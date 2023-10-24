Former owner of Banff’s One Pot Stop Food Bar takes on new chip shop venture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former owner of Banff’s One Pot Stop Food Bar takes on new chip shop venture

Scott Robertson, from Whitehills, operated The One Pot Stop Food Bar for roughly five-and-a-half years.

By Karla Sinclair
Scott Robertson outside Rockfish fish and chip shop
Scott Robertson is taking over popular Whitehills fish and chip shop Rockfish. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

If you live in or pass Banff regularly, then the likelihood is that you’ve spotted The One Pot Stop Food Bar.

Situated in the lay-by passed Banff Springs Hotel — on the A98 heading to Portsoy — the food truck is believed to have originally started up in 2005. It is a particular hot-spot for burger fans.

One Pot Stop Food Bar
The One Pot Stop Food Bar. Banff. Image: Scott Robertson

And in 2018, the reins were handed over to Scott Robertson of Whitehills.

Scott in his former burger van
Scott in his former burger van, which now has a new owner.

Starting out with no previous experience in the food and drink industry, the opportunity has allowed the now 53-year-old to gain valuable skills that will undoubtedly help him in his next chapter.

This “next chapter” does not involve the in demand One Pot Stop Food Bar, but it does involve Whitehills fish and chip shop Rockfish.

The Rockfish shop in Whitehills
The Rockfish shop in Whitehills. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The right time and plaice for Scott to swap the One Pot Stop for the Rockfish in Whitehills

Scott bought a share in The One Pot Stop Food Bar as the company he worked with at the time “went into administration”.

“For the first time in my life I was unemployed,” said Scott.

“I jokingly said to my partner ‘I’m going to buy a share in The One Pot Stop [Food Bar].’ She encouraged me to and, as they say, the rest is history.

A double bacon cheeseburger from One Pot Stop Food Bar
A double bacon cheeseburger. Image: Supplied by Scott Robertson

“The only cooking I had done [before] was at home. For the first two weeks, the guy I bought it from stayed on and trained me up, then I was on my own.”

The food truck owner had a team of six loyal staff who helped out during weekends and summer holidays. On an average week, they would serve 500 to 600 customers.

The menu featured burger van favourites such as bacon, sausage and egg rolls, loaded chips, hot dogs and, of course, burgers (including its incredibly popular double bacon cheeseburger).

The One Pot Stop Food Bar with workers
The One Pot Stop Food Bar. Image: Google Street View

Three members of Scott’s team will be joining him at Rockfish, located on Loch Street.

He announced he was looking for a buyer for The One Pot Stop Food Bar back in September. His last day of trading was Sunday, October 1.

When does Scott start out at the Rockfish, and what does the future hold for The One Pot Stop Food Bar?

Fans of Scott’s former venture have nothing to worry about, for a new owner — Marcelo McLeay — has already taken it over.

The business is now known as The One Pot Stop Food Bar with Marcelo.

Scott said: “I loved every minute of it [running the truck]. Returning customers and people telling me how good my food was, was a big pick me up and made me feel good.

“No doubt my customers were disappointed that I was selling.

Scott Robertson is taking over popular Whitehills fish and chip shop Rockfish. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“I got a lot of messages from them, and everyone wished me all the best in my next project.”

Due to take over the Rockfish on Monday, November 6, it won’t be long until food and drink fans in the area will see Scott rustling up a tasty dish again.

“I got an opportunity to take on a bigger and better challenge — the Rockfish chip shop in Whitehills,” he added.

“After a few meetings and chatting with people, I knew it was what I wanted.

“I was playing golf when I got the message saying I was going to be taking it over. The excitement was unbelievable. Even if I got a hole in one that day, it wouldn’t have came close to the news.

“I take over on November 6 and am hoping to open on Thursday, November 9.”

Conversation