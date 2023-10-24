Former owner of Banff’s One Pot Stop Food Bar takes on new chip shop venture

If you live in or pass Banff regularly, then the likelihood is that you’ve spotted The One Pot Stop Food Bar.

Situated in the lay-by passed Banff Springs Hotel — on the A98 heading to Portsoy — the food truck is believed to have originally started up in 2005. It is a particular hot-spot for burger fans.

And in 2018, the reins were handed over to Scott Robertson of Whitehills.

Starting out with no previous experience in the food and drink industry, the opportunity has allowed the now 53-year-old to gain valuable skills that will undoubtedly help him in his next chapter.

This “next chapter” does not involve the in demand One Pot Stop Food Bar, but it does involve Whitehills fish and chip shop Rockfish.

The right time and plaice for Scott to swap the One Pot Stop for the Rockfish in Whitehills

Scott bought a share in The One Pot Stop Food Bar as the company he worked with at the time “went into administration”.

“For the first time in my life I was unemployed,” said Scott.

“I jokingly said to my partner ‘I’m going to buy a share in The One Pot Stop [Food Bar].’ She encouraged me to and, as they say, the rest is history.

“The only cooking I had done [before] was at home. For the first two weeks, the guy I bought it from stayed on and trained me up, then I was on my own.”

The food truck owner had a team of six loyal staff who helped out during weekends and summer holidays. On an average week, they would serve 500 to 600 customers.

The menu featured burger van favourites such as bacon, sausage and egg rolls, loaded chips, hot dogs and, of course, burgers (including its incredibly popular double bacon cheeseburger).

Three members of Scott’s team will be joining him at Rockfish, located on Loch Street.

He announced he was looking for a buyer for The One Pot Stop Food Bar back in September. His last day of trading was Sunday, October 1.

When does Scott start out at the Rockfish, and what does the future hold for The One Pot Stop Food Bar?

Fans of Scott’s former venture have nothing to worry about, for a new owner — Marcelo McLeay — has already taken it over.

The business is now known as The One Pot Stop Food Bar with Marcelo.

Scott said: “I loved every minute of it [running the truck]. Returning customers and people telling me how good my food was, was a big pick me up and made me feel good.

“No doubt my customers were disappointed that I was selling.

“I got a lot of messages from them, and everyone wished me all the best in my next project.”

Due to take over the Rockfish on Monday, November 6, it won’t be long until food and drink fans in the area will see Scott rustling up a tasty dish again.

“I got an opportunity to take on a bigger and better challenge — the Rockfish chip shop in Whitehills,” he added.

“After a few meetings and chatting with people, I knew it was what I wanted.

“I was playing golf when I got the message saying I was going to be taking it over. The excitement was unbelievable. Even if I got a hole in one that day, it wouldn’t have came close to the news.

“I take over on November 6 and am hoping to open on Thursday, November 9.”