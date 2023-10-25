Huntly locals on how to improve town’s ‘dire’ food and drink scene, and why Starbucks isn’t wanted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huntly locals on how to improve town’s ‘dire’ food and drink scene, and why Starbucks isn’t wanted

What do you think would enhance the offering in the Aberdeenshire town?

Alex Cain, from Huntly. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Plans to build a McDonald’s and Starbucks drive-thru in Huntly were lodged by Aberdeenshire Council in March.

It caused a stir in the area — going by posts on social media — with some welcoming the £5 million scheme by Dean West Huntly LLP with open arms.

However, the majority weren’t best pleased.

An artist impression of the proposed new McDonald’s and Starbucks drive-thrus earmarked for Huntly. Image: Liberty One

“Just what the community needs, another Starbucks and McDonald’s. Junk coffee to go with the junk food,” wrote one sarcastic respondent.

Another said: “What happens to the restaurants and cafes already in the town that are struggling to keep going?”

I thought the same thing when I saw the post, but let’s take a look at what residents would rather see.

Town locals want Huntly’s current ‘dire’ food and drink scene to be made great again

I’ve spent a lot of time in Huntly — purely because my grannie has lived in the town for roughly 17 years.

Once bustling every time I stepped foot in The Square, it’s proved on the quieter side lately with vacant shops left, right and centre.

The pandemic may be to blame, or perhaps it’s a change of habits among people in the area.

The Square in Huntly. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

I recently asked members of a Huntly community group what they liked and disliked about its food and drink scene. From what I gathered, there’s a lot that needs done.

One respondent wrote: “It’s dire! I would sell a kidney for a half decent restaurant that wasn’t just serving the same old fried food that can be found on every menu in the north-east.

“[It needs] Something with a bit of imagination.”

The Bank is a popular café and restaurant in Huntly. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

This person has lived in Huntly for six years, who “generally has to go much further afield for a half decent meal.”

The word “dire” came up again.

“[The] Pub scene is dire, same old drunks and having to run a gauntlet of fag smokers,” said another local.

“[The] Food is dreadful! Same old fried and microwave muck. Can’t see it changing so [I] don’t go out in the town.”

Thai restaurant, pub bistro and the return of the Castle Café are in high demand

So, what do residents and tourists want in the town to improve its foodie offering?

Restaurants specialising in Thai and Italian cuisine were mentioned, along with a pub bistro with live music at the weekends, and more takeaway options and outdoor seating.

One individual would love to see improved wheelchair, buggy and specialised buggy access to venues, too.

Outside Dean’s. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The Bank Café & Restaurant, The Market Café, The Merry Kettle Tea Shoppe, The Larder, Dean’s, Café India, The Gordon Arms Hotel, Huntly Golf Club, The Mart Café, and Crown Bar are among the food and drink businesses in Huntly.

“Huntly needs far better services during the day and night,” wrote a member of the group.

They also suggested: “A coffee shop and day time restaurant/café for options of food during the day within a family-friendly budget.

A white chocolate and strawberry cheesecake from The Larder. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“More family events would be great too for all ages.

“The Castle Café was fantastic from early childhood and it was a great little place for all ages to go and have some chips followed by a coffee and bannock. It is sadly missed!”

Another respondent also spoke highly of the Castle Café, writing: “I have everything crossed that when the Castle Hotel reopens they do something a bit more adventurous with the menu and do it well.”

Alex Cain is a Huntly resident known for her celebration cakes. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

And while additional outdoor seating was suggested, it was actually the lack of sit in venues that people were more concerned about.

“The town centre’s lack of sit-in eateries lets it down,” said one person.

“There are other options slightly further afield including The Bognie Arms in Forgue and The Forbes Arms in Rothiemay, but you have to drive out of town to go to these.

“It would be nice to have more places in the town where you could go for a meal in the evening instead of having to go order takeaway and eat at home.”

‘What food and drink scene? That is long gone…’

There was further concern about the area’s offering.

“What food and drink scene? That is long gone,” someone went on to say.

However, it is important to highlight that the area’s food and drink scene is praised by some — including Alex Cain, who runs Holy Moly Bakes as a hobby alongside her full-time job.

There are several cafes open in Huntly, and Alex is looking forward to a Starbucks being added to the list. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Alex, 49, makes several celebration cakes per week for events, as well as giant brownie slabs and cupcakes.

She is backing the plans to introduce a Starbucks to the town.

“Huntly has a great take out selection from local independent retailers,” says Alex, who lives in Huntly. “It also has a nice relaxed evening meal settings from local restaurants.

Susan and Neil Forrest from Littlefield Farm Shop. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“I think Huntly would benefit from the proposed Starbucks café on the A96 as it’s a central point between Inverurie and Inverness, but also a nice relaxed café within the town for locals to visit.”

Susan Forrest, from Aberchirder, also adores the town’s food and drink scene.

The 31-year-old runs Littlefield Farm Shop — located 20 minutes away from Huntly in Aberchirder — which welcomes more than 100 customers weekly.

She said: “I don’t think we lack much. We have a great selection of butchers (including Forbes Raeburn), farm shops and home bakes in our area.”

