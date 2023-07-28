Aberdeen’s Kenzie Gibson bags successful cake business, shop and TikTok stardom – and she’s only 23

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s Kenzie Gibson bags successful cake business, shop and TikTok stardom – and she’s only 23

Kenzie is living proof that if you roll up your sleeves and put the hours in, anything can happen.

Kenzie Gibson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Kenzie Gibson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Running your own shop at 23 is a remarkable achievement, and one that many aspiring bakers could only dream of.

If you add being a TikTok sensation on top of that, the word many becomes countless, especially when your content is viewed by millions of people worldwide.

This cake design was inspired by Disney’s Alice in Wonderland. Image: Supplied by Kenzie Gibson

Kenzie Gibson, from Aberdeen, is more than worthy of her success.

The 23-year-old spends 50 to 60 hours per week dedicated to her business, Kenzie’s Cakes, producing 20 to 30 cakes and (on occasion) up to 100 cupcakes.

Social media know-how is recipe for success

Her hard work has not gone unnoticed by food and drink fans on social media.

TikTok, for example, has allowed the entrepreneur to show her talents to sweet treat lovers across the globe.

One video, which has been viewed by 906.4k people and liked by 129.6k, features Kenzie listing and showing all the orders she made in one day back in 2021.

@kenzie16_

What I baked on Friday🤩 instagram – @kenziescakesaberdeen #fyp#viral#smallbusiness#baking#cakes#baker#bakersoftiktok#dripcake

♬ HOT IN HERRE x KISS ME MORE x BABY Q – Baby Q💖

Nine of the 14 orders were cakes, while the others were cupcakes and chocolate covered strawberries.

As for Facebook and Instagram, her ever-growing following currently sits at 2,400 and 6,200 respectively.

Kenzie’s Cakes shop is fresh out the oven, thanks to love of baking from mum and grandma

Kenzie has spent her whole life baking with her mum, Elizabeth Bruce, and grandma.

“My love of baking definitely stems from my mum,” says Kenzie. “She always baked whilst I was growing up, so I learned from her.

“But I’ve only been doing it more seriously for the past five years. I then started Kenzie’s Cakes in 2019.

Kenzie, right, and her mum Elizabeth. Image: Supplied by Kenzie Gibson

I made my Instagram page on the side of my job, but realised I wanted to launch it as a full-time business in 2020 when I started getting busier and improving my work.”

Originally working in a spare room in her parent’s house — that she later converted into a work kitchen — space has proved an issue from the outset given her business’ high demand.

However, Kenzie recently announced the opening of her very own shop which is three times the size of her previous kitchen.

The baker spends roughly 50 to 60 hours baking every week. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

She started operating from the new space, located on 42 Balmoral Place in Aberdeen, roughly two weeks ago.

The Kenzie’s Cakes shop is pre-order only with collections available from 11am to 1pm.

She added: “I am quite flexible if customers can’t manage in that time frame.

“Having a bigger space will allow me to hire someone else in the future, so I can take on even more orders.”

What can I order?

Kenzie’s Cakes offers six-inch, tall six-inch, eight-inch, sheet, cookie, mini two tier, regular two tier and heart-shaped cakes.

They feed from 10 to 32 people depending on the size.

The business also sells cupcake and macaron boxes of six or 12, chocolate covered strawberries, bento boxes comprising a four-inch cake and five cupcakes, and non edible extras such as cake toppers.

A heart-shaped cake by Kenzie’s Cakes. Image: Supplied by Kenzie Gibson

Prices (not including the toppers) vary from £8 to upwards of £115.

As for flavours, Victoria sponge, vanilla, red velvet, salted caramel, Biscoff, lemon, chocolate orange, and raspberry and white chocolate are among the options.

The plan is ‘to keep growing’

Despite her quick rise to success, Kenzie is showing no signs of slowing down.

She continues to experiment with new vibrant designs that are near impossible to not be left in awe by.

Kenzie says: “I follow a lot of other cake businesses on Instagram and they definitely inspire me.

@kenzie16_

Progress so far…cant wait for it to be done🫶🏼 #fyp#shop#shoprenovation#cakeshop

♬ Giving Me – Jazzy

“I’m constantly looking for ideas for themes I haven’t done before.

“There’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes.

“Balancing everything [is a challenge] but mum helps me out a lot. She makes the macarons and helps out with baking some weekends.”

In terms of the future, she went on to say she hopes “to keep on growing and becoming more well known”.

The shop’s main colour theme is pink. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“I’m also hoping to possibly take on staff in the future as well.”

