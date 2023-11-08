Supermarkets — but ‘not a Co-op’ — and wine bar in high demand for Stonehaven food scene

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Supermarkets — but ‘not a Co-op’ — and wine bar in high demand for Stonehaven food scene

Town locals would also love a Thai and/or Mexican restaurant, as well as a venue specialising in pizzas or vegan cuisine.

Jan Langdon, of Molly's Cafe Bar. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Jan Langdon, of Molly's Cafe Bar. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

In my opinion, there is a fantastic variety of cafes, restaurants and takeaways in Stonehaven.

No, I am not local to the town, but it’s undeniable after either taking a stroll around the area or simply doing a quick Google search.

I know that at least some members of the community — with a population of more than 11,000 — share the same view, with the likes of The Tolbooth, E Giulianotti’s, The Marine, and Carron to Mumbai proving among the town’s popular food and drink spots.

Rock turbot from The Tolbooth. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

But this variety ends when it comes to its list of supermarkets.

The town boasts not one, two or three, but four Co-op branches — located on Redcloak Drive, David Street, Market Square and Kirkton Road.

There is also a Farmfoods on Barclay Street.

Unsurprisingly, a bigger range in the supermarket department was in demand when I asked locals to share their thoughts on how to improve the Stonehaven food and drink scene.

‘It would be good to see one of the big four’ — Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons — as well as a Lidl or Aldi

One respondent spent most of his life in Stonehaven. Well, that was until roughly eight years ago…

“I finally had enough of the lack of supermarket choice and expensive Co-op,” he said.

“[There’s] the assumption that everyone has a car and can just drive up to Asda in Portlethen. If you don’t have a car, Stonehaven is a very, very expensive place to live in.

“We left and I now live in Inverness where I enjoy a choice of supermarkets to buy food from, all within easy walking distance of my home. Life is much cheaper.”

Stonehaven’s Kirkton Road Co-op Petrol Station. Image: Google Maps

The disapproval of the Co-op stores continued.

Another person wrote: “As a non-driver I feel that the supermarkets in the town centre are quite limited, and it would be good to see one of the big four or a Lidl/Aldi here.

“I think I heard the fabled new supermarket on the edge of town, if it ever arrives, will be yet another Co-op, which is a bit depressing.”

However, a local responded: “Everyone desperate for a supermarket will be the first ones bemoaning the loss of our local independent shops if and when one opens.

“Our local vendors contribute so much more to the community than a Tesco ever would.”

Who are the vendors in question, and what other food and drink options would people like to see in Stoney?

Stonehaven food vendors include The Seafood Bothy and The Bay Fish and Chips.

As for independent shops, Graingers Delicatessen and Replenish are among them.

But the list of food and drink businesses that town locals would like to see opened up was lengthy.

“Although we have three pizza takeaways, I would like to see a pizza restaurant (not a chain one) opening in the town,” wrote a respondent.

Another said: “Would love a quality wine bar. Lots of nice pubs, coffee shops, tea rooms and cafes in Stonehaven but no wine bars.

“It’s a shame. There’s nowhere to sit and enjoy a natter with friends in a more contemporary, cosy setting, offering a choice of quality wines, good ambience and perhaps some light bites that are not the usual café or pub grub type offerings.”

The Bay Fish and Chips is well-loved by Stonehaven locals and tourists alike. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Jan Langdon, owner of Molly’s Café Bar on The Promenade, is in agreement with the wine bar suggestion.

Her business, which launched in October 2018 and is open for food and drink daily, welcomes roughly 450 every week. In the summer, this figure doubles.

Jan said: “My favourite aspects of the town’s food and drink scene are the lovely restaurants at our harbour. Also, the town centre has a good selection of food.

Jan with some dishes inside Molly’s Café Bar. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“[However] Stonehaven is maybe lacking a nice cosy and comfortable wine bar serving small plates and tapas.”

A vegetarian/vegan restaurant, healthy food café — similar to Foodstory or The Key — or restaurants serving tapas, Thai or Mexican cuisine were mentioned as well.

Do you agree that the Stonehaven food and drink scene is ‘better than Banchory’s’?

While several suggestions were made on how to improve the town’s hospitality offering, it was praised just as much.

What for? Its variety, of course.

“My husband and I moved from Aberdeen to Stonehaven in April and we love going out for drinks and dinner,” a local said.

Stonehaven Harbour. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“There is so much to choose from and a good variety of different cuisines for a small town, and plenty of pubs.

“We have also previously lived in Banchory where they had an amazing pizza restaurant, which is one thing I definitely miss.

“But all in all, I would argue that Stonehaven’s food and drink scene is better than Banchory’s, which I think is mainly due to its popularity with tourists.”

More from Food and Drink

Game meat can become part of a normal meal plan, as an alternative to beef or pork. Image: stockcreations/Shutterstock
Peter Clark: Swap pork, beef and chicken for sustainable Scottish game this week
Reporters Andy Morton and Karla Sinclair standing outside the German Doner Kebab on Union Street holding takeaway bags
Did our 4 items from Aberdeen's new German Doner Kebab make for a grilliant…
Two pics of Andy Morton, the Press and Journal health and wellbeing reporter and author of this article. In one he is pouring a bottle of beer down a sink and in the other he is drinking a coffee while pouring beer down a sink.
My caffeine diary: Giving up coffee for a month was harder than quitting alcohol
Two glasses of beer, one with Brewdog Black Heart in it, one with Guinness Nitrosurge in it, alongside their corresponding cans.
Guinness Nitrosurge v Brewdog Black Heart: Who wins the stout bout?
Ciara Bow on a stone bridge, holding distilling equipment
Funding appeal will help Ciara bring ancient spirit back to life
John Dossett, whose butcher's shop lifted its second best pie in North of Scotland title, faced a challenging time after losing his wife Gillian. Supplied by Dossett Butcher
Kintore butcher John Dossett reveals emotional story behind 'best steak pie in North of…
Picture by Sandy McCook - Inverness 25th May '06 The Applecross Inn in Applecross , Wester Ross.
Popular Highland bar announces plans to close for three days a week during the…
a deep-fried mars bar next to one in its wrapper.
Youtuber explains deep-fried Mars bars 'not approved' by Mars Bar makers
The Exchange is located on Aberdeen's Exchange Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Feast your eyes on a host of pub classics at The Exchange in Aberdeen
2
Milla Wood. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Elrick entrepreneur spills the tea on her foraging-focused infusion business

Conversation