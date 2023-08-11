If cheese boards and cocktails are your thing, get yourself to Under the Hammer this Aberdeen Restaurant Week

If Under the Hammer is good enough for Robert Plant, it’s good enough for me.

Unfortunately my visit to the cosy wee city centre bar wasn’t under the guise of being one of the world’s most famous rock stars fresh off the back of a gig, but luckily I’m happy to settle for grazing my way to heaven. You can keep your stairway.

Unless it’s the one that leads down to Under the Hammer of course.

As much as the stunned staff must have been elated when the Led Zeppelin singer strolled in for a drink and a jam a wee while back, on this particular Saturday afternoon, they had to settle for me.

But what I may lack in musical brilliance and legend status, I make up for in enthusiasm for a good snack, and that’s exactly what we were in for.

As a venue, I adore this place. It’s brimming with character and history, as it should be after more than 40 years on the scene.

Have you ever had lunch with David Bowie? You can at Under the Hammer…

The likes of David Bowie and the Big Yin himself, Billy Connolly, stare down at you from the ambiently lit walls where tribute is paid to stars that have graced the stage at the Music Hall in days gone by.

But hall of fame tour aside, we were there with hungry bellies, and luckily enough, our lovely server came along momentarily to give us the goss on what their Aberdeen Restaurant Week (ARW) offering involved.

This ARW, you can grab a sharing platter for two and two drinks for just £25.

If you’re sitting there thinking that doesn’t sound like enough food to satisfy a full afternoon of boozing and schmoozing, I cannot tell you how wrong you are.

There are three tempting boards to choose from. The Mediterranean to satisfy the meat lovers with delights such as salami, burrata and chorizo; the Scottish Cheese (v), which does exactly what it says on the tin, and the Veggie Treat (v), packed with olives, hummus and everything else in-between.

If you happen to be eternally and insufferably indecisive, much like myself, worry not. The gracious team will be more than happy to let you go half-and-half, which is exactly what we did.

‘Sharing is caring’ is taken to heart here…

Having gone for half Scottish Cheese and half Veggie Treat, what was produced and laid in front of us was a veritable feast, that left my mum and I wide-eyed and wondering how on earth we were going to get through the smorgasbord of snacks piled high on our platter.

Spoiler alert: We managed just fine.

From broccoli quiche and balsamic onions, to cheddar topped crostini and taste-bud tingling chutney, it was nothing short of a grazers’ wonderland.

As we visited a few days early under the premise of a sneak preview, the falafel was missing (which we were informed about on ordering) but we were assured that it would be present in time for the official ARW launch.

We also noticed that mini gherkins and pitta breads were missing, but quite frankly, we did not care. We were cheesed out to the max, and very, very satisfied.

Let’s not forget about the drink selection that I’m sure you’re all dying to know about.

It was marvelous.

Time for cocktails? Always.

Three delectable cocktails are on offer, or you can opt for a glass of house wine, but this was most definitely a day for cocktails.

I had the apple crumble sidecar, which was just about the closest thing to a hug in a mug (or glass) you can get. Made with Hennessy, green apple, salted caramel and cinnamon, it was giving Christmas and Granny’s apple pie. With just the right hit of sharpness, it was giving all round fabulous.

My mum on the other hand is a fiend for chocolate, and settled on the truffle-tini; a creamy delight starring Creme De Cacao and Frangelico. Think Ferrero Rocher in a glass. Lovely stuff.

The Verdict

If you’re looking for the perfect spot during an afternoon outing with a pal that gets as excited as you over a platter and a nice wine, this is the place for you.

Outstanding quality, great service, and good vibes all round.

Plus, you never know, a superstar musician could walk through the door at any moment…

Information

A: 11 N Silver Street, Aberdeen AB10 1RJ

W: www.underthehammeraberdeen.co.uk

Price: £25

Aberdeen Restaurant Week promotion: A sharing board and two drinks for £25

For more Aberdeen Restaurant Week August 2023 reviews…