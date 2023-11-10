Tucan owners to open second venue in former Kirk View on Belmont Street

The owners of gourmet South American café Tucan, located in Rosemount, will open a second site in the former Kirk View premises on Belmont Street.

Tucan started welcoming customers last August on Rosemount Place, and serves everything from traditional Latin food to Scottish-style dishes.

Fans of the space in Rosemount shouldn’t fret, for it will remain open.

It has proved increasingly popular with locals, so much so that business partners Sam Dagostim, Marcia Ramirez and Adam Marnoch have secured the site on Belmont Street for their second restaurant.

Everything we know about Tucan on Belmont Street…

Sam, Marcia and Adam picked up the keys to the premises on Monday (November 6).

Expected to open on Wednesday, December 6, it will be offering a 95% gluten-free menu with exotic dishes from countries such as Brasil, Venezuela, Colombia, Peru, Argentina and more.

Empanadas, pabellón, soups, tacos and a range of desserts will feature, to name a few items. South American wines and cocktails will also be available, along with their new draft lager, Tucan Cerveza — made in partnership with Fierce Beer.

While their Rosemount café boasts a capacity of 20, the Belmont Street restaurant has an 80-strong capacity.

The building on Belmont Street has been empty since the owners of Kirk View closed their doors in July due to rising weekly costs.

The news came as a shock to Press and Journal readers as this was just five months after the business was relocated from Union Terrace to Belmont Street.

Up to 15 jobs will be created in the first six months of the new Tucan restaurant.

Expansion will allow owners to ‘stop turning customers away,’ says Sam

Sam, Marcia and Adam are excited about the expansion and being part of the Belmont Street food and drink scene.

“The size and potential aligns with how we expect our business to grow,” says Sam.

“Belmont Street has always been known to me as a food and drink destination area in Aberdeen.

“The interior will be an upgrade from our café in Rosemount, full of colours and plants with music that will transport you to South America.”

Future customers are being encouraged to take advantage of the new restaurant’s pre-theatre dinner.

It is available from 5pm to 7pm and, if you show your pantomime tickets, you’ll receive 10% off.

Sam added: “[It’s] scary at times but full of potential.

“It feels great to work on this project because we truly believe that we are offering something totally new and fresh to our beloved Aberdeen.

“We are looking forward to stop turning customers away because our café is too small. And also look forward to growing this business to its full potential.”