New takeaway Wi Jammin ‘to bring taste of the Caribbean’ to Fraserburgh

A new takeaway specialising in Caribbean cuisine is opening its doors in Fraserburgh.

Located on Broad Street, Wi Jammin now occupies the space formerly known as Cafanns which served sandwiches, hot foods and snacks.

The business is owned by Jerome Longmore and will officially open tomorrow after a 13-month-long refurbishment.

From then, the opening hours will be 11am to 10pm Tuesday to Saturday.

Wi Jammin is not only a Caribbean takeaway, but a juice bar too

Jerome, 37, says that while there is seating for two people inside the space, Wi Jammin is predominantly a takeaway.

The team will consist of three to four people.

In terms of the food menu, there are a selection of mains, meals, sides and extras.

Chicken, lamb, prawn, pork and ribs options are available ranging from £5 to £12. Alternatively, customers can opt for the ‘Jammin meat box’ for £25, which includes every meat.

Plantain, corn on the cob, rice and peas, and sweet potato chips are among the sides and extras.

Wi Jammin is also a juice bar with a varied selection of £6 options. Flavours include:

Apple and ginger root

Beetroot and ginger

Carrot, orange and ginger

Celery and cucumber

Pineapple and kale

Pineapple, orange and mango

Plum and melon

Strawberry and apple

“[We have] succulent Jamaican jerk meats and seafood, authentic flavors, a variety of spices and freshly-made exotic fruit juices and smoothies,” says Jerome, who lives in Fraserburgh.

“The interior is bright and modern and includes an 11ft mural capturing and honouring the Caribbean culture.

“[There are] bay windows with a tropical foliage including banana trees, and the main counter area is cladded in traditional bamboo and incorporates an authentic jerk pan.”

Jerome hopes to ‘finally bring’ a taste of the Caribbean to Fraserburgh

The Fraserburgh takeaway owner grew up in Jamaica, and his grandmother owned a small food business.

Jerome said: “That’s where my passion for Caribbean flavours stemmed from.

“I moved to the UK in 2005 and was inspired by the variety of cuisines available on one High Street.

“I often visited Fraserburgh and would crave Caribbean food. There were no Caribbean food shops locally, so I finally decided to bring a taste of the Caribbean to Fraserburgh.

“This is my first venture into the restaurant industry and I hope it will be the first of many.

“I’m excited to bring Caribbean food and culture to the beautiful town of Fraserburgh.”

For more information on Wi Jammin, call 01346 518 763 or visit wijammin.net.

