Biggest bargain of Aberdeen Restaurant Week? How Bao you get booking NOW to find out!

Super cool surroundings? Check. Awesome staff? Check. Some of the most delicious bar snacks you’ve ever had? Massive check. It can only be How Bao Now at Ninety-Nine.

Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock, you’ll have heard us screaming from the rooftops about the fact that Aberdeen Restaurant Week (ARW) is back, and this time it is supercharged.

With a whopping 58 venues signed up, we are well and truly spoiled for choice, but let me narrow it down for you a little. This is probably the biggest bargain of the lot.

Could this be the best deal on offer this ARW?

If like most of us, you’re watching the pennies these days, then this is the deal for you. The top chaps at How Bao Now are offering a set menu featuring five items for just £25, and that’s between two!

We aren’t talking tiny portions or mass-produced beige pub grub either. They’re serving up high-end, hand-made, truly delicious scran.

Before we get the goods, lets rewind for a moment. It would be a complete disservice to refer to the dishes on offer here as mere ‘bar snacks’. Oh no. These tasty little plates are things of beauty.

How Bao Now have been ranking highly on Aberdonian foodies’ lists for some time now, thanks to their indulgent range of Korean-inspired delights.

As a self-professed connoisseur of the food scene in the ‘Deen, it’s safe to say that this wasn’t my first How Bao Now rodeo, but absolutely no chance was I going to pass by an opportunity to give their impressive fare another stab, especially with an ARW twist.

Arriving at an already bustling Ninety-Nine on a Tuesday night, it’s almost like stepping into a pal’s living room, albeit an extremely stylish, vintage-inspired one, but with a better booze selection. The whole team are just so warm and inviting, and make you feel right at home.

The charming Mya settled us in and kept the top chat coming all evening, and How Bao Now’s head honcho Pete visited our table soon after to fill us in on the treats that were on offer throughout ARW.

Spice up your life with flavour-packed plates…

For me, I’m all about sharer style dining (usually whether the hubby likes it or not), and that’s just what you’ll get here. It’s a set menu, with a meaty and a veggie option for each dish.

So let’s get to the good stuff, here’s what we ate…

The deal includes two ‘signature bao’, the options on offer being char sui shredded pork, or teriyaki tofu (vg). As non meat-eaters, it was the tofu for us, but having sampled this one before, I already knew that it would be a fantastic choice, whether you’re of the carnivorous type or not, it’s just phenomenal stuff!

Soft, squidgy, fluffy buns, stuffed with big chunks of nice firm marinated tofu, and the best part is, you get to choose the finish. We both went for the BBQ finish, which involves pickled carrots, wonderfully unctuous gochujang mayo, spring onion, and crushed peanuts.

These little love-filled buns cover all bases. Chewy, crunchy, salty, creamy, spicy – they’ve got it all.

Sharing is caring at How Bao Now…

As brilliant as they are, it’s not all abou’ the bao. The sharers that you’ll receive on the side deserve an equal amount of the limelight.

The menu comes with a portion of katsu dusted tempura prawns with picked cabbage, salt and pepper hash brown bites and a salad of your choice – we went for the Korean cucumber salad.

From the punchy, vibrant and fresh spiced salad, to the impeccably cooked and seasoned crunchy breaded prawns, not a single bite passed without the mandatory “oh that’s good” happy eye-roll.

Oh, and if that katsu sauce for dipping came by the bucket, I’d be here for it.

Special mention also has to go to the hash brown bites, which Pete told us normally only appear on the kids menu. If you ask me, this is a crime against all adults, because we all need these savoury, salty little snacks in our life. Just prepare for a little heat if you want to take on the fresh chilli garnish…

The promise of a ‘surprise’ dessert special had me on the edge of my seat from the off, and in the spirit of not ruining things for those who get as excited about desserts as I do, I’ll leave you with just three words about this one…

White. Chocolate. Ganache.

And yes, it is every bit as fabulous as it looks.

While they’re not on offer for the ARW – which runs until Sunday, August 20 – menu, no trip to Ninety-Nine would be complete without a cocktail or two, and who were we to break tradition? At the recommendation of the lovely Mya, we tried the ‘Pollen out method’ and the ‘Renegade’s salvation’.

Utterly phenomenal stuff and a wonderful visit all round.

Information

A: 1 Back Wynd, Aberdeen AB10 1JN

W: 99aberdeen.com

Price: £25 (not including drinks)

Aberdeen Restaurant Week promotion: Five small plates (for two people) for £25