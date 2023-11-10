Tucan owners to open second venue in former Kirk View on Belmont Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tucan owners to open second venue in former Kirk View on Belmont Street

Tucan on Belmont Street is expected to open in less than a month — just in time for the festive period.

By Karla Sinclair
Tucan owners, from left, Adam Marnoch, Sam Dagostim and Marcia Ramirez. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Tucan owners, from left, Adam Marnoch, Sam Dagostim and Marcia Ramirez. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The owners of gourmet South American café Tucan, located in Rosemount, will open a second site in the former Kirk View premises on Belmont Street.

Tucan started welcoming customers last August on Rosemount Place, and serves everything from traditional Latin food to Scottish-style dishes.

Some of the exotic dishes to expect at Tucan. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Fans of the space in Rosemount shouldn’t fret, for it will remain open.

It has proved increasingly popular with locals, so much so that business partners Sam Dagostim, Marcia Ramirez and Adam Marnoch have secured the site on Belmont Street for their second restaurant.

Everything we know about Tucan on Belmont Street…

Sam, Marcia and Adam picked up the keys to the premises on Monday (November 6).

Expected to open on Wednesday, December 6, it will be offering a 95% gluten-free menu with exotic dishes from countries such as Brasil, Venezuela, Colombia, Peru, Argentina and more.

Inside Tucan on Rosemount Place. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Empanadas, pabellón, soups, tacos and a range of desserts will feature, to name a few items. South American wines and cocktails will also be available, along with their new draft lager, Tucan Cerveza — made in partnership with Fierce Beer.

While their Rosemount café boasts a capacity of 20, the Belmont Street restaurant has an 80-strong capacity.

Outside the former Kirk View and soon-to-be Tucan restaurant on Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The building on Belmont Street has been empty since the owners of Kirk View closed their doors in July due to rising weekly costs.

The news came as a shock to Press and Journal readers as this was just five months after the business was relocated from Union Terrace to Belmont Street.

Up to 15 jobs will be created in the first six months of the new Tucan restaurant.

Expansion will allow owners to ‘stop turning customers away,’ says Sam

Sam, Marcia and Adam are excited about the expansion and being part of the Belmont Street food and drink scene.

“The size and potential aligns with how we expect our business to grow,” says Sam.

“Belmont Street has always been known to me as a food and drink destination area in Aberdeen.

From left, Adam, Sam and Marcia. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“The interior will be an upgrade from our café in Rosemount, full of colours and plants with music that will transport you to South America.”

Future customers are being encouraged to take advantage of the new restaurant’s pre-theatre dinner.

It is available from 5pm to 7pm and, if you show your pantomime tickets, you’ll receive 10% off.

Buñuelos. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Sam added: “[It’s] scary at times but full of potential.

“It feels great to work on this project because we truly believe that we are offering something totally new and fresh to our beloved Aberdeen.

“We are looking forward to stop turning customers away because our café is too small. And also look forward to growing this business to its full potential.”

