New takeaway Wi Jammin ‘to bring taste of the Caribbean’ to Fraserburgh

The business is located on Broad Street and will open to the public tomorrow.

From left, Matthew Daley and Jerome Longmore. All images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
From left, Matthew Daley and Jerome Longmore. All images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

A new takeaway specialising in Caribbean cuisine is opening its doors in Fraserburgh.

Located on Broad Street, Wi Jammin now occupies the space formerly known as Cafanns which served sandwiches, hot foods and snacks.

Inside Wi Jammin.

The business is owned by Jerome Longmore and will officially open tomorrow after a 13-month-long refurbishment.

From then, the opening hours will be 11am to 10pm Tuesday to Saturday.

Wi Jammin is not only a Caribbean takeaway, but a juice bar too

Jerome, 37, says that while there is seating for two people inside the space, Wi Jammin is predominantly a takeaway.

The team will consist of three to four people.

In terms of the food menu, there are a selection of mains, meals, sides and extras.

One of the tasty drinks options on offer.
Ingredients for the team’s freshly-made smoothies and juices.

Chicken, lamb, prawn, pork and ribs options are available ranging from £5 to £12. Alternatively, customers can opt for the ‘Jammin meat box’ for £25, which includes every meat.

Plantain, corn on the cob, rice and peas, and sweet potato chips are among the sides and extras.

Wi Jammin is also a juice bar with a varied selection of £6 options. Flavours include:

  • Apple and ginger root
  • Beetroot and ginger
  • Carrot, orange and ginger
  • Celery and cucumber
  • Pineapple and kale
  • Pineapple, orange and mango
  • Plum and melon
  • Strawberry and apple
The interior features an 11ft mural.

“[We have] succulent Jamaican jerk meats and seafood, authentic flavors, a variety of spices and freshly-made exotic fruit juices and smoothies,” says Jerome, who lives in Fraserburgh.

“The interior is bright and modern and includes an 11ft mural capturing and honouring the Caribbean culture.

From left, Matthew, Nicole Spencer and Jerome.
The counter incorporates an authentic jerk pan.

“[There are] bay windows with a tropical foliage including banana trees, and the main counter area is cladded in traditional bamboo and incorporates an authentic jerk pan.”

Jerome hopes to ‘finally bring’ a taste of the Caribbean to Fraserburgh

The Fraserburgh takeaway owner grew up in Jamaica, and his grandmother owned a small food business.

Jerome said: “That’s where my passion for Caribbean flavours stemmed from.

Wi Jammin officially opens tomorrow.

“I moved to the UK in 2005 and was inspired by the variety of cuisines available on one High Street.

“I often visited Fraserburgh and would crave Caribbean food. There were no Caribbean food shops locally, so I finally decided to bring a taste of the Caribbean to Fraserburgh.

“This is my first venture into the restaurant industry and I hope it will be the first of many.

Jerome is excited about the opening of his first-ever food and drink business.
More of the colourful décor.

“I’m excited to bring Caribbean food and culture to the beautiful town of Fraserburgh.”

For more information on Wi Jammin, call 01346 518 763 or visit wijammin.net.

