Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock vows to come out fighting after being ‘kicked in the teeth’

Fired-up interim manager Neil Warnock has vowed to come out fighting after being “kicked in the teeth” in his first few weeks at Aberdeen.

The 75-year-old is still searching for a first Premiership win after five league matches with a return of just two points from 15.

Warnock admits he “felt a bit sorry for myself at 11pm” after a damaging 2-0 loss to St Johnstone on Wednesday evening piled pressure on the Dons.

However he quickly picked himself up and accepts the onus is on him to remain positive and ensure a squad low on confidence start “believing in themselves”.

Furious Reds supporters vented their anger at the players and chairman Dave Cormack after the loss to St Johnstone.

Chants of “sack the board” and “you’re not fit to wear the jersey” rung out as the threat of being dragged into a relegation play-off battle increased.

Warnock admits the challenge at Pittodrie is bigger than he anticipated but he is determined to come up with the answers to save the season.

The veteran boss says as a “big club” Aberdeen cannot wallow in self pity and must go on the front foot to beat St Mirren on Saturday.

He said: “When I’ve been kicked in the teeth I come back fighting

“I felt a bit sorry for myself at 11pm (Wednesday) but the next morning you have to get up, be positive and get back on your game.

“This was a challenge but I didn’t think it was as big a challenge as it is.

“I have to come up with the answers.

“Dave (Cormack, chairman) and Alan (Burrows, chief executive) asked me to come and help.

“This is a different challenge to what I’ve had in the past and it’s a big challenge.

“I am the only one who can sort it and I have to do that on behalf of the club.

“I need to get the fans behind me and I need to help the lads as much as I can.

“We are a big club so we have to go to St Mirren, stop feeling sorry for ourselves and give them a good game.”

‘I have to be positive so that rubs off on the lads’

In the immediate aftermath of the loss to St Johnstone Warnock, focusing on the goals the Dons are conceding, asked “do you see us winning another game?”

However just days later Warnock is ebullient with renewed optimism and confidence ahead of the trip to St Mirren.

He will try to transmit that to a Dons team without a win in nine Premiership matches since the winter break.

Warnock said: “If you are not careful you get in the same rut as the players and you lose the plot.

“I need to be the one, to be positive so that rubs off on the lads and gets them believing in themselves.

“They do lack a bit of confidence so it’s up to me to give them some back.

“I’m also getting a better handle on myself up here.

“I was a bit disappointed on Wednesday night because a few things upset me.

“But we have to stop feeling sorry for ourselves and be upbeat, positive and try to win the next game.

“We have just got to focus on being the best we can at what we’re doing and set our stall out against St Mirren.

“Can we go on a winning run?

“I’m hoping so, but to do that we have to play to our full potential and believe in ourselves.

“When things aren’t going well you always get one or two going into their shells, but it’s up to me to get the best out of them.”

‘I want to be remembered at Aberdeen for being a good manager’

Warnock was appointed interim manager until the end of the season as the Pittodrie hierarchy look for a permanent manager for the 2024-25 season and beyond.

He is determined to turn around the Dons’ fortunes.

Warnock said: “At my age, why are you doing it? Because I have enthusiasm for it.

“I’ve always wanted to show people what I can do, always.

“That’s what I want to do and what I’m doing.

“I want to be remembered at Aberdeen for being a good manager.

“That’s why I’m working my socks off to get things right.

“That is my drive and desire to get the right results between now and the end of the season.

“I have one or two ideas.”

Warnock in regular discussions with chairman Dave Cormack

United States-based chairman Cormack was at Pittodrie for the midweek loss to St Johnstone.

The defeat left the Dons languishing ninth in the Premiership table, just four points ahead of the relegation play-off spot.

For the second match in succession angry supporters chanted “sack the board”.

Warnock said: “I have been speaking to Dave regularly.

“Owners are always going to get stick when things don’t go well on the pitch.

“But he cares.

“He’s put his money in and he wants to see Aberdeen do well and so do I.”

Ignoring social media criticism

Warnock has also come in for criticism, particularly online.

He chooses not to read comments from “keyboard warriors” and will keep his focus on resurrecting the Dons.

Warnock said: “I realise how bad it is so I don’t look at it.

“I used to.

“When we were at Cardiff and places like that, going for promotion, I used to get it from the keyboard warriors.

“At times, you just have to concentrate on being positive.

“It has to come from me.

“They are lacking confidence at the moment and all the heads are down.

“We are giving goals away, we shoot ourselves in the foot and that knocks your confidence.

“The confidence is low but football can change on one decision.

“You have to be positive, change the mentality and get on the front foot.

“If we got at it and give St Mirren a game then the fans will be alright.

“All they want is commitment and that is quite right.”