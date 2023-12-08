Shot ‘n’ Roll: We tried 4 cinnamon rolls (and a milkshake) at Trinity Centre shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shot ‘n’ Roll: We tried 4 cinnamon rolls (and a milkshake) at Trinity Centre shop

Salted caramel and gingerbread cinnamon roll, anyone?

Shot 'n' Rolls serves cinnamon rolls, and hot and cold drinks including milkshakes. All images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre was looking merry and bright when I stopped by yesterday.

It had been a while since I’d had a wander round the Union Street mall, and it was great to see that a handful of the units are now occupied by new businesses.

I’m a big fan of the Shot ‘n’ Roll branding.

One of these is Shot ‘n’ Roll – headed by the team behind Aberdam – located in the building’s former Debenham’s premises (inside the old Costa unit). And their specialty is cinnamon rolls.

It goes without saying that the offering is perfect for those with a sweet tooth, with milkshakes also on the cards. The business sells coffee and tea, too.

Our cinnamon roll box.

Made by the north-east’s very own The Bread Guy – with 100% plant-based ingredients – Shot ‘n’ Roll say they’re serving 6,000-7,000 cinnamon rolls every week.

Read on to see what sweet treats we tasted, and our ratings for each…

Salted caramel and gingerbread

I loved the bold, pink branding at Shot ‘n’ Roll from the outset. And the cinnamon rolls, all displayed at the order counter, were just as inviting.

Joined by my fellow taste tester, P&J health and wellbeing journalist Andy Morton, we selected six rolls (four to try for the purpose of this review, and two to take away).

Salted caramel and gingerbread cinnamon roll.

First up was one of the week’s specials, salted caramel and gingerbread.

Layered with salted caramel sauce, dusted with gingerbread cookie crumble and finished with a crunchy gingerbread cookie, the flavours really shone through on this one.

Yes, we used cutlery… no judgement, please.

You get the perfect amount of cinnamon, caramel and gingerbread.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 3.5/5
  • Karla: 4.5/5

Kinder Bueno

After asking which rolls have proved the most popular, two members of the attentive team were quick to say Kinder Bueno.

It is a firm favourite treat for a lot of folk, after all.

One of Shot ‘n’ Roll’s most popular flavours is Kinder Bueno.

This one had a thicker layer of that sweet, sticky icing, but instead had a drizzling of milk chocolate sauce, and white chocolate and hazelnut sauce.

There was no denying it tasted like Kinder Bueno when you got a mouthful containing the latter.

The rolls are made by The Bread Guy.

And with a bite of the Happy Hippo (one of the toppings), there was a lovely added crunch.

This roll was sweeter than the first – which I expected – so would have loved more cinnamon. Hence it’s ranked a wee bit lower for me.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 3/5
  • Karla: 4/5

White chocolate and raspberry milkshake

I’ll get back to the other rolls we tried soon.

The pair of us were keen to sample the other special of the week – the white chocolate and raspberry flavour. But we tried it out as a milkshake.

The white chocolate and raspberry milkshake.

There are other roll options you can ask to be made in milkshake form, including Biscoff.

Topped with whipped cream and raspberry pieces, it looked delicious.

Andy didn’t waste any of the milkshake.

However, we didn’t quite get the white chocolate flavour we were after. It tasted more like a vanilla milkshake. Andy found it a tad on the runny side too.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 2/5
  • Karla: 2/5
Oreo

Back to those cinnamon rolls.

Oreo was also on the cards, and it wasn’t difficult to tell which one that was…

Again, the roll itself was huge. I loved this about them. You’re guaranteed to satisfy your sweet tooth or enjoy a shared treat with a pal.

The Oreo option.

Andy wasn’t quite so happy with the dimensions. He thought there was a bit too much dough in the cinnamon rolls, which made some of them an effort to get through.

Sharing one between two worked better for him.

The flavour wasn’t as apparent as the other options we’d tucked into so far. But I do appreciate that Oreo isn’t the easiest flavour to replicate.

Customers can order anything from a single roll to a box of six.

Nevertheless, the cookie crumb on top was a great touch. Maybe a dollop of buttercream or Oreo filling could be added to this one to make it shine that bit more?

Ratings:

  • Andy: 3/5
  • Karla: 3.5/5

S’more

Although each roll looked incredible, the s’more roll really stood out boasting two toasted marshmallows on top.

Milk chocolate, cinnamon and marshmallows. It screamed Christmas – despite not being a special.

Two toasted marshmallows feature on top of the s’more roll.

This was another one of my top picks.

It was at this point that Andy thought there could have been more cinnamon added to the rolls as it wasn’t coming through as much as he’d have liked.

We dived straight in (again, with cutlery).

However, we did agree that the ratio of roll to topping was superb. The pair of us got a bit of icing with every bite, so the treats are nailed in that aspect.

Overall, I’ll definitely be revisiting Shot ‘n’ Roll.

Our sugar coma kicked in soon after, and we rolled out of the Trinity Centre.

I would recommend bringing a roll home with you (after stopping by) and giving it a quick whizz in the microwave for some heat. It brings out those flavours even more!

Ratings:

  • Andy: 3.5/5
  • Karla: 4/5

A box of six (non-loaded) cinnamon rolls at Shot ‘n’ Roll is priced at £20.95, while a regular and large milkshake costs £4.90 and £5.90, respectively. A loaded box of six costs £23.95.

For further pricing and information, visit www.facebook.com/shotnroll.uk

Conversation