manage in that time frame.

“Having a bigger space will allow me to hire someone else in the future, so I can take on even more orders.”

What can I order?

Kenzie’s Cakes offers six-inch, tall six-inch, eight-inch, sheet, cookie, mini two tier, regular two tier and heart-shaped cakes.

They feed from 10 to 32 people depending on the size.

The business also sells cupcake and macaron boxes of six or 12, chocolate covered strawberries, bento boxes comprising a four-inch cake and five cupcakes, and non edible extras such as cake toppers.

Prices (not including the toppers) vary from £8 to upwards of £115.

As for flavours, Victoria sponge, vanilla, red velvet, salted caramel, Biscoff, lemon, chocolate orange, and raspberry and white chocolate are among the options.

The plan is ‘to keep growing’

Despite her quick rise to success, Kenzie is showing no signs of slowing down.

She continues to experiment with new vibrant designs that are near impossible to not be left in awe by.

Kenzie says: “I follow a lot of other cake businesses on Instagram and they definitely inspire me.

“I’m constantly looking for ideas for themes I haven’t done before.

“There’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes.

“Balancing everything [is a challenge] but mum helps me out a lot. She makes the macarons and helps out with baking some weekends.”

In terms of the future, she went on to say she hopes “to keep on growing and becoming more well known”.

“I’m also hoping to possibly take on staff in the future as well.”