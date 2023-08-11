If cheese boards and cocktails are your thing, get yourself to Under the Hammer this Aberdeen Restaurant Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
If cheese boards and cocktails are your thing, get yourself to Under the Hammer this Aberdeen Restaurant Week

Do you get excited over a cheese platter and a nice glass of wine? This is the place for you.

Sharing board and cocktails at Under the Hammer for Aberdeen Restaurant Week. Image: Becca Freestone/DC Thomson
Sharing board and cocktails at Under the Hammer for Aberdeen Restaurant Week. Image: Becca Freestone/DC Thomson
By Becca Freestone

If Under the Hammer is good enough for Robert Plant, it’s good enough for me.

Unfortunately my visit to the cosy wee city centre bar wasn’t under the guise of being one of the world’s most famous rock stars fresh off the back of a gig, but luckily I’m happy to settle for grazing my way to heaven. You can keep your stairway.

Unless it’s the one that leads down to Under the Hammer of course.

As much as the stunned staff must have been elated when the Led Zeppelin singer strolled in for a drink and a jam a wee while back, on this particular Saturday afternoon, they had to settle for me.

Cosy vibes and fabulous cocktails are a given at Under the Hammer. Image: Becca Freestone/DC Thomson

But what I may lack in musical brilliance and legend status, I make up for in enthusiasm for a good snack, and that’s exactly what we were in for.

As a venue, I adore this place. It’s brimming with character and history, as it should be after more than 40 years on the scene.

Have you ever had lunch with David Bowie? You can at Under the Hammer…

The likes of David Bowie and the Big Yin himself, Billy Connolly, stare down at you from the ambiently lit walls where tribute is paid to stars that have graced the stage at the Music Hall in days gone by.

But hall of fame tour aside, we were there with hungry bellies, and luckily enough, our lovely server came along momentarily to give us the goss on what their Aberdeen Restaurant Week (ARW) offering involved.

This ARW, you can grab a sharing platter for two and two drinks for just £25.

It’s a cheese lovers paradise this Aberdeen Restaurant Week. Image: Becca Freestone/DC Thomson

If you’re sitting there thinking that doesn’t sound like enough food to satisfy a full afternoon of boozing and schmoozing, I cannot tell you how wrong you are.

There are three tempting boards to choose from. The Mediterranean to satisfy the meat lovers with delights such as salami, burrata and chorizo; the Scottish Cheese (v), which does exactly what it says on the tin, and the Veggie Treat (v), packed with olives, hummus and everything else in-between.

If you happen to be eternally and insufferably indecisive, much like myself, worry not. The gracious team will be more than happy to let you go half-and-half, which is exactly what we did.

‘Sharing is caring’ is taken to heart here…

Having gone for half Scottish Cheese and half Veggie Treat, what was produced and laid in front of us was a veritable feast, that left my mum and I wide-eyed and wondering how on earth we were going to get through the smorgasbord of snacks piled high on our platter.

Spoiler alert: We managed just fine.

From broccoli quiche and balsamic onions, to cheddar topped crostini and taste-bud tingling chutney, it was nothing short of a grazers’ wonderland.

Cocktails are always a good idea at Under the Hammer. Image: Becca Freestone/DC Thomson

As we visited a few days early under the premise of a sneak preview, the falafel was missing (which we were informed about on ordering) but we were assured that it would be present in time for the official ARW launch.

We also noticed that mini gherkins and pitta breads were missing, but quite frankly, we did not care. We were cheesed out to the max, and very, very satisfied.

Let’s not forget about the drink selection that I’m sure you’re all dying to know about.

It was marvelous.

Time for cocktails? Always.

Three delectable cocktails are on offer, or you can opt for a glass of house wine, but this was most definitely a day for cocktails.

I had the apple crumble sidecar, which was just about the closest thing to a hug in a mug (or glass) you can get. Made with Hennessy, green apple, salted caramel and cinnamon, it was giving Christmas and Granny’s apple pie. With just the right hit of sharpness, it was giving all round fabulous.

My mum on the other hand is a fiend for chocolate, and settled on the truffle-tini; a creamy delight starring Creme De Cacao and Frangelico. Think Ferrero Rocher in a glass. Lovely stuff.

The Verdict

If you’re looking for the perfect spot during an afternoon outing with a pal that gets as excited as you over a platter and a nice wine, this is the place for you.

Outstanding quality, great service, and good vibes all round.

Some of the tempting delights on the Mediterranean cheese board. Image: Becca Freestone/DC Thomson

Plus, you never know, a superstar musician could walk through the door at any moment…

Information

A: 11 N Silver Street, Aberdeen AB10 1RJ

W: www.underthehammeraberdeen.co.uk

Price: £25

Aberdeen Restaurant Week promotion: A sharing board and two drinks for £25

Conversation